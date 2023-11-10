JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023-24 Out at jkpsc.nic.in: Download Details Schedule Here

JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out: JKPSC has released the detailed exams schedule to be held in the month of November, December- 2023 and January 2023 on the official website. Check download link.

JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out: The Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the detailed exam schedule for different notifications on its official website. As per the short notice released, the commission will be conducting these exams in the months of November, December- 2023 and January 2023. Candidates applied successfully under the recruitment drive launched for various posts including Medical Officer, Assistant Professor, Fisheries Development Officer, Librarian and others can download the detailed exam calendar available on the official website of JKPSC-https://jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Download Link

You can download the detailed exam calendar directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023





You can download the exam calendar from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download the JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)-jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the what's new section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link "Calendar for Examinations for November, December, 2023 and January 2024" on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the exam calendar on the home page.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

JKPSC Exam 2023: Overview

According to the detailed exam calendar, the written exam for the post of Medical Officer and Assistant Professor will be held on November 26, 2023 across the state. Exam for the post of Horticulture Development Officer, Fisheries Development Officer and District Sericulture Officer is scheduled on December 10, 2023.

Written exams for the post of Assistant Director, Scientific Assistant, Photo Interpreter and other posts are scheduled in the month of January, 2024.

Download JKPSC Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

The Commission will release the detailed admit card for the respective exam in due course of time on the official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam should note that they will have to download the admit card after providing their login credentials to the link. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.