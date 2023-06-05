JEE Advanced Question Paper 2023, Download Official Paper 1 and 2 PDF at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Question Paper 2023 OUT: IIT Guwahati has released the question paper of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download paper 1 and 2 pdf here.

JEE Advanced Question Paper 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has released the official question papers of JEE Advanced today on June 5, 2023. Candidates can download paper 1 and 2 PDF online at jeeadv.ac.in. Apart from the official website, many coaching institutes also release the question paper of the entrance exam on the day of the exam. JEE Advanced question papers will help the candidates understand the nature of the exam, the difficulty level, exam pattern, the marking scheme, and the weightage of topics from JEE Advanced syllabus.

A copy of JEE Advanced responses sheets will be available on June 9, whereas the provisional answer keys will also be released on June 9. The JEE Advanced was held on June 4, 2023. As per media reports, a total of 1,89,744 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2023 this year. Among the registered candidates, 180,226 appeared for both papers recording a 95% attendance rate.

JEE Advanced 2023 Question Papers

Candidates who appeared for the exam must refer to the question papers and answer keys to calculate their estimated scores. They can download the question paper of JEE Advanced by clicking on the link provided below:

JEE Advanced Papers Download Link Paper 1 Download Here Paper 2 Download Here

JEE Advanced Paper Pattern 2023

As per the exam pattern, JEE Advanced is conducted in online mode for two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Check the table below for complete information:

Particulars Details Mode of the exam Computer-based examination Medium of the exam English and Hindi Number of Papers Two compulsory papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2 Time duration 3 hours for each paper (4 hours for PwD candidates) Sections Both the papers include 3 sections: Paper 1 Physics Chemistry Mathematics Paper 2 Physics Chemistry Mathematics Number of questions 54 (18 questions in each subject) Marking Scheme The exam has a concept of full, partial and zero marks.

JEE Advanced 2023 Paper 1 Marking Scheme

Full Marks: Candidates will get four marks only if all the correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: Three marks will be given if all four options are correct but only three options are chosen

Partial Marks: They will be awarded two marks if three or more options are correct but only two options are chosen, both of which are correct

Partial Marks: One mark will be given, if two or more options are correct but only one option is chosen and it is a correct option

Zero Marks: They will get 0 if none of the options is chosen (i.e. the question is unanswered)

Negative Marks: Two marks will be deducted in case of a wrong answer in all other cases

JEE Advanced Paper 2 Marking Scheme 2023