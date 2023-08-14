Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Probationary Officer Posts at karnatakabank.com

Karnataka PO Recruitment 2023: Karnataka Bank is hiring Probationary Officer Posts. Check Direct Link to Apply for Karnataka PO Recruitment, Selection Process, Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023: Karnataka Bank, a leading digitally advanced Private Sector Bank with a pan-India footprint is inviting applications for the post of Officers (Scale-I). The candidates will be placed at its Branches/Offices located across India. The online application for the Karnataka PO Recruitment 2023 will be on or before 26 August 2023. The candidates can apply online through the KPSC website.

Karnataka Bank PO Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the Karnataka PO Recruitment 2023 are as follows:

Post Graduates in any discipline. (Excluding Post Graduate Diplomas/ One year Executive-MBA)

Graduates in Agricultural Science

Graduates in Law

The age of the candidates should not be more than 28 years

MBA in Marketing/Finance (Preferable)

The selection process for Karnataka Bank PO Jobs

The selection process for the Karnataka PO Recruitment 2023 will consist of the following stages:

Written Exam

Interview

The final selection for the Karnataka PO Recruitment 2023 will be based on the candidate's performance in the written exam and the interview. The candidates with the highest overall score will be selected for the PO posts in the Karnataka State Government.

How to Apply Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates have to visit the Bank’s website www.karnatakabank.com, click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent. In case the candidate is unable to complete the application form in one go, he / she can save the data already entered by choosing "SAVE AND NEXT" tab. Prior to submission of the online application, candidates are advised to use the "SAVE AND NEXT" facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same, if required. Visually Impaired candidates should fill the application form carefully and verify/ get the details verified to ensure that the same are correct prior to final submission. Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/entertained after clicking the ‘COMPLETE REGISTRATION’ BUTTON. The Name of the candidate or his /her Father/ Husband etc. should be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the Certificates/ Mark sheets/Identity proof. Any change/alteration found may disqualify the candidature. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' buĴon. Candidates can proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature detailed under point "C". Candidates can proceed to fill other details of the Application Form. Click on the PREVIEW TAB to preview and verify the entire application form before clicking ‘COMPLETE REGISTRATION’ buĴon. Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION' only after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. Click on 'Submit' buĴon.

Application Fee:

Rs. 800/- [Rs. 700/- in case of SC/ST candidates] plus applicable GST