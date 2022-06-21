Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 (12th Sci Today): Know JAC Class 12 Result Time, How to Check Here

Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022 Today: Students patiently waiting for the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Science result 2022 can expect to check the same shortly today. The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to announce the JAC Intermediate Science result 2022 in a short while. The Jharkhand Board will announce the results of the Class 12 Science result 2022 in the online mode only keeping in view with the convenience of the students. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their Jharkhand Board 12 Science result 2022 by visiting the official website - jacresults.com. To check their JAC Intermediate Science and Commerce result 2022, students will be required to provide their exam roll number and other required credentials. For the convenience of the students, a direct link to Jharkhand Board Intermediate Science result 2022 will also be made available on this page.

Updated as on: 21st June 2022 @ 5:30 AM

JAC Class 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council will be releasing the Jharkhand board 12th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce streams on the official website by May 2022. The JAC 12th Exams are being conducted in March 2022. Candidates appearing for the Jharkhand Board class 12 Exams in the various streams can check here the complete details related to the class 12 examination and the results.

The JAC Class 12 result 2022 will be available on the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link to check the JAC 12th Results 2022 will be provided on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website. Students are advised to bookmark this page for further details on the Jharkhand Board 12th results 2022.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Exam Class 12 Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

JAC 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

Jharkhand board 12th Results for the Arts, Science and Commerce stream will be declared by May 2022 on the official website. The examinations are being conducted in March 2022. Candidates appearing for the exams can check below the tentative schedule of the Jharkhand Board 12th Exams 2022.

Events Dates Jharkhand 12th Exams 2022 March 2022 JAC 10th and 12th Results 2022 May 2022

How To Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

JAC Class 12 Results will be available on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council. After the board exam results are announced by the officials, students who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the JAC Class 12 Results 2022 through the link available on the website.

Students can follow the steps provided below to check the JAC 12th Results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the official website for Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2022

Step 2nd: Click on the JAC 12th Result link available on the result page

Step 3rd: Provide your roll number in the field provided

Step 4th: Click 'Submit' to view JAC Result 2022

Step 5th: Download and save the Jharkhand Result 2022 for future reference

Where to Check JAC Class 12 Results 2022

Jharkhand Board 12th Results for the various streams will be released on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council. Candidates who have appeared for the JAC Class 12 Exams can also check the results by clicking on the direct link provided on this page to check the Class 12 Results. The list of websites where candidates can check the Jharkhand Board 12th Results is also provided below.

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

exam-result.in

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

In order to make the process of checking Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2022 easier, the steps to check the results along with the representational image of the result window is provided below.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board

Step 2nd: Click on the JAC Intermediate Result link

Step 3rd: Click on the Arts, Science or Commerce link

Step 4th: Enter the Class 12 Roll Number in the result login

Step 5th: Download the JAC 12th Results for further reference

How To Check Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2022 Via SMS?

Students must note that along with the official link students can also get their JAC 12th Results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to get the Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce stream via SMS.

Step 1st : Open the Message tab on the phone

Step 2nd : Enter “RESULT JAC 12 ROLL CODE + ROLL NO”

Step 3rd: Send to 56263

What details will be mentioned in the Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022?

JAC Class 12th Result sheet 2022 will contain the candidate details, subject details, stream details, marks secured and qualifying status of the candidate. Students when downloading the online copy of the JAC Class 12 Results 2022 must make sure that they cross check all these details.

The list of details mentioned on the JAC Result 2022 Class 12 is provided below.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results Statistics

When declaring the JAC Class 12 Results 2022 for the various streams, the board officials will also be announcing the detailed statistics of the performance of the students in the Class 12 Board examinations. Candidates can check below the statistics and stream wise performance of the students in 2021 and over the last few years.

