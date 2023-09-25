JS University Result 2023 OUT at jsu.edu.in; Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

JS University Result 2023 Released: J.S University has recently published the results for various UG and PG programs, including B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, B.Tech, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, M.Tech and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

JS University Result 2023 Released: J.S University, Shikohabad has recently declared the results for various UG, PG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, B.Tech, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, M.Tech and other exams. The students who participated in these exams can access and download their JSU results using the direct link provided below- jsu.edu.in

JS University Results 2023

JSU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- jsu.edu.in

JS University Result 2023 Click here

How to Check Result of JS University ?

J.S. University Students can check their annual results for various UG and PG courses like B.Sc, B.Com, M.Sc, and other exams online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of JSU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - jsu.edu.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on Result section available there.

Step 4: Select the Session.

Step 5: Enter the details like course, year/sem, branch, enroll no/roll no., date of birth and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Download J.S University Results

Check here the direct link for J.S. University Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

J.S University: Highlights

J.S. University is situated in Shikohabad, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 2015 by Uttar Pradesh act no.7 of 2015. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

J.S. University offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specializations. For students, staff, and faculty members,J.S. University has modern and upgraded facilities.