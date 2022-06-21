    Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 (12th Sci Today): Know JAC Class 12 Result Time, How to Check Here

    Updated: Jun 21, 2022 06:23 IST

    JAC 12th Science Result 2022 will be published here today. Students are advised to keep refreshing this page to get priority access to Jharkhand Intermediate Science Results 2022.

    Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022
    Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022
    Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022 Today: Students patiently waiting for the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Science result 2022 can expect to check the same shortly today. The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to announce the JAC Intermediate Science result 2022 in a short while. The Jharkhand Board will announce the results of the Class 12 Science result 2022 in the online mode only keeping in view with the convenience of the students. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their Jharkhand Board 12 Science result 2022 by visiting the official website - jacresults.com. To check their JAC Intermediate Science and Commerce result 2022, students will be required to provide their exam roll number and other required credentials. For the convenience of the students, a direct link to Jharkhand Board Intermediate Science result 2022 will also be made available on this page. 

    Updated as on: 21st June 2022 @ 5:30 AM

    JAC Class 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council will be releasing the Jharkhand board 12th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce streams on the official website by May 2022. The JAC 12th Exams are being conducted in March 2022. Candidates appearing for the Jharkhand Board class 12 Exams in the various streams can check here the complete details related to the class 12 examination and the results.

    The JAC Class 12 result 2022 will be available on the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link to check the JAC 12th Results 2022 will be provided on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website. Students are advised to bookmark this page for further details on the Jharkhand Board 12th results 2022. 

    JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 Highlights 

    Details

    Specifications

    Board 

    Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

    Exam

    Class 12

    Exam level

    State school level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result websites

    jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com 

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Roll number

    JAC 12th Result 2022 Date and Time 

    Jharkhand board 12th Results for the Arts, Science and Commerce stream will be declared by May 2022 on the official website. The examinations are being conducted in March 2022.  Candidates appearing for the exams can check below the tentative schedule of the Jharkhand Board 12th Exams 2022.

    Events

    Dates

    Jharkhand 12th Exams 2022

    March 2022

    JAC 10th and 12th Results 2022

    May 2022

    How To Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 in Online Mode? 

    JAC Class 12 Results will be available on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council. After the board exam results are announced by the officials, students who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the JAC Class 12 Results 2022 through the link available on the website.

    Students can follow the steps provided below to check the JAC 12th Results 2022.  

    • Step 1st: Visit the official website for Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2022
    • Step 2nd: Click on the JAC 12th Result link available on the result page
    • Step 3rd: Provide your roll number in the field provided
    • Step 4th: Click 'Submit' to view JAC Result 2022
    • Step 5th: Download and save the Jharkhand Result 2022 for future reference

    Where to Check JAC Class 12 Results 2022 

    Jharkhand Board 12th Results for the various streams will be released on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council. Candidates who have appeared for the JAC Class 12 Exams can also check the results by clicking on the direct link provided on this page to check the Class 12 Results. The list of websites where candidates can check the Jharkhand Board 12th Results is also provided below. 

    • jacresults.com
    • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
    • exam-result.in

    Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    In order to make the process of checking Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2022 easier, the steps to check the results along with the representational image of the result window is provided below.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board

    https://lh5.googleusercontent.com/3KBULWYtkUeRhKC45QDxtLhougFzeGWqoP9seu32zQGTmkbT4w0EQ5085JLPtXqIUYE2j5VQlOlypnigfyMNWG4K54reNdtET3iR9fSlxIIOHVf96nObnPJNxEcisea6mWABxwcL

    Step 2nd: Click on the JAC Intermediate Result link

    https://lh5.googleusercontent.com/MErbA7DiUiBYX-x5q4O-J_QbPY4y3uWwBPGtnMqdXN80KVI9HcMMX99eFsZeuqtLB9I0c--tT-8Zc67qbPhIXB8dAfIxLGnL3ERBILQgnrlXmxoqs7oVbbg2I9czbbnMQgYY8lno

