Karnataka Board Class 8 Results 2023 Expected Soon, Check Result Date and Time Here

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) class 8 board exam result 2023 is expected to be announced by the end of April 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the link given here.

KSEEB Class 8 Result 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will soon be announcing the Karnataka 8th result 2023. According to media reports, the Class 8 results of Karnataka board will be announced by the end of April 2023. Students who have appeared for the KSEEB exams can check their results through the link given on the official website.

The answer sheets of the students are under evaluation by the board officials and the results are expected to be announced this month. Notification regarding the date and time for students to check the Karnataka class 8 result 2023 will be announced by the board officials.

Students who have appeared for the class 8 board exams can visit the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in or the official result portal - karresults.nic.in to check the results.

How to Check Karnataka Class 8 Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Board official website

Step 2: Click on the class 8 result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the Karnataka 8th result for further reference.

According to data available more than 1 Lakh students have appeared for the Karnataka class 8 examinations. Students will be able to download the online copy of their mark sheets through the link provided on the official website.

Details Given on Karnataka Board Class 8 Result 2023

When downloading the online mark sheet of the class 8 board exams, students are advised to cross-check all the details given on the mark sheet. The class 8 results will contain the following details.

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

Subjects

Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status

Percentage

Also Read: BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023 From April 26, Check Subject-Wise Complete Schedule Here