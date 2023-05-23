JAC 12th Science Toppers List 2023, Divya Kumari TOPS: Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, City and School-wise Details

JAC 12th Science Toppers List 2023: झारखंड बोर्ड रिजल्ट is OUT for 12th Class Science Stream Result 2023 on its official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. Khushi Kumari, Priyanka Ghosh and Pawan Kumar TOP 3. Check here all updates from JAC 12th Class Result 2023 Announcement.

Jharkhand Board 12th Class Result 2023, Toppers 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has DECLARED the Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2023 on its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in. The overall pass percentage stands at 81.45. While the pass percentage of girls is at 78.93%, the boys of Jharkhand have outperformed the girls with a pass percentage of 82.87%. Jharkhand Board Inter candidates can also check their result with the direct link on jagranjosh.com. Close to 75,000 students appeared in the Jharkhand Board 12th Class examinations conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023.

Jharkhand Board Result 2023: JAC Inter Science Topper List

Divya Kumari has secured the 1st rank by scoring 479 marks

Khushi Kumari has secured the 2nd rank in JAC 12th Science 2023 by scoring 476 marks

Priyanka Ghosh has grabbed the 3rd rank by scoring 475 marks

Pawan Kumar Rana has also secured 475 marks and is the 3rd rankholder in Jharkhand 12th Science Result 2023



Late Jagarnath Mahto, the Education Minister of Jharkhand had announced, before his demise, that the Jharkhand Board Toppers will receive gadgets such as laptops and smartphones for their hard work and excellent performance in the exam.

JAC 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Topped JAC Inter Result 2023?

We are awaiting the release of Jharkhand Board Science stream toppers. As soon as the names of JAC Science toppers are released, we will update the table.

Rank Jharkhand 12th Science Topper Names Total marks 1st Divya Kumari 479 2nd Khushi Kumari

476 3rd Priyanka Ghosh

475 3rd

Pawan Kumar

475



Jharkhand Board Result 2023 Class 12th: Performance Over Years

Over the past few years, there has been a significant improvement in the results of Jharkhand Board Results.

Year Students Appeared Overall Pass % 2023

73,833 (Science Stream)

81.45% 2022 3,73,893 97.42 2021 3,31,056 90.71 2020 2,34,363 77.37 2019 3,12,368 69.14 2018 3,00,000 67.49 2017 3,26,103 61.8 2016 3,22,000 60.65 2015 3,11,359 62.94 2014 2,23,248 58.36

JAC 12th Science Result 2023: Gender-wise Performance Report

2023 pass percentage has not been declared yet. We will update the gender-wise performance of students as soon as the data is out.

Check the pass percentage of girls and boys from the past years 2022 to 2018 below:

Years Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2023 78.93% 82.87% 2022 95.50% 95.71% 2021 95.96% 95.90% 2020 74.25% 75.88% 2019 68.67% 72.99% 2018 57.29% 61.79%

Jharkhand Board 12th Class Merit List 2022: Intermediate Science

Amit Kumar from Giridih district scored 457 marks to grab the 1st position in JAC 12th Science Toppers list 2022. A total of 12 students secured their position in the TOP 5 scorers.

Check the name-wise list of rank holders from 2022 JAC Science stream below:

Rank Name Marks School and City 1st Amit Kumar 457 SRSSR High School, Suriya, Giridih 2nd Nitish Kumar Keshari 452 Inter Science College, Hazaribagh 3rd Mukesh Kumar 451 Marwari College, Ranchi 3rd Tapasvi Mittal 451 St. Xavier College Ranchi 3rd Rama Kumari Dube 451 St. Xavier's College, Ranchi 4th Suraj Kumar 449 St. Xavier's College, Ranchi 4th Rupesh Kumar Yadav 449 Inter Science College, Hazaribagh 4th Rahul Board 449 Channel Intermediate College, stream 5th Laxmi Kumari 448 Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi 5th Neha Kumari 448 Inter Science College, Hazaribagh 5th Suraj Dev Mehta 448 Inter Science College, Hazaribagh 5th Aman Kumar 448 Inter + 2 School, Godda

JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2022

Nikky Kumari had scored 474 marks to grab the 1st position amongst the Commerce toppers in Jharkhand in 2021-22 session.

Rank Name Marks 1st Nikky Kumari 474 2nd Shreya Pandey 467 3rd Nushrat Jahan, Sanjana Pramanik, Pragati Susang, 465 4th Kashish Kumari, Ananta Mishra, 460 5th Sneha Kumari 459

JAC 12th Class Arts Toppers List 2022

Mansi Saha had topped in the Arts stream by scoring 474 marks in 2022.

Rank Student Name Marks 1st Mansi Saha 474 2nd Rohit Kacchap 467 3rd Anchal Kumari 465 4th Priya Kumari 460 5th Vaishnavi Keshri 459

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Previous Years’ Result Statistics

Statistics from Jharkhand 12th Class Results 2023 will be updated after the result declaration

Check the statistics from Jharkhand 12th Results from 2022 below.

JAC 12th Science Result Pass Percentage

Year Overall Pass % Science 2022 92.19% 2021 86.89% 2020 58.99% 2019 57% 2018 48.34%

JAC 12th Result Pass Percentage for Commerce

Year Overall Pass % Commerce 2022 92.75% 2021 90.33% 2020 77.37% 2019 70.44% 2018 67.49%

JAC 12th Result Pass Percentage for Arts