JEE Advanced Toppers List 2023: BC Reddy from Hyderabad Zone Tops, Check JEE Toppers Name, Score and Other Details Here

IIT Guwahati will be releasing the JEE Advanced 2023 toppers list today. The list will include the students who have secured the top ranks in the entrance exams.

JEE Advanced 2023 Toppers List: IIT Guwahati will be announcing the JEE Advanced 2023 toppers list. The results of JEE Advanced 2023 have been announced with BC Reddy from the Hyderabad zone securing the top rank with 341 out of 360 marks. The toppers list will include the details of students who secured the top ranks in the advanced entrance exam. Students who qualify the JEE Advanced test will be eligible for admission to IITs.

JEE Advanced 2023 toppers list is released shortly after the results of the entrance test are announced. The toppers list will be released based on the category under which students have filled out the applications. IIT Guwahati announced the JEE Advanced results at 10 am, today, June 18, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 toppers list will be released on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will also be able to check the JEE Advanced 2023 toppers list through the direct link given here.

JEE Advanced 2023 Female Topper

JEE Advanced 2023 Results have been declared. According to the details provided, Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree of IIT Hyderabad zone is the JEE Advanced 2023 Female Topper with 298 marks out of 360.

Updated as on June 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM

JEE Advanced 2023 Result Statistics

Particulars Numbers Total Students appeared 1,83,072 Total number of male students 1,46,111 Total male students passed 36,264 Total number of female students 43,633 Total female students passed 7,509

IIT JEE Advanced 20223 – Highlights

Name of Exam: JEE Advanced

Conducting Body: IIT Guwahatii

JEE Advanced Official Website: jeeadv.ac.in

Exam Date: June 4, 2023

Result Date: June 18, 2023

JEE Advanced Toppers List 2023

The JEE Advanced 2023 toppers list will consist of students who have scored the top ranks in the entrance exams. IIT Guwahati will be releasing the list of male and female students who have topped the JEE Advanced 2023 exams. The list of toppers for this year will be updated here.

JEE Advanced 2023 Toppers List: CategoryWise

IIT Guwahati will announce the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the JEE Advanced 2023 exams. The toppers list is released for each individual category of reservation and zone. The list of students who have topped the exams this year will be updated here as soon as the toppers list is released.

JEE Advanced Toppers 2022: Category Wise

Rank List Rank Candidate Name OPEN (CRL) 1 R K Shishir OBC-NCL 1 Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha GEN-EWS 1 Polisetty Karthikeya SC 1 Dayyala John Joseph ST 1 Lovesh Mahar GEN-PwD 1 Ojas Maheshwari GEN-EWS-PwD 1 Gaikoti Vignesh OBC-NCL-PwD 1 Omkar Ramesh Shirpure SC-PwD 1 Prakash S Rathod ST-PwD 1 Tadar Simi

IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Male Toppers

JEE Advanced toppers list is released every year shortly after the results are announced. Check here the list of male candidates who topped the exams in 2022.

JEE (Advanced) 2022

Roll Number Rank Candidate Name 1033118 1 R K Shishir 6077384 2 Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy 6056020 3 Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil 6092069 4 Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha 2059334 5 Mayank Motwani 6038078 6 Polisetty Karthikeya 1099527 7 Pratik Sahoo 6091299 8 Dheeraj Kurukunda 1018467 9 Mahit Gadhiwala 5044295 10 Vetcha Gnana Mahesh

IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Female Toppers

Check here the zone-wise list of female students who topped the exams in 2022.

Zone Candidate Name CRL IIT Bombay Jaladhi Joshi 32 IIT Delhi Tanishka Kabra 16 IIT Guwahati Sneha Pareek 447 IIT Kanpur Pragati Agrawal 545 IIT Bhubaneswar Jahnvi Shaw 258 IIT Madras Palli Jalajakshi 24 IIT Roorkee Vidushi 440

