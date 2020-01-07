 J&K Police Constable PET & PST Admit Card 2020 to Release on 15 Jan @jkpolice.gov.in, Check  J &K Police Constable PET & PST Dates

J&K Police Constable PET & PST Admit Card and Dates 2020: Jammu & Kashmir Police has announced the exam dates and admit card date of Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for

J&K Police Constable PET & PST Admit Card and Dates 2020: Jammu & Kashmir Police has announced the exam dates and admit card date of Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Constable. Candidates, who have applied for the post of Constable in two Women Battalions in Jammu and Kashmir Police through online or offline mode, should appear for J&K Police PET & PST Round on scheduled date and time.

J&K Police Constable PET & PST will be held on 20 January 2020 at Poonch and Rajouri, on 21 January at Doda, 22 Jan at Kishtwar and Ramban, on 23 January at Samba, on 24 & 25 January at Udhampur and Resai and on 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January at Kathua and Jammu.

In order to appear for J&K Police PET & PST candidates shall required to download their admit card. &K Police Constable PET & PST Admit Card will be available from 15 January 2020 on J&K Police Official Website www.jkpolice.gov.in.

Candidates can check all the details such as date, venue and time on their J&K Police PET PST Admit Card 2020.

J&K Police Constable PET & PST Admit Card and Dates 2020 PDF



J&K Police Constable PET round is qualifying in nature in which candidates will be required to run Long Race and Shot Put. Those who qualify the Physical Endurance Test shall be eligible for PST Round. PST will consists of Height Measurement. The candidates are also required to bring along with their original documents/testimonials for scrunity during PST.



Jammu & Kashmir Police had invited online applications from female permanent resident of J&K State for the recruitment of 1350 Constable in two Women Battalions (one Battalion each in Jammu/Kashmir Region).

