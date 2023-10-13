KEA Nursing Officer Jobs 2023 Apply For 100 Vacancies

KEA Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 100 Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

KEA Recruitment 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has notified for the 100 posts of Nursing Officer on its official website. Check notification pdf and others. 

Get all the details of KEA Recruitment here, apply online link
Get all the details of KEA Recruitment here, apply online link

KEA Recruitment 2023 Notification: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has invited online applications for the 100 posts of Nursing Officer on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 2, 2023. 

Candidates having age limit of 18-35 Years having certain educational qualifications including  BSc Nursing/GNM Nursing courses from any recognised institute can apply for these posts at-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam followed by document verification. You can check all the details regarding the KEA Nursing Officer recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, salary, selection process, application process and others here. 

KEA Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this major recruitment drive in online mode through the official website on or before November 2, 2023.  

Career Counseling

KEA Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organization     Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
Post Name     Nursing Officer 
Vacancies     100
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     Karnataka
Last Date for Online Application  November 2, 2023.
Mode of Apply     Online
Age Limit  18 to 35 Yrs
Official Website     https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KEA Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Nursing Officer 100

KEA Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

  • Candidates should have BSc Nursing/GNM Nursing form State Nursing Council Recognized Institute/University.
  • You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
     

    KEA Recruitment 2023: Salary Details

    Salary  Rs.33,450 to Rs.62,600 Per Month


KEA Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Employment News 2023

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts

How To Apply Online For KEA Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website -https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.
  • Step 2: Click on the link Latest recruitment tab for KEA  Recruitment Staff Nurse  Post Notification on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
  • Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents including application fee to the link.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for KEA Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 2, 2023.

What are the Jobs in KEA Recruitment 2023?

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has invited online applications for the 100 posts of Nursing Officer on its official website.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next