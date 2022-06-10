JMC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sr Technical Asst, Accountant Asst & Others @jaipurmcheritage.org,Check Eligibility

Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC)  has invited online application for the 104  Sr Technical Asst and other post on its official website. Check JMC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Jun 10, 2022
Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) Recruitment 2022: Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) has invited application for various 104 posts including Sr Technical Asst, Jr Technical Asst, Accountant Asst & Others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format on or before 24 June 2022. 

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Post Graduate/Graduate/B.Com/C.A. Intermediate (I.P.C)/I.C.W.A (Inter)/Company Secretary (Inter) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. 

Important Dates for Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) Recruitment 2022:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 June 2022

Vacancy Details for Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) Recruitment 2022:
Sr Technical Asst-11
Jr Technical Asst (Degree)-22
Jr Technical Asst (Diploma)-06
Account Asst-18
MIS Manager-18
Urban Employment Asst-29
Eligibility Criteria for Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) Recruitment 2022:
Educational Qualification:
Sr Technical Asst-Post Graduate/Graduate in Civil Engineering. 
Jr Technical Asst (Degree)-Degree/Diploma in Civil Engineering
Account Asst-B.Com/C.A. Intermediate (I.P.C)/I.C.W.A (Inter)/Company Secretary (Inter)
MIS Manager-BCA
Urban Employment Asst-Graduate + RSCIT Course Passed. 
Check the notification link for details educational qualification of the posts .

Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) Recruitment 2022: PDF

How to Apply for Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) Recruitment 2022:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format with  all the essential documents to the  address mentioned in the notification by post on or before 24 June 2022. 

