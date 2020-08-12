Kirori Mal College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Study at Home
Are you aspiring to make it though Kirori Mal College 2020 cut off and grabbing a seat in your dream course?! If yes, then know all about cut off of Kirori Mal college 2020, past year cut off trends, admission procedure, fee structure, etc., here.

Aug 12, 2020 13:02 IST
Kirori Mal College Cut-Off 2020: Many aspirants seeking to pursue undergraduate degree courses in the University of Delhi seek consider Kirori Mal college as one of their top priority colleges. Known for its wide range of courses, candidates are often found flocking to Kirori Mal college to pursue them. Given, its status as one of the top colleges in the north campus of the University of Delhi, candidates can expect the cut off for Kirori Mal college 2020 to be on the higher side. The Kirori Mal college cut off is also famous for its brackets, i.e., having a lower as well as an upper limit. Candidates willing to pursue a certain undergraduate degree course via merit based admission in the college are required to meet the exact requirements of the Kirori Mal college cut off 2020 bracket. As soon as the registrations for DU 2020 admissions are complete, candidates can expect the cut off for Kirori Mal college 2020 to be released along with the DU cut off list. For those aiming for a seat in the college, read below to find out all about the cut of Kirori Mal College 2020, past year cut off trends, admission procedure, fees for different courses and more.

Kirori Mal College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events

Dates*

Last date of Application

31st August 2020

Kirori Mal College first cutoff list

To be notified

Kirori Mal College second cutoff list

To be notified

Kirori Mal College third cutoff list

To be notified

Kirori Mal College fourth cutoff list

To be notified

Kirori Mal College fifth cutoff list

To be notified

Kirori Mal College Cut-off 2020 - Details

The Kirori Mal College 2020 cut off will be determined by the individual departments and will be released course-wise. Besides, the cut off of Kirori Mal college will also include a lower as well as an upper limit. Candidates seeking admission to any course in the college must ensure that their marks fall with the defined bracket of Kirori Mal college 2020 cut off. The criteria for calculation of percentage will be based on the ‘Best-of-four’ rule specified by the University of Delhi wherein the marks scored by an aspirant in the Class 12 exam will be accounted for.

A variety of factors such as the number of available seats, number of applicants, category, etc., will govern the cut off of Kirori Mal College 2020. Candidates can have a fair idea about what they can expect from the Kirori Mal college cut off 2020 by knowing about the previous year cut off trends, the details of which are provided below. 

Kirori Mal College Cut-off 2019

A total of five cut off lists were released by the Kirori Mal College in 2019. Candidates can study the cut off requirements of some of the popular courses and know what to expect from Kirori Mal College 2020 cut off.

Kirori Mal College 2019 First Cut-off

The popular courses in the field of Science, Humanities and Commerce saw demanded high scores in the Kirori Mal college 1st cut off 2019. The first cut off did not include the cut off brackets for the courses.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) English

97

93

91

90

93

93

96

B.A (Hons) History

95

94

92

91

90

93

94

B.A (Hons) Urdu

80

79

78

77

77

77

79

B.A (Hons) Economics

98.25

96

91.75

90.5

92.25

95.25

97.75

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

96.5

70

70

70

70

70

70

B.A (Hons) Geography

96.5

95.5

95

95

93

93.5

96.25

B.A (Hons) Hindi

89.5

89

87

87

87

88

89

B.A (Hons) Political Science

96

94.75

93.25

93.25

90.5

93.5

95.75

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

94

92

90

90

85

93

93

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

96

95.33

91

89

85

95

95.66

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

97

96.5

93

91

92

95.5

96.5

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

96.66

96

92

89

86

95

96.33

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

97.33

95.33

90.33

89.33

85.33

95

97

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

97

96

93

91

94

94

96.5

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

93

91

85

84

82

89

92

B.Sc. Applied Sciences Chemistry

93

91.33

88

85

81

 

92.66

B.Sc. Physical Science

93.66

93

88

85

82

87

93.33

B.Com

97.5

96.5

94

91.5

89

91

97.25

B.Com (Hons)

98.5

97.5

94.5

92.5

90

92

98.25

Kirori Mal College 2019 Second Cut-off

With the release of the second cut off of Kirori Mal college last year, cut off brackets were introduced and several courses in the field of Humanities witness a sharp dip in the marks required.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) History

