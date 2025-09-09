Five Letter Word Starting with R: Check 150+ words that start with Letter ‘R’

Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
More than 150 frequent five-letter words that start with the letter "R" are compiled in this list. For both students and language aficionados, this resource is made to be a practical and entertaining tool, whether your goal is to increase your vocabulary, practice for word games, or just push yourself. For ease of use, the words are displayed in a table format that is easy to read.

Five-letter words are an essential part of the English vocabulary. They are widely used in communication, academic writing, competitive exams, and popular word games like Scrabble, Wordle, and crosswords. Words beginning with the letter R are rich and versatile, covering emotions (Rage), objects (Rocks), actions (Runes), and qualities (Royal).

Here, we bring you a curated list of more than 150 five-letter words starting with R, neatly arranged in a table format to make your learning smooth and effective.

150+ Five-Letter Words Starting with R

Word

Word

Word

Word

Rabid

Racer

Races

Radar

Radii

Radio

Radon

Rails

Rainy

Raise

Rajah

Rally

Ranch

Range

Rapid

Rated

Rater

Rates

Ratio

Razor

Reach

React

Ready

Realm

Reaps

Rebar

Rebus

Rebut

Recall

Recap

Recur

Redid

Redly

Redox

Reeds

Reefs

Reeks

Reels

Refer

Regal

Reign

Reins

Relay

Relys

Remit

Remix

Rends

Renew

Rents

Reply

Repos

Reran

Reset

Resin

Retag

Retry

Retro

Revel

Revue

Rhime

Rhine

Rhone

Rhomb

Rhumb

Rhyme

Rider

Rides

Ridge

Ridic

Rifle

Rifts

Right

Rigid

Riled

Rills

Rings

Rinks

Rioty

Ripen

Riper

Risers

Rising

Risky

Ritual

Rival

River

Risen

Roach

Roads

Roams

Roars

Roast

Robed

Robes

Robin

Robot

Rocks

Rocky

Rodeo

Roger

Rogue

Roles

Rolls

Roman

Romeo

Rondo

Rooms

Roost

Roots

Roped

Ropes

Rosey

Rosin

Rotor

Roues

Rough

Round

Rouse

Route

Rover

Royal

Rubes

Ruby

Ruins

Ruled

Ruler

Rules

Rumba

Rural

Ruses

Rushy

Rusts

Rusty

Rutch

Rutty

Rydal

Ryder

Rhyta

Rhyne

Radar

Radii

Rapid

Raven

Razor

React

Reach

Ready

Realm

Rebel

Recur

Redid

Refer

Regal

Reign

Relic

Remix

Renew

Resin

Retro

Revel

Rider

Ridge

Right

River

Roast

Robot

Rocky

Rogue

Roman

Roomy

Roots

Route

Royal

Ruled

Rural

Rusty

How to Use These Words

  • Students can practice these words for essays and vocabulary building.

  • Gamers can use them for Wordle, Scrabble, and puzzles.

  • Writers can make their writing more descriptive and creative with strong R-words.

Words starting with R are rich, resourceful, and relatable. By learning these more than 150 five-letter R-words, you can boost your vocabulary, sharpen your word-game skills, and enhance your overall English fluency. Try using a few new R-words in daily conversation or writing each week to make learning more effective.

