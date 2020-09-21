JK High Court Recruitment 2020 for Steno, Steno-Typist and Other Posts, Apply Online @jkhighcourt.nic.in

JK High Court Recruitment 2020: High Court of Jammu and Kashmir has invited applications for the post of Senior Scale Stenographer, Junior Scale Stenographer, Steno-typist, Compositor, Electrician, Drives-LI (Entry Level) and Driver. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on the official website of the High Court of J&K i.e. http//jkhighcourt.nic.in from 21 September to 12 October 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 21 September 2020
- Last Date of Application - 12 October 2020
JK High Court Vacancy Details
- Senior Scale Stenographer - 6 Posts
- Junior Scale Stenographer - 6 Posts
- Steno-typist - 4 Post
- Compositor - 1 Post
- Electrician - 1 Post
- Drives-LI (Entry Level) - 7 Posts
- Driver - 3 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Steno, Steno-Typist and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Scale Stenographer - Graduation from any recognized University with Diploma in Stenography recognized by the State Government. By direct recruitment on the basis of English Shorthand and type writing test with minimum per minute speed of 80 words and 40 words respectively
- Junior Scale Stenographer - Graduation from any recognized University with Diploma in Stenography recognized by the State Government. By direct recruitment on tile basis of English Shorthand and type writing test with minimum per minute speed of 70 words and 35 words respectively
- Steno-typist - Graduation from any recognized University. By direct recruitment on the basis of English Shorthand nnd type writing test with minimum per minute speed of 60 words and 30 words respectively
- Compositor - Graduation from any recognized University with Diploma in Computer recognized by the State Government.
- Electrician - 10+2 with Diploma in Electrician Trade from a recognized institute
- Drives-LI (Entry Level) - Middle pass with valid Driving License
- Driver - Middle pass with valid Driving License
Age Limit:
18 years to 40 years in case of Open Merit.
How to apply for JK High Court Steno, Steno-Typist and Other Posts
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website http//jkhighcourt.nic.in from 21 September to 12 October 2020.
JK High Court Recruitment Notification PDF
Application Fee:
Rs. 360/-