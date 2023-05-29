JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 Releases at jeeadv.ac.in, Check Steps To Download, Exam Dates Here

IIT JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023: IIT Guwahati has activated the hall ticket download link today at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check the credentials required, exam pattern, latest updates here

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) admit card today: May 29. All the registered candidates can get their JEE Advanced hall ticket 2023 download link at: jeeadv.ac.in. This time, the officials have provided four links to download the admit card from the official website.

They have to use their JEE Advanced registration 2023 number, date of birth and mobile number to download the admit card. It is mandatory for candidates to share the JEE Advanced hall ticket to the exam centre, without which entry to the exam hall will not be permitted. JEE Advanced exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on June 4.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 Download Link

Overview Admit Card Download Link JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Download Link-1 Available Now JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Download Link-2 Available Now JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Download Link-3 Available Now JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Download Link-4 Available Now

JEE Advanced 2023 Dates

Candidates appearing for the IIT advanced entrance exam must be aware of the exam and other related dates. Check below the table to know the important dates:

Events JEE Advanced Date Release of JEE advanced admit card May 29, 2023 PwD/candidates with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing can choose scribes June 3, 2023 JEE Advanced exam date June 4, 2023 Paper 1: 9 AM to 12 PM Paper 2: 2:30 to 5:30 PM

What login credentials are required to download JEE Advanced 2023 Hall Ticket?

To download the admit card, candidates have to use the specified credentials. The login details is mentioned on their application form. Check what login credentials are needed to download the hall ticket of IIT JEE Advanced 2023:

Registration number

Date of birth

Mobile number

How to download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can download their JEE Advanced admit card till the day of exam. They can follow the steps below to know how to download the admit card for JEE Advanced:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and check admit card download links

Step 3: Click on any of the 4 JEE Advanced admit card 2023 download link

Step 4: Enter the required credentials

Step 5: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout to carry it to the exam centre

What details are mentioned on admit card of JEE Advanced 2023?

It is expected that the following details will be provided on hall ticket of JEE Advanced:

Name Roll Number Photograph Signature Date of birth Address for correspondence Exam centre Address of exam centre

What to do in case of any error in the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card?

It has been mentioned in the information bulletin that “Candidates should carefully examine the entries in the admit card and in case of any discrepancy, they should contact the Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2023 of the respective Zonal coordinating IIT.” Therefore, in case of any discrepancy, they must contact the zonal coordinating IIT for rectification.

Do candidates have to carry any ID proof along with IIT JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023?

Candidates are required to carry a print out of JEE Advanced 2023 hall ticket along with any of the following valid ID proof:

Aadhaar card College or institute ID Driving License Voter ID Passport PAN card

JEE Advanced Exam Pattern 2023

Now that the admit card has been released, candidates must go through the exam pattern to prepare well or revise for the entrance exam: