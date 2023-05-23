JAC 12th Science Toppers List 2023, Divya Kumari TOPS: Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, City and School-wise Details

Jharkhand Board 12th Class Result 2023, Toppers 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has DECLARED the Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2023 on its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in. The overall pass percentage stands at 81.45. While the pass percentage of girls is at 78.93%, the boys of Jharkhand have outperformed the girls with a pass percentage of 82.87%. Jharkhand Board Inter candidates can also check their result with the direct link on jagranjosh.com. Close to 75,000 students appeared in the Jharkhand Board 12th Class examinations conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023.
झारखंड बोर्ड रिजल्ट लिंक Check
झारखंड बोर्ड (JAC) 12th Science Result 2023 - Declared (Result लिंक Available Here)
Jharkhand Board Result 2023: JAC Inter Science Topper List
|
|
|
|
JAC 12वीं रिजल्ट: Jharkhand Board 12th Science Toppers 2023 Name-wise
Late Jagarnath Mahto, the Education Minister of Jharkhand had announced, before his demise, that the Jharkhand Board Toppers will receive gadgets such as laptops and smartphones for their hard work and excellent performance in the exam.
The official website of the JAC board does not offer the Jharkhand board 10th result 2023 name wise. Students who have misplaced their admit cards or forgotten their roll code and roll number for the JAC 10th exam can search for their result using their name. However, to find their result, students can turn to third-party websites that allow name-wise searches. Another option is to contact their respective schools to inquire about name-wise results or to obtain their roll code and roll number for accessing the result.
JAC 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Topped JAC Inter Result 2023?
We are awaiting the release of Jharkhand Board Science stream toppers. As soon as the names of JAC Science toppers are released, we will update the table.
|
Rank
|
Jharkhand 12th Science Topper Names
|
Total marks
|
1st
|Divya Kumari
|479
|
2nd
|
Khushi Kumari
|476
|
3rd
|
Priyanka Ghosh
|475
|
3rd
|
Pawan Kumar
|
475
Jharkhand Board Result 2023 Class 12th: Performance Over Years
Over the past few years, there has been a significant improvement in the results of Jharkhand Board Results.
|
Year
|
Students Appeared
|
Overall Pass %
|
2023
|
73,833 (Science Stream)
|
81.45%
|
2022
|
3,73,893
|
97.42
|
2021
|
3,31,056
|
90.71
|
2020
|
2,34,363
|
77.37
|
2019
|
3,12,368
|
69.14
|
2018
|
3,00,000
|
67.49
|
2017
|
3,26,103
|
61.8
|
2016
|
3,22,000
|
60.65
|
2015
|
3,11,359
|
62.94
|
2014
|
2,23,248
|
58.36
JAC 12th Science Result 2023: Gender-wise Performance Report
2023 pass percentage has not been declared yet. We will update the gender-wise performance of students as soon as the data is out.
Check the pass percentage of girls and boys from the past years 2022 to 2018 below:
|
Years
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
2023
|78.93%
|
82.87%
|
2022
|
95.50%
|
95.71%
|
2021
|
95.96%
|
95.90%
|
2020
|
74.25%
|
75.88%
|
2019
|
68.67%
|
72.99%
|
2018
|
57.29%
|
61.79%
Jharkhand Board 12th Class Merit List 2022: Intermediate Science
Amit Kumar from Giridih district scored 457 marks to grab the 1st position in JAC 12th Science Toppers list 2022. A total of 12 students secured their position in the TOP 5 scorers.
Check the name-wise list of rank holders from 2022 JAC Science stream below:
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
School and City
|
1st
|
Amit Kumar
|
457
|
SRSSR High School, Suriya, Giridih
|
2nd
|
Nitish Kumar Keshari
|
452
|
Inter Science College, Hazaribagh
|
3rd
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
451
|
Marwari College, Ranchi
|
3rd
|
Tapasvi Mittal
|
451
|
St. Xavier College Ranchi
|
3rd
|
Rama Kumari Dube
|
451
|
St. Xavier's College, Ranchi
|
4th
|
Suraj Kumar
|
449
|
St. Xavier's College, Ranchi
|
4th
|
Rupesh Kumar Yadav
|
449
|
Inter Science College, Hazaribagh
|
4th
|
Rahul Board
|
449
|
Channel Intermediate College, stream
|
5th
|
Laxmi Kumari
|
448
|
Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi
|
5th
|
Neha Kumari
|
448
|
Inter Science College, Hazaribagh
|
5th
|
Suraj Dev Mehta
|
448
|
Inter Science College, Hazaribagh
|
5th
|
Aman Kumar
|
448
|
Inter + 2 School, Godda
JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2022
Nikky Kumari had scored 474 marks to grab the 1st position amongst the Commerce toppers in Jharkhand in 2021-22 session.
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
1st
|
Nikky Kumari
|
474
|
2nd
|
Shreya Pandey
|
467
|
3rd
|
Nushrat Jahan, Sanjana Pramanik, Pragati Susang,
|
465
|
4th
|
Kashish Kumari, Ananta Mishra,
|
460
|
5th
|
Sneha Kumari
|
459
JAC 12th Class Arts Toppers List 2022
Mansi Saha had topped in the Arts stream by scoring 474 marks in 2022.
|
Rank
|
Student Name
|
Marks
|
1st
|
Mansi Saha
|
474
|
2nd
|
Rohit Kacchap
|
467
|
3rd
|
Anchal Kumari
|
465
|
4th
|
Priya Kumari
|
460
|
5th
|
Vaishnavi Keshri
|
459
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Previous Years’ Result Statistics
Statistics from Jharkhand 12th Class Results 2023 will be updated after the result declaration
Check the statistics from Jharkhand 12th Results from 2022 below.
JAC 12th Science Result Pass Percentage
|
Year
|
Overall Pass %
|
Science
|
2022
|
92.19%
|
2021
|
86.89%
|
2020
|
58.99%
|
2019
|
57%
|
2018
|
48.34%
JAC 12th Result Pass Percentage for Commerce
|
Year
|
Overall Pass %
|
Commerce
|
2022
|
92.75%
|
2021
|
90.33%
|
2020
|
77.37%
|
2019
|
70.44%
|
2018
|
67.49%
JAC 12th Result Pass Percentage for Arts
|
Year
|
Overall Pass %
|
Arts
|
2022
|
97.43%
|
2021
|
90.71%
|
2020
|
92.53%
|
2019
|
79.97%
|
2018
|
72.62%