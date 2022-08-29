JIPMER Hall Ticket 2022 (Released) for Nursing Officer and Other @jipmer.edu.in, Check Download Link

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER),Puducherry has released the Admit Card for the various Group B&C Posts on its official website-jipmer.edu.in.Download Link available here.

JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER),Puducherry has released the Admit Card for the various Group B&C Posts including Nursing Officer, X-Ray Technician and others.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Group B&C Posts can download their Hall Ticket from the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research-jipmer.edu.in.

You can download the Nursing Officer Hall Ticket directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022

In a bid to download the Nursing Officer Hall Ticket, you will have to provide your User Id and Password to the link available on the official website.

You can download the Nursing Officer Hall Ticket from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022

Visit the official website of JIPMER i.e.-jipmer.edu.in Click on the link "Download Hall Ticket Link- Direct Recruitment of various Gr. B & C posts in JIPMER, Puducherry" given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the Admit Card link. Provide your login credentials and you will get the JIPMER Hall Ticket 2022. Take Print Out of your Hall Ticket and save a copy for future reference.

The whole exercise to fill the 139 Group B and C posts including Nursing Officer, X-Ray Technician (Radiotherapy), X-Ray Technician (Radio-Diagnosis) and Respiratory Laboratory Technician.