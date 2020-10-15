Karur District Recruitment 2020 for 7800 Police Personnel Posts, Download Notification @karur.nic.in

Karur District Recruitment 2020: Karur District, Tamil Nadu Government, has published a recruitment notification for Police Personnel Posts on its official website karur.nic.in on 14 October 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Karur District Police Personnel Recruitment on or before 26 October 2020 on Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) official website tnusrbonline.org.

A total of 7800 vacancies are available for Police Personnel out of which 695 vacancies are for the post of Armed Forces Second Guard, 6545 are for the post of Second Class Tamil Nadu Special Police,112 for Prison Second Class Guard Fire Posts and 458 vacancies for Fire and Rescue Operations.

Eligible and interested candidates should check the Karur District Recruitment Notification before applying for the posts

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 26 October 2020

Karur District Police Personnel Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 7800

Armed Forces Second Guard - 695

Second Class Tamil Nadu Special Police - 6545

Prison Second Class Guard - 112

Fire and rescue operations - 458

Eligibility Criteria for Karur District Police Personnel Posts



Educational Qualification:

The candidates can check the detailed notification link given below for eligibility details

How to Apply for the Karur Police Personnel Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates can apply for Karur Police Recruitment 2020 through official website of TNUSRB - tnusrbonline.org on or before 26 October 2020.

Karur District Police Personnel Notification PDF Download

Online Application

TNUSRB Recruitment Notification



How to Download Karur District Police Personnel Notification 2020 ?