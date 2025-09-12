Capital of Angola: Luanda is the capital and largest city of Angola, positioned along the northern Atlantic coast. According to the United Nations, Luanda has a 2025 estimated population of over 10 million, making it one of Africa’s fastest-growing urban centers. As Angola’s principal port and industrial engine, Luanda drives the country’s economic activity, accounting for a significant portion of its GDP. It is also Angola’s seat of government, hosting key institutions, universities, and cultural sites. Angola’s development and urban growth are most visible in Luanda, which attracts new residents from across the country due to its opportunities and relative safety.
What is the Capital of Angola?
Luanda is the capital of Angola and its primary port, as well as the largest city in the nation. Founded in 1576 by the Portuguese, Luanda showcases colonial era landmarks blended with modern skyscrapers. Its metropolitan area is the most populous lusophone (Portuguese-speaking) city outside Brazil, underscoring Angola’s linguistic and historical ties with Portugal.
Why is Luanda Called the Paris of Africa?
Luanda earned the nickname "Paris of Africa" thanks to its elegant Portuguese colonial architecture and sophisticated urban planning. The city’s Marginal promenade and historic downtown feature European design that set it apart from other African capitals. This legacy, combined with its vibrant culture, made Luanda a cosmopolitan center reminiscent of Paris in its prime.
Why is Luanda So Expensive?
Luanda is consistently ranked among the most expensive cities worldwide, especially for expatriates. High costs are driven by imported goods, a booming oil-based economy, inflated housing prices, and infrastructure constraints. The demand for international standards and services, coupled with limited local production, makes daily living exceptionally costly in Luanda—even as much of the population faces economic challenges.
Read Other GK Stories:
What is the Capital of Albania?
List of 9 Countries with Least Working Hours
Conclusion
With its rich colonial history, rapid urban development, and unique blend of cultures, Luanda stands as a symbol of Angola’s progress and challenges. The capital’s population growth, status as “Paris of Africa,” and position atop lists of expensive cities highlight its significance on the continent. Luanda remains central to Angola’s national identity and global connections.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation