JPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 110 Vacancies @jpsc.nic.in

JPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on jpsc.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

JPSC Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Medical College of Jharkhand. Interested candidates can submit applications can apply online from 19 January onwards at jpsc.nic.in. The last date for application submission is 8 February 2022. A total of 110 vacancies have been notified. Candidates can refer to the notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 January 2022

Last date of submission of online application: 8 February 2022

JPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 110 Posts

JPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Post Graduate QualificationMD/MS/DNBintheconcerned MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject and as per the TEQ Regulations.

Download JPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification

JPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - minimum 30 years of age (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

JPSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the educational eligibility and interview.

How to apply for JPSC Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online from 19 January to 8 February 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

JPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

All others - Rs. 600/-

Reserved - Rs. 150/-