    Step 3rd: Click on the Arts, Science or Commerce link

    https://lh4.googleusercontent.com/PWKRLHGmVlAV69_E5LdmD3nLjsKek3SJmP_hZOS5Lc0twNixKaNeuFpXCxAG_D8QQ5DOn2U5oKlM-TcdoOrYAu-MOHcIyD7RSORAgk6Qe1_94nOFFCCvy-9zzsvtN1UM860uUl8p

    Step 4th: Enter the Class 12 Roll Number in the result login

    https://lh5.googleusercontent.com/tOQ0v7BXIZ0jztPvFxdnC-Ck9LPHGMmCP9CQey8BTMnJR9RkzZUg4zebm4G06YQsMsqTA2LU-AP1xml8zrUaSJlo4hu5C2HOa7fTqTyx7rNnzJUri-YcYmQx4BEitQiuVrAgXex-

    Step 5th: Download the JAC 12th Results for further reference

    How To Check Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2022 Via SMS? 

    Students must note that along with the official link students can also get their JAC 12th Results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to get the Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce stream via SMS.

    • Step 1st: Open the Message tab on the phone
    • Step 2nd: Enter “RESULT JAC 12 ROLL CODE + ROLL NO” 
    • Step 3rd: Send to 56263

    What details will be mentioned in the Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022?  

    JAC Class 12th Result sheet 2022 will contain the candidate details, subject details, stream details, marks secured and qualifying status of the candidate. Students when downloading the online copy of the JAC Class 12 Results 2022 must make sure that they cross check all these details. 

    The list of details mentioned on the JAC Result 2022 Class 12 is provided below. 

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results Statistics

    When declaring the JAC Class 12 Results 2022 for the various streams, the board officials will also be announcing the detailed statistics of the performance of the students in the Class 12 Board examinations. Candidates can check below the statistics and stream wise performance of the students in 2021 and over the last few years.

    JAC Board 12th Result 2021 Stream Wise Statistics

    Particular

    Science

    Arts

    Commerce

    Total Number of Students Appeared

    88,145

    2,09234

    33,677

    Total Number of Students Passed

    76,590

    1,89801

    30,422

    Number of Students got First Division

    56,445

    52,177

    19,951

    Number of Students got Second Division

    19,927

    1,17,245

    9,987

    Number of Students got Third Division

    218

    30,379

    484

    Overall Pass Percentage

    86.89%

    90.71%

    90.33%

    Girls Pass Percentage

    -

    -

    -

    Boys Pass Percentage

    -

    -

    -

    JAC 12th Statistics Previous years

    Year

    Number of students appeared

    Overall Pass %

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    2021

    3,31,056

    90.71

    -

    -

    2020

    234363

    77.37

    84.2

    79.94

    2019

    312368

    69.14

    74.08

    65.53

    2018

    300000

    67.49

    75.74

    61.49

    2017

    326103

    61.8

    66

    58

    2016

    322000

    60.65

    61

    58

    2015

    311359

    62.94

    87.64

    86.54

    2014

    223248

    58.36

    84.32

    83.95

    What After the Announcement of Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022? 

    After the officials announce the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts, Science and Commerce stream results 2022, the link for candidates to check the results will be declared on the official website. Students who have qualified the JAC Class 12 exams will be able to download the online copy of their results for further admission purposes. Students who qualify the class 12 exams will be eligible for admissions to higher education courses based on the major taken in class 12. 

    After the Jharkhand board class 12 results are released on the official website, the board officials will release the applications for the Re-checking and scrutiny procedure of the answer sheets and the applications for the compartmental exams. 

    Jharkhand  Board 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result 

    Jharkhand Board will conduct the revaluation and scrutiny of the class 12 answer sheets for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams. The revaluation process is being conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets cross checked again for any kind of totalling errors or evaluation mistakes.

    The applications for the JAC class 12 Rechecking will be released on the official website shortly after the results are declared. Students are required to visit the official website and submit the applications and the requisite fee.

