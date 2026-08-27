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Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 18:54 IST

Check the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College expected cutoff ranks during NEET counselling 2026 Round 2. The official Round 2 cutoff ranks will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee. Check the expected and previous year trends to identify the category-wise opening and closing ranks for admission to the MBBS program.  

Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: For admission to Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer during Round 2 counselling is expected between 4541 and 6711. The admission process is ongoing for MBBS seats under All India Quota after the release of Round 1 cutoff ranks by the Medical Counselling Committee. 

To understand the expected opening and closing ranks for Round 2 admission, candidates can check the category-wise range provided here. A year-wise previous trend is also provided for candidates to navigate through and analyse the historical data for admission to MBBS seats. 

Also check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026

JLN Medical College Expected Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks 

While the official NEET UG 2026 Round 2 is awaited, candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks as provided in the table below. The expected cutoff ranges between 4541 to 71759 for all categories. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

4541 - 5423

6231 - 6711

OBC

4861 - 5835

6721 - 7011

EWS

5553 - 7911

8019 - 8227

SC

29207 - 42815

54367 - 57297

ST

40047 - 67375

69491 - 71759

JLN Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2025: Opening and Closing Ranks 

The tables highlight the Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission during the Round 2 seat allotment process. As per the 2025 admission, the general category opened at 5424 and closed at 6494 ranks. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

5424

6494

OBC

5834

6942

EWS

7909

8225

SC

42813

57294

ST

67373

69489

JLN Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2024: Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS program at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer. As per the previous trends, closing ranks stood at 71756 for all categories, while for the general category, the admission closed at 7437. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

6447

7437

OBC

4591

7909

EWS

7405

8175

SC

46096

54365

ST

71338

71756

JLN Medical College Round 2 Cutoff 2023: Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks highlighted in the table. As per the table, general category admission opened at 4501 and closed at 6851. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

4501

6851

OBC

6834

7720

EWS

7184

8877

SC

35646

58969

ST

71932

71932

JLN Medical College Round 1 Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks 

While analyzing the previous year trends, candidates should also check the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below in the table. The category-wise distribution suggests the admission opened at 3965 and closed at 40046 for all categories. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

3965

4540

OBC

4305

4861

EWS

5422

5553

SC

22752

29205

ST

37560

40046

 Also check: Government Medical College, Akola Round 2 Cutoff 2026

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 27, 2026, 18:54 IST

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