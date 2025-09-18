JPSC JET Apply Online Begins at jpscexam.com, Check Registration Dates, Eligibility and More

JPSC Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2025: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited applications for JET exam 2025. The candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply through the official website at jpscexam.com. The application window is open from 16 September till 06 October 2025 (11:45 PM). The last date for fee payment is 07 October 2025 (05:00 PM). This test is for the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Admission in Ph.D in Universities and Colleges of Jharkhand. What is Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2025 JET determines the eligibility of candidates for appointment of Assistant Professor and admission in Ph.D in Universities/Colleges situated in Jharkhand. The validity of JET Certificate for the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and admission in Ph.D will be forever.

Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2025 Application Form The candidates who wish to apply for the JET exam, can follow the simple steps to given below to fill the application form: Step 1: Visit the official website- jpscexam.com. Step 2: On the homepage, in the left corner, click on the “Online Application” link. Step 3: A list of various exams and vacancies will be displayed on the screen. Click on the “Click here to apply Online Application Form for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2024 Advt.No.-08/2025”. Step 4: A new page will be opened containing all the information and registration link for the JET exam. Step 5: Candidates who are new, have to complete the OTR registration process. Step 6: After registration, the candidate must login (using Email ID, mobile number, or OTR ID) to verify the registered OTR application.