Picture puzzles are great for the brain for all age groups. These visual puzzles challenge your visual-spatial reasoning, problem-solving skills, concentration, memory, and attention to detail. Puzzles are also found to be beneficial for promoting neuroplasticity. Studies show that regularly solving picture puzzles can lead to better mental speed, increased attention span, high motivation levels, and even delay age-related cognitive decline. When you solve a puzzle, you activate various parts of the brain. Puzzle games strengthen existing neural connections and promote the formation of new ones. This process improves mental speed and the ability to process information. Here is a picture puzzle that will test if you possess a sharp brain. Time to prove you are a puzzle mastermind! In the crowd of carved pumpkins, spot the odd one out that has no nose!

Are You Among Top 1% Puzzle Masterminds? Spot The Pumpkin Without A Nose In 18 Seconds! Image: Dudolf This picture puzzle is not for mediocre brains. If you are interested in testing your brainpower, then this puzzle is for you! There is one pumpkin in this crowd of carved pumpkins that has no nose! Will you be able to spot it before time runs out? If you have the confidence to tackle this tricky puzzle then set a timer for 18 seconds and start hunting! This picture puzzle will test your observation skills, attention to detail, and focus. This puzzle will reveal how sharp your eyes are! So take this challenge very seriously. Keep your eyes peeled and focus razor sharp. If you struggle with attention and focus, then this puzzle will be a real test of your patience. Most people failed to find the pumpkin with no nose. If you are super observant and attentive, break the record.