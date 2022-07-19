ItsPossible: 18-year-old Telangana Girl awarded Rs. 2.7 Crore Scholarship, aspires to become a Women Role Model in Sciences

#ItsPossible: How many 18-year-olds would dream of joining the league of women leaders like Hillary Clinton and Madeleine Albright. Not many, right! But, ShreeyaLakkapragada - a bright, young student from Hyderabad, Telangana, has not only dreamt of joining them but has transformed that dream into a reality. Shreeya - a science student from Delta Junior College, Hyderabad, has been awarded a full scholarship worth Rs. 2.7 crores to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree at Wellesley College in the United States of America. Established in the year 1870, Wellesley College is located in Massachusetts, United States and is currently ranked #5 among National Liberal Arts Colleges in the US. Wellesley is known to groom women leaders who have had an impact not only on their own life but also on the people who surround them. Notable alumni of Wellesley College include Hillary Clinton, the first female nominee for President of the United States, Madeleine Albright, the first woman U.S. Secretary of State, recipients of the Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, Academy Awards, Emmy Awards and noted academics, journalists, politicians, diplomats, activists, business leaders and filmmakers. The Journey Shreeya is from Hyderabad, Telangana and hails from a Telugu Speaking Family. She comes from an estranged family and has been raised by her mother with the help of her maternal family. But instead of being bogged down by the challenges, she decided to make hard work and determination her ally in the journey to fulfil her dreams. She has always been a bright student with excellent academics but didn’t know how she can realize her true potential. At age 16, Shreeya was identified and groomed by Dexterity Global, a national organization powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training. Shreeya received rigorous training under leadership development and career development programs. She was groomed not only to identify world-class institutions that she can join for her higher education but also assisted in applying for scholarships to fund her education. The Achievement Backed by her training, grit and determination, Shreeya has been awarded a full scholarship worth Rs 2.7 Crore. At Wellesley, Shreeya will study Computer Science and Psychology. The 2.7 crore scholarship will cover Shreeya’s entire tuition and living expenses for all four years at Wellesley - tuition, room and board, books and supplies, health insurance, travel expenses, personal expenses, etc. In the acceptance letter sent to Shreeya, Joy St. John, Dean of Admission and Financial Aid at Wellesley College writes, “Congratulations! Based on your outstanding academic record and contributions to your school and community, the Office of Admission is delighted to offer you admission to the Wellesley College Class of 2026. Wellesley’s applicant pool was highly competitive this year, and your acceptance is a testament to your hard work and compelling personal qualities.” The Way Ahead The journey from a middle-class family in Hyderabad to #5 among National Liberal Arts Colleges in the US; has been truly remarkable for Shreeya. While she is still coming to terms with the great opportunity, she has already chalked out her path ahead. Attributing her success to her mentors at Dexterity, Shreeya says that “This journey would have never been possible without the training and support I received as a Dexterity to College fellow over the last two years. The training built me inside out - to face challenges and get better every day.” She feels that the world needs women role models in sciences and backed by world-class education at Wellesley College that is what she aspires to be. Sharing the news of Shreeya’s success, Dexterity Global’s Founder and CEO Sharad Sagar says that students like Shreeya will transform India. She has overcome enormous personal challenges to achieve this feat, he adds. Sharing his vision for the future, he says that Shreeya and other youngsters like her are transformative leaders of tomorrow, who powered by a world-class education, will solve the challenging problems that our country and the world face. Shreeya embodies the #ItsPossible spirit of GenX because…despite her complicated family background and modest beginnings, she has managed to not only dream big but also transform her aspirations into reality through hard work, mentorship and training. Going ahead, she plans to face all her challenges head-on and use her world-class education to contribute to public service and nation-building.