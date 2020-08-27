Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 160+ Clerk, DEO and Other Posts keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Assistant, DEO, Theatre Mechanic, Manager, Store Keeper, Junior Audit Assistant, Typist, Legal Assistant, High School Teacher, Women Police Constable, Attender, Veterinary Surgeon, Lecture, Caretaker & Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode keralapsc.gov.in on or before 30 September 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 9 September 2020

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor 43

Assistant - 10

Data Entry Operator - 01

Theatre Mechanic Gr.II - 04

Manager Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan/ Godown Keeper - 07

Store Keeper - 05

Junior Audit Assistant - 01

Typist - 01

Typist Clerk - 01

Legal Asst - 01

Typist Clerk Gr.II - 02

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife - 6

Carpenter/ Carpenter Cum Packer - 1

Woman Police Constable (SR from ST only) - 34

Driver -Cum- Office Attendant (Special Recruitment for SC/ST only) - 15

Seaman (Special Recruitment for ST only) - 01

Attender Grade II (Special Recruitment from among ST only) - 02

Lift Operator (Special Recruitment from among Scheduled Tribes only) - 01

Veterinary Surgeon Gr.II From candidates belonging to ST & SC only) - 14

Lecturer in Violin - 01

Lecturer in Veena - 02

Divisional Accountant - 08

Caretaker (Female) - 01

Junior Systems Officer - 1

Marketing Organizer - 1

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess bachelors degree/master degree/7th class/SSLC/HSC. For more information check detailed notification below

How to apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for KPSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 30 September 2020. After submission of the online applications, the candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference.

Notification

Application