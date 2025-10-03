JPSC JET Apply Online 2025 Last Date: Registration Window Closes on October 6th at jpsc.gov.in - Check Exam Date and More

JPSC JET Last Date 2025: Candidates applying for the JPSC JET must hurry up before the registration ends on 06 October 2025 (11:45 PM). The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) conducts the Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) to recruit Assistant Professors and secure admissions in PhD across the Universities and Colleges of Jharkhand. The JPSC JET last date to apply is 06 October and the fee submission last date is 07 October 2025 till 05:00 PM. The correction window will open from 08 October to 10 October till 05:00 PM. Candidates must apply in time to avoid the last minute hassles.

The JPSC JET exam will be conducted in Offline mode (pen and paper). The exam consists of two papers- Paper I consisting of 50 questions which assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. Paper II consists of 100 questions from the subject selected by the candidate. The total time duration for the exam is 3 hours with no break in between the two papers.