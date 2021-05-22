Kerala Police Recruitment 2021 for Accounts Officer Posts, Download Notice @keralapolice.gov.in
Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Accounts Officer on its website i.e keralapolice.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application on or before 31 May 2021.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 31 May 2021 upto 5 PM
Kerala Police Vacancy Details
Accounts Officer - 1 Post
Kerala Police Accounts Officer Salary:
Rs. 40,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for Kerala Police Accounts Officer Posts
Educational Qualification:
M.Com./CA/CS/ICWA
Experience
Experience in handling Accounting Software and should have work experience of at least 3 years in any firm.
Kerala Police Accounts Officer Age Limit:
25 Years to 55 Years
Selection Process for Kerala Police Accounts Officer Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of interview
How to Apply for Kerala Police Accounts Officer Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested candidates can send their Application letter, duly filled up Bio-data and attested copies of certificates proving their qualifications & experience, to the Additional Director General of Police (HQ) & Chairman, Central Management Committee of Subsidiary Central Police Canteen, Police Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram by email j4sectionphq@gmail.com on or before 31 May 2021.