JK Bank PO Mains Admit Card 2020 Anytime @jkbank.com, Check Expected Date Of Admit Card, Vacancies, Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

JK Bank PO Mains Admit Card 2020: JK Bank is soon going to release the mains admit card for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer against the advertisement number JKB/HRD/Rectt/2020-27 & 28 Dated 01-06- 2020. All those candidates who have qualified in the JK Bank PO Prelims 2020 will be able to download the call letters through the official website of JK Bank.i.e.jkbank.com.

JK Bank PO Mains 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 27 December 2020. As per the notice released by the bank, the JK Bank PO Mains 2020 Admit Card will be released after 15 Dec 2020. So, we can expect JK Bank Clerk Admit Card anytime soon on the official website - jkbank.com.

Once, the JK Bank PO Mains Admit Card 2020 is released, the candidates will be able to download JK Bank PO Mains Admit Card 2020 by entering Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth on the login page. The JK Bank PO Mains Admit Card 2020 Direct Download Link will be provided in this article. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates.

All candidates are required to carry JK Bank Admit Card along with Photo ID in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter/ application form and a photocopy of photo-identity proof. The JK Bank PO Prelims Result 2020 was released on 12 December 2020. The facility of downloading JK Bank PO Prelims Result 2020 will be available till 25 December 2020. All candidates who have yet not downloaded their admit cards are advised to download JK Bank PO Prelims Result 2020 before the closure of result window.

This drive is being done to recruit 350 vacancies of Probationary Officer. The online application for the same was started on 20 June 2020.

JK PO Mains 2020 Exam Pattern

The structure of JK Bank PO Mains Exam 2020 are as follows:

Serial Number Name of Tests (NOT BY SEQUENCE) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time allotted for each test (Separately timed) 1. Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 minutes 2. General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 minutes 3. English Language 35 40 40 minutes 4. Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 40 minutes Total 155 200 3 hours 5. English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 minutes

Candidates should note that there will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Mains examination will subsequently be called for an Interview to be conducted by the bank. Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter.

JK Bank PO Recruitment 2020 Selection Process

The final selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of marks secured in Mains & Interview.