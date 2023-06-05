JEE Advanced Question Paper 2023, Download Official Paper 1 and 2 PDF at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Question Paper 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has released the official question papers of JEE Advanced today on June 5, 2023. Candidates can download paper 1 and 2 PDF online at jeeadv.ac.in. Apart from the official website, many coaching institutes also release the question paper of the entrance exam on the day of the exam. JEE Advanced question papers will help the candidates understand the nature of the exam, the difficulty level, exam pattern, the marking scheme, and the weightage of topics from JEE Advanced syllabus.
A copy of JEE Advanced responses sheets will be available on June 9, whereas the provisional answer keys will also be released on June 9. The JEE Advanced was held on June 4, 2023. As per media reports, a total of 1,89,744 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2023 this year. Among the registered candidates, 180,226 appeared for both papers recording a 95% attendance rate.
JEE Advanced 2023 Question Papers
Candidates who appeared for the exam must refer to the question papers and answer keys to calculate their estimated scores. They can download the question paper of JEE Advanced by clicking on the link provided below:
|
JEE Advanced Papers
|
Download Link
|
Paper 1
|
Paper 2
JEE Advanced Paper Pattern 2023
As per the exam pattern, JEE Advanced is conducted in online mode for two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Check the table below for complete information:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Mode of the exam
|
Computer-based examination
|
Medium of the exam
|
English and Hindi
|
Number of Papers
|
Two compulsory papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2
|
Time duration
|
3 hours for each paper (4 hours for PwD candidates)
|
Sections
|
Both the papers include 3 sections:
Paper 1
Physics
Chemistry
Mathematics
Paper 2
Physics
Chemistry
Mathematics
|
Number of questions
|
54 (18 questions in each subject)
|
Marking Scheme
|
The exam has a concept of full, partial and zero marks.
JEE Advanced 2023 Paper 1 Marking Scheme
- Full Marks: Candidates will get four marks only if all the correct options are chosen
- Partial Marks: Three marks will be given if all four options are correct but only three options are chosen
- Partial Marks: They will be awarded two marks if three or more options are correct but only two options are chosen, both of which are correct
- Partial Marks: One mark will be given, if two or more options are correct but only one option is chosen and it is a correct option
- Zero Marks: They will get 0 if none of the options is chosen (i.e. the question is unanswered)
- Negative Marks: Two marks will be deducted in case of a wrong answer in all other cases
JEE Advanced Paper 2 Marking Scheme 2023
- Full Marks: Candidates will get three marks if only the correct option is chosen
- Zero Marks: If none of the options is chosen (i.e. the question is unanswered), they will get zero marks
- Negative Marks: One mark will be deducted in case of wrong answers