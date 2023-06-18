JEE Advanced Toppers List 2023: BC Reddy from Hyderabad Zone Tops, Check JEE Toppers Name, Score and Other Details Here

JEE Advanced 2023 Toppers List: IIT Guwahati will be announcing the JEE Advanced 2023 toppers list. The results of JEE Advanced 2023 have been announced with BC Reddy from the Hyderabad zone securing the top rank with 341 out of 360 marks. The toppers list will include the details of students who secured the top ranks in the advanced entrance exam. Students who qualify the JEE Advanced test will be eligible for admission to IITs.
JEE Advanced 2023 toppers list is released shortly after the results of the entrance test are announced. The toppers list will be released based on the category under which students have filled out the applications. IIT Guwahati announced the JEE Advanced results at 10 am, today, June 18, 2023.
JEE Advanced 2023 toppers list will be released on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will also be able to check the JEE Advanced 2023 toppers list through the direct link given here.
JEE Advanced 2023 Female Topper
JEE Advanced 2023 Results have been declared. According to the details provided, Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree of IIT Hyderabad zone is the JEE Advanced 2023 Female Topper with 298 marks out of 360.
Updated as on June 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM
JEE Advanced 2023 Result Statistics
|Particulars
|Numbers
|Total Students appeared
|1,83,072
|Total number of male students
|1,46,111
|Total male students passed
|36,264
|Total number of female students
|43,633
|Total female students passed
|7,509
IIT JEE Advanced 20223 – Highlights
Name of Exam: JEE Advanced
Conducting Body: IIT Guwahatii
JEE Advanced Official Website: jeeadv.ac.in
Exam Date: June 4, 2023
Result Date: June 18, 2023
JEE Advanced Toppers List 2023
The JEE Advanced 2023 toppers list will consist of students who have scored the top ranks in the entrance exams. IIT Guwahati will be releasing the list of male and female students who have topped the JEE Advanced 2023 exams. The list of toppers for this year will be updated here.
JEE Advanced 2023 Toppers List: CategoryWise
IIT Guwahati will announce the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the JEE Advanced 2023 exams. The toppers list is released for each individual category of reservation and zone. The list of students who have topped the exams this year will be updated here as soon as the toppers list is released.
JEE Advanced Toppers 2022: Category Wise
|
Rank List
|
Rank
|
Candidate Name
|
OPEN (CRL)
|
1
|
R K Shishir
|
OBC-NCL
|
1
|
Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha
|
GEN-EWS
|
1
|
Polisetty Karthikeya
|
SC
|
1
|
Dayyala John Joseph
|
ST
|
1
|
Lovesh Mahar
|
GEN-PwD
|
1
|
Ojas Maheshwari
|
GEN-EWS-PwD
|
1
|
Gaikoti Vignesh
|
OBC-NCL-PwD
|
1
|
Omkar Ramesh Shirpure
|
SC-PwD
|
1
|
Prakash S Rathod
|
ST-PwD
|
1
|
Tadar Simi
IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Male Toppers
JEE Advanced toppers list is released every year shortly after the results are announced. Check here the list of male candidates who topped the exams in 2022.
|
JEE (Advanced) 2022
|
Rank
|
Candidate Name
|
1033118
|
1
|
R K Shishir
|
6077384
|
2
|
Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy
|
6056020
|
3
|
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
|
6092069
|
4
|
Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha
|
2059334
|
5
|
Mayank Motwani
|
6038078
|
6
|
Polisetty Karthikeya
|
1099527
|
7
|
Pratik Sahoo
|
6091299
|
8
|
Dheeraj Kurukunda
|
1018467
|
9
|
Mahit Gadhiwala
|
5044295
|
10
|
Vetcha Gnana Mahesh
IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Female Toppers
Check here the zone-wise list of female students who topped the exams in 2022.
|
Zone
|
Candidate Name
|
CRL
|
IIT Bombay
|
Jaladhi Joshi
|
32
|
IIT Delhi
|
Tanishka Kabra
|
16
|
IIT Guwahati
|
Sneha Pareek
|
447
|
IIT Kanpur
|
Pragati Agrawal
|
545
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
Jahnvi Shaw
|
258
|
IIT Madras
|
Palli Jalajakshi
|
24
|
IIT Roorkee
|
Vidushi
|
440
