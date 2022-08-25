ItsPossible: Mariya Kachwala - a Gujarati Girl selected to Mahatma Gandhi’s Alma Mater University College London (UCL)

#ItsPossible: Many Indian students aspire to join world-renowned colleges and universities to pursue their higher education. From Harvard to Cambridge; Indian students can be seen excelling at various HEIs across the globe, some of whom have been global ambassadors of the country in their respective fields. But to be called upon to join a college that has shaped the moral character and single-minded pursuit of the forefathers of India is truly an honour. MariyaKachwala, a student from Surat, Gujarat, has earned this opportunity by being accepted to University College London (UCL), England. UCL is the alma mater of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Mariya shares with us her story of grit and determination that helped her get selected to UCL, which is home to 30 Nobel laureates, 3 Field Medalists, and several important figures who have shaped modern history. The Journey Mariya hails from Surat, Gujarat, a city primarily known for its diamond and textile industries. She hails from a middle-class family where her father runs a small family business of glasses while her mother is a homemaker. But despite her humble background, Mariya always believed that her hard work and zeal to help fellow citizens would help her move ahead in life. Since a very young age, she had exhibited shades of brilliance. In high school, Mariya was a member of her school debate team and pursued several acts of social service. As a young female environmentalist, Mariya has led several plantation drives in the city of Surat and has also taken up beach cleaning and animal rescue missions. Mariya has also been a Marathon runner and has completed several marathons in the 10 km category. Along with excellence in extra-curricular, she was also exceptional in academics and interpersonal skills. The Achievement But her journey from a small town in Gujarat to University College London didn’t happen overnight. It was her continued hard work coupled with dedication towards achieving something great that helped her rise to the level where she was chosen to join UCL. At a young age, Mariya was identified and groomed by Dexterity Global, a national organization powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training. Backed by their support and her brilliance, Mariya has managed to scale a new career high and join UCL - which is currently ranked #8 in the world. At University College London, Mariya will pursue a BA in “Politics, Sociology, and East European Studies.” The scale of her achievement can be gauged by the fact that she is going to join a college whose alumni network can boast of towering figures like Alexander Graham Bell, Rabindranath Tagore, Alexander Fleming, and Mahatma Gandhi. The Way Ahead Ask Mariya, if she is satisfied with what she has achieved so far and you get a loud and clear NO; for Mariya, her journey is just getting started! She plans to uphold the legacy of the historical institution by building herself in the image of the greats who have walked the halls of University College London. Mariya is passionate about international affairs and wants to use her education at UCL to serve as a diplomat, positively impact the world and work towards world peace. Mariya feels this is an extremely interesting time to be studying Europe considering the Ukraine conflict and changing world order. Mariya embodies the #ItsPossible spirit of GenX because…she has shown what a person can achieve with hard work and persistence. Empowered by her world-class education, she plans to serve the people of India and work actively toward world peace and will be a role model for many girls across the country.