Optical illusions are visual images that are designed to trick your eyes and brain. These images often play with your perception and make you perceive something different from reality. These illusion pictures are the proof that reveals the fascinating mechanism behind how your brain works. There are different types of optical illusions: literal illusions, physiological illusions, and cognitive illusions. When you see something, your eyes send visual cues to your brain, which uses assumptions or prior experiences to misinterpret the visual information it receives. The simplest type of optical illusion is a literal illusion, which contains images that can be perceived in two different ways. In the famous young woman and old lady optical illusion, one sees a young woman while another sees an old woman.

Another is the physiological optical illusions that use excessive light, colour, and shapes which cause sensory overload and give a sense of motion and movement. Then there is cognitive optical illusion which makes your brain make assumptions or inferences that aren't truly there. These illusions distort your perception by playing with the object's size, length, or shape. Here is an optical illusion that will test your visual acuity. Can you spot a frog in this optical illusion before time runs out? There Is A Frog Hiding In This Pile Of Leaves! Only 1% Hawk's Eye Spot It In 11 Seconds! Here is your optical illusion test for the day. Can you crack this visual illusion challenge in the given time limit? There is a frog hidden in this pile of autumn leaves. But only select few are able to spot it.