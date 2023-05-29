JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 Releases at jeeadv.ac.in, Check Steps To Download, Exam Dates Here

IIT JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023: IIT Guwahati has activated the hall ticket download link today at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check the credentials required, exam pattern, latest updates here

Download IIT JEE Advanced 2023 admit card on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) admit card today: May 29. All the registered candidates can get their JEE Advanced hall ticket 2023 download link at: jeeadv.ac.in. This time, the officials have provided four links to download the admit card from the official website. 

They have to use their JEE Advanced registration 2023 number, date of birth and mobile number to download the admit card. It is mandatory for candidates to share the JEE Advanced hall ticket to the exam centre, without which entry to the exam hall will not be permitted. JEE Advanced exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on June 4.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 Download Link 

Overview 

Admit Card Download Link 

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Download Link-1

Available Now

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Download Link-2

Available Now

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Download Link-3 

Available Now

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Download Link-4 

Available Now

JEE Advanced 2023 Dates 

Candidates appearing for the IIT advanced entrance exam must be aware of the exam and other related dates. Check below the table to know the important dates: 

JEE Advanced Date

Release of JEE advanced admit card

May 29, 2023 

PwD/candidates with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing can choose scribes

June 3, 2023 

JEE Advanced exam date

June 4, 2023

Paper 1: 9 AM to 12 PM

Paper 2: 2:30 to 5:30 PM

What login credentials are required to download JEE Advanced 2023 Hall Ticket? 

To download the admit card, candidates have to use the specified credentials. The login details is mentioned on their application form. Check what login credentials are needed to download the hall ticket of IIT JEE Advanced 2023

  • Registration number
  • Date of birth
  • Mobile number

How to download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023? 

Candidates can download their JEE Advanced admit card till the day of exam. They can follow the steps below to know how to download the admit card for JEE Advanced: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and check admit card download links
  • Step 3: Click on any of the 4 JEE Advanced admit card 2023 download link
  • Step 4: Enter the required credentials
  • Step 5: The hall ticket will appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Download it and take a printout to carry it to the exam centre

What details are mentioned on admit card of JEE Advanced 2023? 

It is expected that the following details will be provided on hall ticket of JEE Advanced: 

Name

Roll Number 

Photograph

Signature

Date of birth

Address for correspondence

Exam centre

Address of exam centre

What to do in case of any error in the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card?

It has been mentioned in the information bulletin that “Candidates should carefully examine the entries in the admit card and in case of any discrepancy, they should contact the Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2023 of the respective Zonal coordinating IIT.” Therefore, in case of any discrepancy, they must contact the zonal coordinating IIT for rectification. 

Do candidates have to carry any ID proof along with IIT JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023? 

Candidates are required to carry a print out of JEE Advanced 2023 hall ticket along with any of the following valid ID proof:

Aadhaar card

College or institute ID

Driving License

Voter ID

Passport

PAN card

JEE Advanced Exam Pattern 2023

Now that the admit card has been released, candidates must go through the exam pattern to prepare well or revise for the entrance exam: 

Particulars

Specifications 

Exam Mode

Computer-based examination

Language

English and Hindi

Number of Papers

Paper 1 and Paper 2

Exam duration

3 hours (4 hours for PwD candidates)

JEE Advanced Paper 1

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Paper 1 JEE Advanced 

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

FAQ

Where to get JEE Advanced admit card 2023 download link?

Candidates have to download their hall ticket of JEE advanced online. They have to visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.

What is the exam date of JEE Advanced 2023?

The JEE Advanced entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 4, 2023 for paper 1 and 2.

