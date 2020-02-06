JEE Main 2020 (April): Online Registration Process From 7th February Onwards - Check Details

JEE Main 2020 (April): Online registration process for JEE Main 2020 (April) will start from tomorrow online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2020 online application form will be available for submission from 7th February 2020 onwards. The last date to fill the JEE Main application form is 07th March 2020. The exam dates for JEE Main 2020 (April) are from 03 April 2020 to 09 April 2020. As per the official schedule, admit cards for JEE Main 2020 (April) month will be available for download from 16th March 2020 onwards.

JEE Main (April) 2020: Official Schedule

Examination JEE Main (April) 2020 JEE Main 2020 Registration Dates 07th February 2020 to 07th March 2020 JEE Main 2020 (April) Admit Cards Release Date 16th March 2020 JEE Main 2020 (April) Exam Dates 03 April 2020 to 09 April 2020 JEE Main 2020 (April) Result 30th April 2020

JEE Main 2020 (April): Application Fee

Students applying for JEE Main 2020 have to pay application fees online details of which is given below

(Expected) Fee payable for JEE (Main)– 2020 In India Outside India B.E./B.Tech or B.Arch or B.Planning General/Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL) Boys-Rs 650/-

Girls- Rs 325/- Boys-Rs 3000/-

Girls- Rs 1500/- SC/ST/PwD/Transgender Boys-Rs 325/-

Girls- Rs 325/ Boys-Rs 1500/-

Girls- Rs 1500/- B.E./B.Tech & B. Arch or B.E./B.Tech & B. Planning or B.E./B.Tech, B. Arch & B.Planning or B.Arch & B.Planning General/Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL) Boys-Rs 1300/-

Girls- Rs 650/- Boys-Rs 6000/-

Girls- Rs 3000/- SC/ST/PwD/Transgender Boys-Rs 650/-

Girls- Rs 650/- Boys-Rs 3000/-

Girls- Rs 3000/-