    Jharkhand  Board Result 2022 Class 12 - Compartmental Exam 

    .JAC Class 12 Compartmental exams are conducted for the students who were unable to qualify the exams in their first attempt. Candidates can apply for the Jharkhand Board 12th compartmental exams through the applications available on the official website. 

    Candidates who apply for the compartmental exams will be issued the admit card for the exams on the website itself. The results of the JAC 12th compartmental exams will be published on the official website shortly after the exams are conducted.

    Jharkhand  Board 12th Results 2022 - Toppers

    Jharkhand Academic Council officials will announce the list of students who have topped the class 12 examinations stream wise along with the results of the exams. The list of students along with the total marks and the rank secured for each individual stream will be issued. Students can check the toppers list from the previous years below. 

    JAC class 12 Toppers 2020 - Science stream

    Rank

    Name

    School

    Marks

    1st

    Amit Kumar

     +2 SRSSR High School, Suriya, Giridih 

    457

    2nd

    Nitish Kumar Keshari

    Inter Science College, Hazaribagh

    452

    3rd

    Mukesh Kumar

    Marwari College, Ranchi

    451

    3rd

    Tapasvi Mittal 

    St. Xavier College Ranchi 

    451

    3rd

    Rama Kumari Dube

    St. Xavier's College, Ranchi

    451

    4th

    Suraj Kumar 

    St. Xavier's College, Ranchi 

    449

    4th

    Rupesh Kumar Yadav 

    Inter Science College, Hazaribagh

    449

    4th

    Rahul Board 

    Channel Intermediate College, stream

    449

    5th

    Laxmi Kumari 

    Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi 

    448

    5th

    Neha Kumari

    Inter Science College, Hazaribagh 

    448

    5th

    Suraj Dev Mehta 

    Inter Science College, Hazaribagh

    448

    5th

    Aman Kumar 

    Inter + 2 School, Godda 

    448

    Jharkhand 12th Commerce 2020 Toppers

    Rank

    Name

    School

    Marks

    1st

    Shubham Kumar Thakur

    St. Xavier College Ranchi

    450

    2nd

    Rupa Kumari

    +2 Chunnilal High School Lohardaga

    448

    3rd

    Ankita Agarwal 

    Ursaline Inter College Ranchi

    445

    4th

    Sabbi Parveen

    Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 

    443

    5th

    Jitu Singh

    Jamshedpur Co-operative College

    438

    Jharkhand 12th Arts 2020 Toppers

    Rank

    Name

    School

    Marks

    1st

    Nandita Haripal

    Jamshedpur Women's College

    419

    2nd

    Prerna Raj

    Ranchi Women Colleges

    418

    2nd

    Jyoti Kumari

    Ursaline Inter College Ranchi

    418

    3rd

    Sujata Kumari 

    BPM High School Burma Mines Jamshedpur

    416

    4th

    Manisha Kumari

    St. Xavier College Ranchi 

    415

    4th

    Priyanka Soren

    Ursaline Inter College Ranchi

    415

    5th

    Indu Kumari

    Nirmala College Ranchi

    414

    About Jharkhand Board School Examination Board 

    Jharkhand Academic Council conducts the annual class 10 and 12 examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education and for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council by the state government from time to time. 

    The Jharkhand Academic Council follows the CBSE board pattern, to improve education standards in the state in all branches of education viz. Secondary, Intermediate Sanskrit (Madhyama) and Madarsa.

    FAQ

    When will the JAC Class 12 Exam Results 2022 be declared?

    As per the tentative schedule provided the JAC 12th results are expected to be declared by May 2022.

    Where can students get the original copy of the marksheets?

    After the board officials announce the JAC 12th Results, students will be able to get their original marksheets from their respective schools. The marksheets will be issued by the board within a few weeks from the declaration of the 12th results.

    When can students apply for the compartmental exams?

    The JAC 12th Compartmental exam applications are expected to be issued shortly after the exams are conducted by the board officials.

    How to apply for recounting/ re-evaluation of JAC 12th Result 2022?

    Candidates can apply for the rechecking and re-evaluation process through the application link available on the official website after the results are announced.