KEA Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 100 Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

KEA Recruitment 2023 Notification: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has invited online applications for the 100 posts of Nursing Officer on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 2, 2023.
Candidates having age limit of 18-35 Years having certain educational qualifications including BSc Nursing/GNM Nursing courses from any recognised institute can apply for these posts at-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam followed by document verification. You can check all the details regarding the KEA Nursing Officer recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, salary, selection process, application process and others here.
KEA Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this major recruitment drive in online mode through the official website on or before November 2, 2023.
KEA Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
|Post Name
|Nursing Officer
|Vacancies
|100
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|Karnataka
|Last Date for Online Application
|November 2, 2023.
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|18 to 35 Yrs
|Official Website
|https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEA Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
|Nursing Officer
|100
KEA Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
- Candidates should have BSc Nursing/GNM Nursing form State Nursing Council Recognized Institute/University.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
KEA Recruitment 2023: Salary Details
Salary Rs.33,450 to Rs.62,600 Per Month
KEA Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply Online For KEA Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website -https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.
- Step 2: Click on the link Latest recruitment tab for KEA Recruitment Staff Nurse Post Notification on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents including application fee to the link.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.