JK High Court Recruitment 2020 for Steno, Steno-Typist and Other Posts, Apply Online @jkhighcourt.nic.in

JK High Court Recruitment 2020: High Court of Jammu and Kashmir has invited applications for the post of Senior Scale Stenographer, Junior Scale Stenographer, Steno-typist, Compositor, Electrician, Drives-LI (Entry Level) and Driver. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on the official website of the High Court of J&K i.e. http//jkhighcourt.nic.in from 21 September to 12 October 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 21 September 2020

Last Date of Application - 12 October 2020

JK High Court Vacancy Details

Senior Scale Stenographer - 6 Posts

Junior Scale Stenographer - 6 Posts

Steno-typist - 4 Post

Compositor - 1 Post

Electrician - 1 Post

Drives-LI (Entry Level) - 7 Posts

Driver - 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Steno, Steno-Typist and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Senior Scale Stenographer - Graduation from any recognized University with Diploma in Stenography recognized by the State Government. By direct recruitment on the basis of English Shorthand and type writing test with minimum per minute speed of 80 words and 40 words respectively

Junior Scale Stenographer - Graduation from any recognized University with Diploma in Stenography recognized by the State Government. By direct recruitment on tile basis of English Shorthand and type writing test with minimum per minute speed of 70 words and 35 words respectively

Steno-typist - Graduation from any recognized University. By direct recruitment on the basis of English Shorthand nnd type writing test with minimum per minute speed of 60 words and 30 words respectively

Compositor - Graduation from any recognized University with Diploma in Computer recognized by the State Government.

Electrician - 10+2 with Diploma in Electrician Trade from a recognized institute

Drives-LI (Entry Level) - Middle pass with valid Driving License

Driver - Middle pass with valid Driving License

Age Limit:

18 years to 40 years in case of Open Merit.

How to apply for JK High Court Steno, Steno-Typist and Other Posts

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website http//jkhighcourt.nic.in from 21 September to 12 October 2020.

JK High Court Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Application Fee:

Rs. 360/-