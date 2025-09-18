JPSC JET Apply Online Begins at jpscexam.com, Check Registration Dates, Eligibility and More

JPSC Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2025: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited applications for JET exam 2025. The candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply through the official website at jpscexam.com. The application window is open from 16 September till 06 October 2025 (11:45 PM). The last date for fee payment is 07 October 2025 (05:00 PM). This test is for the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Admission in Ph.D in Universities and Colleges of Jharkhand.
What is Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2025
JET determines the eligibility of candidates for appointment of Assistant Professor and admission in Ph.D in Universities/Colleges situated in Jharkhand. The validity of JET Certificate for the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and admission in Ph.D will be forever.
Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2025 Application Form
The candidates who wish to apply for the JET exam, can follow the simple steps to given below to fill the application form:
Step 1: Visit the official website- jpscexam.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, in the left corner, click on the “Online Application” link.
Step 3: A list of various exams and vacancies will be displayed on the screen. Click on the “Click here to apply Online Application Form for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2024 Advt.No.-08/2025”.
Step 4: A new page will be opened containing all the information and registration link for the JET exam.
Step 5: Candidates who are new, have to complete the OTR registration process.
Step 6: After registration, the candidate must login (using Email ID, mobile number, or OTR ID) to verify the registered OTR application.
Step 7: Now go to the “Latest Notification” tab in the OTR application and apply for the JET exam.
Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2025 Apply Online
Candidates who are eligible for the JET exam can fill the application form by using the link given below:
|
Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2025
Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2025 Notification
The JPSC has released the detailed notification for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2025. Candidates must read the notification thoroughly before applying for the test. Download the notification from the link provided below:
Download the Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2025 Notification Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation