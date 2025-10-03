UK Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 OUT!
JPSC JET Apply Online 2025 Last Date: Registration Window Closes on October 6th at jpsc.gov.in - Check Exam Date and More

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 3, 2025, 14:08 IST

JPSC JET Last Date 2025: The JPSC has invited applications from the candidates to apply for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2025. The registrations have started from 16 September 2025 and the registration window will close on 06 October 2025 (till 11:45PM). The candidates will be selected for Assistant Professor positions and PhD in various Universities and Colleges of Jharkhand. Candidates can apply through the official website- www.jpsc.gov.in. Check the JPSC JET last date, application process, eligibility criteria, application fee, apply online link, etc on this page.

JPSC JET 2025 Last Date
JPSC JET Last Date 2025: Candidates applying for the JPSC JET must hurry up before the registration ends on 06 October 2025 (11:45 PM). The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) conducts the Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) to recruit Assistant Professors and secure admissions in PhD across the Universities and Colleges of Jharkhand. The JPSC JET last date to apply is 06 October and the fee submission last date is 07 October 2025 till 05:00 PM. The correction window will open from 08 October to 10 October till 05:00 PM. Candidates must apply in time to avoid the last minute hassles.

The JPSC JET exam will be conducted in Offline mode (pen and paper). The exam consists of two papers- Paper I consisting of 50 questions which assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. Paper II consists of 100 questions from the subject selected by the candidate. The total time duration for the exam is 3 hours with no break in between the two papers.

JPSC JET 2025 Overview

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released the notification for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply through www.jpsc.gov.in. The JPSC JET last date to apply online is 06 October 2025 and the candidates can submit the application fee till 07 October by 05:00 PM. The JPSC JET will be conducted in offline mode and the exam consists of two papers for 3 hours duration Check the details below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET)

Conducting Body

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)

Purpose

To recruit Assistant Professors and secure admissions in PhD

Application Starts

16 September 2025

Last Date to Apply

06 October 2025 (till 11:45 PM)

Exam Mode

Offline

Official Website

www.jpsc.gov.in

Steps to Apply for JPSC JET 2025

Candidates must follow the steps provided below to apply for the JPSC JET 2025:

  • Visit the official website- www.jpsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, scroll down to the Latest Job Opening section and click on the “Jharkhand Eligibility Test”.

  • Now click on the “Click here to apply”.

  • You will be redirected to a new page for OTR registration. Complete the OTR registration.

  • When the OT is generated, login to your account and fill the application for JPSC JET exam 2025.

  • Fill all the details correctly as required, upload the documents, and pay the application fee.

  • Submit your application form and save it for future reference.

JPSC JET 2025 Apply Link

Candidates can visit the official website of JPSC at www.jpsc.gov.in and follow the steps given in the above section. We have provided the direct link to apply for the JPSC JET exam 2025 here:

Direct Link to Apply for JPSC JET 2025

JPSC JET 2025 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application fee to submit their application completely. The application fee can be paid in online mode through internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, etc. Check the category-wise application fee below:

Category

Application Fee

Unreserved

₹575

BC-I/ BC-II/ EWS

₹300

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Third Gender

₹150

