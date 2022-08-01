JKPSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2022 (Released)@jkpsc.nic.in, Raise Objection, If Any

Jammu and Kashmir PSC has released the provisional answer key for the J&K Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

JKPSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer key on its official website.

All those candidates appeared in the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination 2022 can download the JKPSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2022 available on the official website-jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam can download the Provisional Answer Key directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: JKPSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2022

It is noted that JKPSC had conducted the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022 on 31 July 2022. Now Commission has uploaded the PDF of the provisional answer key of the Question Papers for GS-I and GS-II for the Combined Competitive (Prelims) held in two sessions is available on the official website.

Candidates appeared in the Combined Competitive (Prelims) exam can download the Answer Key and they can raise their objections, if any regarding the wrong answers in prescribed format. Candidates can raise their objections with the documentary proof/evidence (Hard copy only) with fee of Rs. 500 in the form of demand draft per questions within a period of three days. Commission will not entertain any such representations after the expiry of the stipulated period i.e. after 03.08.2022 (Wednesday), 05.00 P.M.

How to Download JKPSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2022