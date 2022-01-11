JKSSB Admit Card 2022 Out for Draftsman (Mechanical) Post @jkssb.nic.in, Check Process to Download

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the Admit Card for the post of Draftsman (Mechanical) on its official website- jkssb.nic.in. Check process to Download here.

JKSSB Admit Card 2022 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the Admit Card for the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for the post of Draftsman (Mechanical). All such candidates who have successfully applied for the Draftsman (Mechanical) post can download the JKSSB Draftsman Admit Card 2022 from the link available on its official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board- jkssb.nic.in.

You can download the JKSSB Draftsman Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JKSSB-jkssb.nic.in. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on the link ‘(Admit Card/Hall Ticket for Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Draftsman (Mechanical), UT Cadre, Item No 133,’ flashing on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to provide your login credentials. Download JKSSB Draftsman Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

In a bid to download the JKSSB Draftsman Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Date of birth on the link available on the official website.

It is noted that the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination in respect of Draftsman (Mechanical), UT Cadre, Item No 133, advertised vide Advertisement vide Notification No 05 of 2020 on 18-01-2022.



Candidates appearing in the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination for Draftsman (Mechanical) post should note that there will be negative marking for wrong answers (0.25 for each wrong answer) attempted in the examination.