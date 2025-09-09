Five Letter Word Starting with R: Check 150+ words that start with Letter ‘R’

Five-letter words are an essential part of the English vocabulary. They are widely used in communication, academic writing, competitive exams, and popular word games like Scrabble, Wordle, and crosswords. Words beginning with the letter R are rich and versatile, covering emotions (Rage), objects (Rocks), actions (Runes), and qualities (Royal).
Here, we bring you a curated list of more than 150 five-letter words starting with R, neatly arranged in a table format to make your learning smooth and effective.
150+ Five-Letter Words Starting with R
|
Word
|
Word
|
Word
|
Word
|
Rabid
|
Racer
|
Races
|
Radar
|
Radii
|
Radio
|
Radon
|
Rails
|
Rainy
|
Raise
|
Rajah
|
Rally
|
Ranch
|
Range
|
Rapid
|
Rated
|
Rater
|
Rates
|
Ratio
|
Razor
|
Reach
|
React
|
Ready
|
Realm
|
Reaps
|
Rebar
|
Rebus
|
Rebut
|
Recall
|
Recap
|
Recur
|
Redid
|
Redly
|
Redox
|
Reeds
|
Reefs
|
Reeks
|
Reels
|
Refer
|
Regal
|
Reign
|
Reins
|
Relay
|
Relys
|
Remit
|
Remix
|
Rends
|
Renew
|
Rents
|
Reply
|
Repos
|
Reran
|
Reset
|
Resin
|
Retag
|
Retry
|
Retro
|
Revel
|
Revue
|
Rhime
|
Rhine
|
Rhone
|
Rhomb
|
Rhumb
|
Rhyme
|
Rider
|
Rides
|
Ridge
|
Ridic
|
Rifle
|
Rifts
|
Right
|
Rigid
|
Riled
|
Rills
|
Rings
|
Rinks
|
Rioty
|
Ripen
|
Riper
|
Risers
|
Rising
|
Risky
|
Ritual
|
Rival
|
River
|
Risen
|
Roach
|
Roads
|
Roams
|
Roars
|
Roast
|
Robed
|
Robes
|
Robin
|
Robot
|
Rocks
|
Rocky
|
Rodeo
|
Roger
|
Rogue
|
Roles
|
Rolls
|
Roman
|
Romeo
|
Rondo
|
Rooms
|
Roost
|
Roots
|
Roped
|
Ropes
|
Rosey
|
Rosin
|
Rotor
|
Roues
|
Rough
|
Round
|
Rouse
|
Route
|
Rover
|
Royal
|
Rubes
|
Ruby
|
Ruins
|
Ruled
|
Ruler
|
Rules
|
Rumba
|
Rural
|
Ruses
|
Rushy
|
Rusts
|
Rusty
|
Rutch
|
Rutty
|
Rydal
|
Ryder
|
Rhyta
|
Rhyne
|
How to Use These Words
-
Students can practice these words for essays and vocabulary building.
-
Gamers can use them for Wordle, Scrabble, and puzzles.
-
Writers can make their writing more descriptive and creative with strong R-words.
Words starting with R are rich, resourceful, and relatable. By learning these more than 150 five-letter R-words, you can boost your vocabulary, sharpen your word-game skills, and enhance your overall English fluency. Try using a few new R-words in daily conversation or writing each week to make learning more effective.
