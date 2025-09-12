Capital of Angola: Luanda is the capital and largest city of Angola, positioned along the northern Atlantic coast. According to the United Nations, Luanda has a 2025 estimated population of over 10 million, making it one of Africa’s fastest-growing urban centers. As Angola’s principal port and industrial engine, Luanda drives the country’s economic activity, accounting for a significant portion of its GDP. It is also Angola’s seat of government, hosting key institutions, universities, and cultural sites. Angola’s development and urban growth are most visible in Luanda, which attracts new residents from across the country due to its opportunities and relative safety.

What is the Capital of Angola?

Luanda is the capital of Angola and its primary port, as well as the largest city in the nation. Founded in 1576 by the Portuguese, Luanda showcases colonial era landmarks blended with modern skyscrapers. Its metropolitan area is the most populous lusophone (Portuguese-speaking) city outside Brazil, underscoring Angola’s linguistic and historical ties with Portugal.