JAC Board 12th Result 2021 Stream Wise Statistics

Particular Science Arts Commerce Total Number of Students Appeared 88,145 2,09234 33,677 Total Number of Students Passed 76,590 1,89801 30,422 Number of Students got First Division 56,445 52,177 19,951 Number of Students got Second Division 19,927 1,17,245 9,987 Number of Students got Third Division 218 30,379 484 Overall Pass Percentage 86.89% 90.71% 90.33% Girls Pass Percentage - - - Boys Pass Percentage - - -

JAC 12th Statistics Previous years

Year Number of students appeared Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % 2021 3,31,056 90.71 - - 2020 234363 77.37 84.2 79.94 2019 312368 69.14 74.08 65.53 2018 300000 67.49 75.74 61.49 2017 326103 61.8 66 58 2016 322000 60.65 61 58 2015 311359 62.94 87.64 86.54 2014 223248 58.36 84.32 83.95

What After the Announcement of Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022?

After the officials announce the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts, Science and Commerce stream results 2022, the link for candidates to check the results will be declared on the official website. Students who have qualified the JAC Class 12 exams will be able to download the online copy of their results for further admission purposes. Students who qualify the class 12 exams will be eligible for admissions to higher education courses based on the major taken in class 12.

After the Jharkhand board class 12 results are released on the official website, the board officials will release the applications for the Re-checking and scrutiny procedure of the answer sheets and the applications for the compartmental exams.

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Jharkhand Board will conduct the revaluation and scrutiny of the class 12 answer sheets for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams. The revaluation process is being conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets cross checked again for any kind of totalling errors or evaluation mistakes.

The applications for the JAC class 12 Rechecking will be released on the official website shortly after the results are declared. Students are required to visit the official website and submit the applications and the requisite fee.

Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 12 - Compartmental Exam

.JAC Class 12 Compartmental exams are conducted for the students who were unable to qualify the exams in their first attempt. Candidates can apply for the Jharkhand Board 12th compartmental exams through the applications available on the official website.

Candidates who apply for the compartmental exams will be issued the admit card for the exams on the website itself. The results of the JAC 12th compartmental exams will be published on the official website shortly after the exams are conducted.

Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2022 - Toppers

Jharkhand Academic Council officials will announce the list of students who have topped the class 12 examinations stream wise along with the results of the exams. The list of students along with the total marks and the rank secured for each individual stream will be issued. Students can check the toppers list from the previous years below.

JAC class 12 Toppers 2020 - Science stream

Rank Name School Marks 1st Amit Kumar +2 SRSSR High School, Suriya, Giridih 457 2nd Nitish Kumar Keshari Inter Science College, Hazaribagh 452 3rd Mukesh Kumar Marwari College, Ranchi 451 3rd Tapasvi Mittal St. Xavier College Ranchi 451 3rd Rama Kumari Dube St. Xavier's College, Ranchi 451 4th Suraj Kumar St. Xavier's College, Ranchi 449 4th Rupesh Kumar Yadav Inter Science College, Hazaribagh 449 4th Rahul Board Channel Intermediate College, stream 449 5th Laxmi Kumari Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi 448 5th Neha Kumari Inter Science College, Hazaribagh 448 5th Suraj Dev Mehta Inter Science College, Hazaribagh 448 5th Aman Kumar Inter + 2 School, Godda 448

Jharkhand 12th Commerce 2020 Toppers

Rank Name School Marks 1st Shubham Kumar Thakur St. Xavier College Ranchi 450 2nd Rupa Kumari +2 Chunnilal High School Lohardaga 448 3rd Ankita Agarwal Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 445 4th Sabbi Parveen Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 443 5th Jitu Singh Jamshedpur Co-operative College 438

Jharkhand 12th Arts 2020 Toppers

Rank Name School Marks 1st Nandita Haripal Jamshedpur Women's College 419 2nd Prerna Raj Ranchi Women Colleges 418 2nd Jyoti Kumari Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 418 3rd Sujata Kumari BPM High School Burma Mines Jamshedpur 416 4th Manisha Kumari St. Xavier College Ranchi 415 4th Priyanka Soren Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 415 5th Indu Kumari Nirmala College Ranchi 414

About Jharkhand Board School Examination Board

Jharkhand Academic Council conducts the annual class 10 and 12 examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education and for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council by the state government from time to time.

The Jharkhand Academic Council follows the CBSE board pattern, to improve education standards in the state in all branches of education viz. Secondary, Intermediate Sanskrit (Madhyama) and Madarsa.