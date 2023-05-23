JAC 12th Science Toppers List 2023, Divya Kumari TOPS: Check Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, City and School-wise Details

JAC 12th Science Toppers List 2023: झारखंड बोर्ड रिजल्ट is OUT for 12th Class Science Stream Result 2023 on its official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and  jharresults.nic.in. Khushi Kumari, Priyanka Ghosh and Pawan Kumar TOP 3. Check here all updates from JAC 12th Class Result 2023 Announcement. 

झारखंड बोर्ड रिजल्ट JAC 12th Science Toppers List 2023: Check Toppers Name, Merit List, Pass Percentage, City and School-wise Details
झारखंड बोर्ड रिजल्ट JAC 12th Science Toppers List 2023: Check Toppers Name, Merit List, Pass Percentage, City and School-wise Details

Jharkhand Board 12th Class Result 2023, Toppers 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has DECLARED the Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2023 on its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in. The overall pass percentage stands at 81.45. While the pass percentage of girls is at 78.93%, the boys of Jharkhand have outperformed the girls with a pass percentage of 82.87%. Jharkhand Board Inter candidates can also check their result with the direct link on jagranjosh.com. Close to 75,000 students appeared in the Jharkhand Board 12th Class examinations conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023. 

झारखंड बोर्ड रिजल्ट लिंक Check

झारखंड बोर्ड (JAC) 12th Science Result 2023 - Declared (Result लिंक Available Here)

Jharkhand Board Result 2023: JAC Inter Science Topper List 

  • Divya Kumari  has secured the 1st rank by scoring 479 marks
  • Khushi Kumari has secured the 2nd rank in JAC 12th Science 2023 by scoring 476 marks
  • Priyanka Ghosh has grabbed the 3rd rank by scoring 475 marks
  • Pawan Kumar Rana has also secured 475 marks and is the 3rd rankholder in Jharkhand 12th Science Result 2023

JAC 12वीं रिजल्ट: Jharkhand Board 12th Science Toppers 2023 Name-wise

Late Jagarnath Mahto, the Education Minister of Jharkhand had announced, before his demise, that the Jharkhand Board Toppers will receive gadgets such as laptops and smartphones for their hard work and excellent performance in the exam.

Career Counseling

The official website of the JAC board does not offer the Jharkhand board 10th result 2023 name wise. Students who have misplaced their admit cards or forgotten their roll code and roll number for the JAC 10th exam can search for their result using their name. However, to find their result, students can turn to third-party websites that allow name-wise searches. Another option is to contact their respective schools to inquire about name-wise results or to obtain their roll code and roll number for accessing the result.

JAC 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Topped JAC Inter Result 2023?

We are awaiting the release of Jharkhand Board Science stream toppers. As soon as the names of JAC Science toppers are released, we will update the table.

Rank

Jharkhand 12th Science Topper Names

Total marks

1st

 Divya Kumari 479

2nd

Khushi Kumari

 476

3rd

Priyanka Ghosh

 475

3rd

Pawan Kumar

475

Jharkhand Board Result 2023 Class 12th: Performance Over Years

Over the past few years, there has been a significant improvement in the results of Jharkhand Board Results.

Year

Students Appeared

Overall Pass %

2023

73,833 (Science Stream)

81.45%

2022

3,73,893

97.42

2021

3,31,056

90.71

2020

2,34,363

77.37

2019

3,12,368

69.14

2018

3,00,000

67.49

2017

3,26,103

61.8

2016

3,22,000

60.65

2015

3,11,359

62.94

2014

2,23,248

58.36

JAC 12th Science Result 2023: Gender-wise Performance Report

2023 pass percentage has not been declared yet. We will update the gender-wise performance of students as soon as the data is out. 

Check the pass percentage of girls and boys from the past years 2022 to 2018 below:

Years

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

2023

 78.93%

82.87%

2022

95.50%

95.71%

2021

95.96%

95.90%

2020

74.25%

75.88%

2019

68.67%

72.99%

2018

57.29%

61.79%

 

Jharkhand Board 12th Class Merit List 2022: Intermediate Science

Amit Kumar from Giridih district scored 457 marks to grab the 1st position in JAC 12th Science Toppers list 2022. A total of 12 students secured their position in the TOP 5 scorers.

Check the name-wise list of rank holders from 2022 JAC Science stream below:

Rank

Name

Marks

School and City

1st

Amit Kumar

457

SRSSR High School, Suriya, Giridih

2nd

Nitish Kumar Keshari

452

Inter Science College, Hazaribagh

3rd

Mukesh Kumar

451

Marwari College, Ranchi

3rd

Tapasvi Mittal

451

St. Xavier College Ranchi

3rd

Rama Kumari Dube

451

St. Xavier's College, Ranchi

4th

Suraj Kumar

449

St. Xavier's College, Ranchi

4th

Rupesh Kumar Yadav

449

Inter Science College, Hazaribagh

4th

Rahul Board

449

Channel Intermediate College, stream

5th

Laxmi Kumari

448

Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi

5th

Neha Kumari

448

Inter Science College, Hazaribagh

5th

Suraj Dev Mehta

448

Inter Science College, Hazaribagh

5th

Aman Kumar

448

Inter + 2 School, Godda

JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2022

Nikky Kumari had scored 474 marks to grab the 1st position amongst the Commerce toppers in Jharkhand in 2021-22 session.

Rank

Name

Marks

1st

Nikky Kumari

474

2nd

Shreya Pandey

467

3rd

Nushrat Jahan, Sanjana Pramanik, Pragati Susang,

465

4th

Kashish Kumari, Ananta Mishra,

460

5th

Sneha Kumari

459

JAC 12th Class Arts Toppers List 2022

Mansi Saha had topped in the Arts stream by scoring 474 marks in 2022.

Rank

Student Name

Marks

1st

Mansi Saha

474

2nd

Rohit Kacchap

467

3rd

Anchal Kumari

465

4th

Priya Kumari

460

5th

Vaishnavi Keshri

459

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Previous Years’ Result Statistics

Statistics from Jharkhand 12th Class Results 2023 will be updated after the result declaration 

Check the statistics from Jharkhand 12th Results from 2022 below.

JAC 12th Science Result Pass Percentage 

Year

Overall Pass %

Science

2022

92.19%

2021

86.89%

2020

58.99%

2019

57%

2018

48.34%

JAC 12th Result Pass Percentage for Commerce

Year

Overall Pass %

Commerce

2022

92.75%

2021

90.33%

2020

77.37%

2019

70.44%

2018

67.49%

JAC 12th Result Pass Percentage for Arts

Year

Overall Pass %

Arts

2022

97.43%

2021

90.71%

2020

92.53%

2019

79.97%

2018

72.62%

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next