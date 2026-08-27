Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College expected cutoff ranks during NEET counselling 2026 Round 2. The official Round 2 cutoff ranks will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee. Check the expected and previous year trends to identify the category-wise opening and closing ranks for admission to the MBBS program.
NEET UG 2026: For admission to Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer during Round 2 counselling is expected between 4541 and 6711. The admission process is ongoing for MBBS seats under All India Quota after the release of Round 1 cutoff ranks by the Medical Counselling Committee.
To understand the expected opening and closing ranks for Round 2 admission, candidates can check the category-wise range provided here. A year-wise previous trend is also provided for candidates to navigate through and analyse the historical data for admission to MBBS seats.
Also check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026
JLN Medical College Expected Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks
While the official NEET UG 2026 Round 2 is awaited, candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks as provided in the table below. The expected cutoff ranges between 4541 to 71759 for all categories.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4541 - 5423
|
6231 - 6711
|
OBC
|
4861 - 5835
|
6721 - 7011
|
EWS
|
5553 - 7911
|
8019 - 8227
|
SC
|
29207 - 42815
|
54367 - 57297
|
ST
|
40047 - 67375
|
69491 - 71759
JLN Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2025: Opening and Closing Ranks
The tables highlight the Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission during the Round 2 seat allotment process. As per the 2025 admission, the general category opened at 5424 and closed at 6494 ranks.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
5424
|
6494
|
OBC
|
5834
|
6942
|
EWS
|
7909
|
8225
|
SC
|
42813
|
57294
|
ST
|
67373
|
69489
JLN Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2024: Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS program at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer. As per the previous trends, closing ranks stood at 71756 for all categories, while for the general category, the admission closed at 7437.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
6447
|
7437
|
OBC
|
4591
|
7909
|
EWS
|
7405
|
8175
|
SC
|
46096
|
54365
|
ST
|
71338
|
71756
JLN Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2023: Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks highlighted in the table. As per the table, general category admission opened at 4501 and closed at 6851.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4501
|
6851
|
OBC
|
6834
|
7720
|
EWS
|
7184
|
8877
|
SC
|
35646
|
58969
|
ST
|
71932
|
71932
JLN Medical College Round 1 Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks
While analyzing the previous year trends, candidates should also check the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below in the table. The category-wise distribution suggests the admission opened at 3965 and closed at 40046 for all categories.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
3965
|
4540
|
OBC
|
4305
|
4861
|
EWS
|
5422
|
5553
|
SC
|
22752
|
29205
|
ST
|
37560
|
40046
Also check: Government Medical College, Akola Round 2 Cutoff 2026
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.