KPSC Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 125 Kerala Police Constable Posts

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission has published the recruitment notification for the post of Police Constable (Men and Women) on keralapsc.gov.in for Kerala Police Subordinate Service. The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and submit their application on or before 24 June 2020.

Kerala PSC Police Constable Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 20 May 2020

Last Date of Application - 24 June 2020

Kerala PSC Police Constable Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 125 Posts

Police Constable(Men) - 90 Posts

Women Police Constable - 35 Posts

Kerala PSC Police Constable Salary:

Rs.22200-48000

Eligibility Criteria for Kerala PSC Police Constable Posts

Candidate should be a SSLC Passed. For more information visit the detailed notification link given below.

Kerala PSC Police Constable Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit - 31 Years

Kerala PSC Police Constable Physical Standard:

Male

Height - 168 CM

Chest -81.28 CM (Expansion :- 5.08 CM)

Male (SC/ST)

Height - 160 CM

Chest - 76 CM

How to Apply for the Kerala PSC Police Constable Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply, for Kerala PSC Police Constable Recruitment 2020, in the prescribed format and send the application on or before 26 June 2020.

Kerala PSC Police Constable Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF:



Women Police Constable - Police (Kerala Police Subordinate Service) (SR for ST only) (CAT NO : 008/2020)

Police Constable - Police (Kerala Police Subordinate Service) (Sr for ST only) (CAT NO : 009/2020)