JKSSB Admit Card 2023 out: Check JKSSB CBT Exam Date, Direct Link, Check Other Details

JKSSB CBT Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. Know here how to download JKSSB CBT Admit Card /Hall Ticket 2023 check exam date and other details.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board JKSSB has released the admit card for Computer Based Test for various vacancies. Candidates can download the admit card for computer based test CBT from the official website of JKSSB @ https://jkssb.nic.in/

As Per the official notification released regarding the admit card, admit cards are being released for examinations scheduled to be held from 06th to 08th February 2023, for the posts of Labour Inspector, Labour Officer, Research Assistant, Assistant Law Officer, Election Assistant, Patwari, Deputy Inspector Fisheries, Inspector Fisheries etc. For detailed information of vacancies candidates are advised to read the official notification. These admit cards are City Intimation / Level-1 Admit Cards only and are issued only to inform the candidates about the Exam City, Exam Date and Exam Time for the candidate. The Level 2/Final Admit Cards will be issued 3 days before the actual commencement of exam. Final admit card will have information regarding name and address of exam centre and can be downloaded from the official website.

Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website using their Application ID and Date of Birth. Candidates must read the instructions printed on the admit cards carefully. Besides, a Mock Test link for the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) has also been generated for the convenience of the candidates so that they can get familiar with the examination interface.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or any issues related to Admit Card, candidates may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu) / 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com

There shall be negative marking of 1/4 marks allotted to each answer.

JKSSB CBT Official Notice PDF

Candidates can download the official notification regarding details and instructions related to Admit Card and conduct of JKSSB CBT exam from the direct link given below.

Download here JKSSB CBT Official Notice PDF

Candidates can download the JKSSB CBT Admit card 2023 from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download JKSSB CBT Admit card 2023

Steps to Download JKSSB CBT Admit card 2023

Candidates can download the Level 1 Admit cards by following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB @ www.jkssb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the flashing link -’Admit Cards for CBT Examination for various post to be held on 6, 7 and 8 February 2023’

Step 3: On that page, click on the link/button - “LOGIN” and Select the post for which you want to download the admit card.

Step 4: Enter Application ID & Password

Step 5: Click on the 'View and Print E-Admit Card' button, your E-Admit Card will appear on the screen, download the admit card and take printout of it.

It is to be noted that two separate admit cards are being issued for the JKSSB exam.

Level-1 City Intimation:- to be issued 07 days before the exam date to inform the candidates about exam city, exam date and exam time.

Level-2 Final E-Admit Card:- The Final E-Admit Card is to be issued 03 days prior to the exam date, mentioning the Exam Centre Name and Address.

Candidates have to bring printed copy of Level 2/Final Admit Card with them to the exam centre.

JKSSB CBT Exams Dates and Admit Card Availability

Candidates can check the below table to know the Exam Dates and Dates of E Admit Card availability.