Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: For admission to Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer during Round 2 counselling is expected between 4541 and 6711. The admission process is ongoing for MBBS seats under All India Quota after the release of Round 1 cutoff ranks by the Medical Counselling Committee.

To understand the expected opening and closing ranks for Round 2 admission, candidates can check the category-wise range provided here. A year-wise previous trend is also provided for candidates to navigate through and analyse the historical data for admission to MBBS seats.

Also check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026

JLN Medical College Expected Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks

While the official NEET UG 2026 Round 2 is awaited, candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks as provided in the table below. The expected cutoff ranges between 4541 to 71759 for all categories.