Brain teasers are perfect for sharpening logical thinking skills, memory, and problem-solving skills. These visual riddles enhance cognitive skills and train the mind to think quickly and outside the box. Brain teasers are best for the brain, as they stimulate both hemispheres of the brain at once. Solving brain teaser puzzles also releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is associated with happiness and motivation. These visual puzzles also offer a mental escape from daily stressors. Studies have shown that regular engagement with brain teasers can help create new neural pathways and can even delay mental decline with age. You can become more productive and attentive by solving brain teasers. These puzzles are also a great alternative to mindlessly scrolling on a phone. Today's brain teaser riddle will test your observation skills. Can you tell who is a cat's owner in this brain teaser picture?

Who Is A Cat's Owner In This Brain Teaser Riddle? Only 1% Highly Observant Answer Correctly In 18 Seconds! Here is your brain teaser challenge for today. There are three kids and a cat. Now the question is who does the cat belong to. Who is the owner of this cat? Can you solve this mystery with your sharp observation skills? Then the floor is yours! Take this brain teaser challenge to prove you are the smartest in the room. Can you guess who is the rightful owner of the cat in the scene? You will get 18 seconds to figure out. Scan the image carefully. Observe each kid in the picture. Look at their posture. Does any of them is exhibiting a body language that reveals their feelings towards the cat? A cat owner might be delighted to see their cat. While others might not be so happy or excited. What do you see? Scan the scene for visual clues. Brain teasers like this one is usually designed to trick the mind. The answer is usually hiding in plain sight.