JAC Class 8th Result 2023 Declared at jacresults.com, Check Pass Percentage and District-Wise Statistics Here

JAC Class 8th Result 2023: Jharkhand board has announced the 8th class result online at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. School principals can download the Jharkhand 8th results and distribute them among students. Check pass percentage here

JAC Class 8th Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the result of class 8th online. School principals of the respective schools can download the Jharkhand 8th class result at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. They have to login with the username (6-digit JAC School Code) and password to download the JAC 8th marksheets of the students.

As per media reports, this year, a total of 5,15,688 students have passed the class 8 exam. The pass percentage has been recorded at 94.94%. Among the districts, Koderma secured the highest pass percentage of 98.25%, while Gumla recorded the lowest pass percentage of 88.66%.

How to download JAC 8th Class Result 2023 Online?

To check the class 8 JAC result 2023, school principals need to log in using their username and password on the aforementioned websites. Students will be informed about details about the collection of marksheets from their respective schools. They can collect it on the prescribed date. They can check below the steps to know how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: Results of Class VIII Examination

Step 3: Login with the user name and password

Step 4: JAC 8th result marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for students

JAC Class 8 Result 2023 District-Wise Pass Percentage

Students can check below the table to know the district-wise performance of Jharkhand class 8th students:

District Pass Percentage Koderma 98.25% Hazaribagh 97.83% Godda 97.77% Dhanbad 95.99% Bokaro 94.86% Ramgarh 95.89% Jamtara 92.24% Deoghar 93.46% Sahebganj 92.07% Dumka 94.72%

Jharkhand Board 8th Exam 2023

Jharkhand Board Class 8 exam was conducted on April 13, 2023, in two shifts - first shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 to 5:15 pm. While the first paper was held for Hindi, English or any of the languages, the second paper was conducted for mathematics, science and social science subjects. The question paper included multiple choice questions for a total of 50 marks.