Closed

94

Closed

Closed

89.5 - 90

92.5 - 93

Closed

B.A (Hons) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

93.25 - 93.5

Closed

B.A (Hons) English

96.5 - 97

Closed

90 - 91

89 - 90

92 - 93

92 - 93

95.75

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

69.5 - 70

69.5 - 70

69.5 - 70

Closed

69.5 - 70

Closed

B.A (Hons) Hindi

88.5 - 89.5

87.5 - 89

86 - 87

86 - 87

87

86 - 88

88

B.A (Hons) Economics

98 - 98.25

95.75 - 96

91.5 - 91.75

90.25 - 90.5

91 - 92.25

95 - 95.25

97.50

B.A (Hons) Urdu

Closed

78.5 - 79

77 - 78

76-77

76 - 77

76 - 77

79

B.A (Hons) Geography

Closed

95.5

94.75 - 95

Closed

92 - 93

93 - 93.5

96.25

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

94

92

89.66 - 90

89.66 - 90

84 - 85

92 - 93

93

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

95.66 - 96

95 - 95.33

90 - 91

87 - 89

84 - 85

94 - 95

95.33

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

96.5 - 97

96 - 96.5

92.75 - 93

90.75 - 91

91 - 92

94.5 - 95.5

96

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

96.33 - 96.66

95.66 - 96

91.33 - 92

87.66 - 89

85 - 86

93 - 95

95.66

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

96 - 97.33

94 - 95.33

89.33 - 90.33

88 - 89.3

84 - 85.33

94 - 95

95.66

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

96.5 - 97

95.5 - 96

92 - 93

90.5 - 91

93 - 94

93.5 - 94

96

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

Admsiion Closed

90.66 - 91

Closed

Closed

80 - 82

87 - 89

Closed

B.Sc. Physical Science

93.66

92.66 - 93

87 - 88

83 - 83.5

80 - 82

83.66 - 87

Closed

B.Sc. Applied Sciences Chemistry

92.66 - 93

90.66 - 91.33

87.33 - 88

84 - 85

80 - 81

88 - 89

92.33

B.Com

97.25 - 97.5

96.25 - 96.5

93.75 - 94

91.25 - 91.5

89

90.75 - 91

97

B.Com (Hons)

97.75 - 98.5

95.75 - 97.5

92.5 - 94.5

87.5 - 92.5

89.5 - 90

88 - 92

96.5

Kirori Mal College 2019 Third Cut-off

Many of the courses had already closed their admissions by the release of the third cut of Kirori Mal college last year.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) English

96-96.5

92.5-93

Closed

Closed

91-92

91-92

95.5 - 95.75

B.A (Hons) History

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

89.5-90

92.25-92.5

Closed

B.A (Hons) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

93.25-93.5

Closed

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

69-69.5

Closed

68.5-69.5

Closed

68.5-69.5

Closed

B.A (Hons) Geography

Closed

95.25-95.5

94.5-94.75

Closed

91-92

92.5-93

96 - 96.25

B.A (Hons) Economics

97.5-98

95.25-95.75

91.25-91.5

89.75-90.25

89-91

94.5-95

97.25 - 97.5

B.A (Hons) Hindi

Closed

86.75-87.5

Closed

85-86

86.25-87

85-86

87.5 - 88

B.A (Hons) Urdu

Closed

78-78.5

75-77

75-76

74-76

75-76

77 - 79

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

Closed

90.33-90.66

Closed

Closed

79-80

86-87

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

93.66-94

Closed

88.66-89.66

88.33-89.66

82-84

91-92

92.66 - 93

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

96.25-96.5

95.75-96

92.25-92.75

90.5-90.75

90-91

94-94.5

95.75 - 96

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

95.33-95.66

94.66-95

89-90

85.33-87

83-84

93-94

95 - 95.33

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

96-96.33

95.33-95.66

91-91.33

86-87.66

80-85

90-93

95.33 - 95.66

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

95.33-96

93.66-94

88.33-89.33

87-88

82-84

93-94

95 - 95.66

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

Closed

95-95.5

91-92

88.5-90.5

92-93

93-93.5

95.75 - 96

B.Sc. Applied Physical Science with Chemistry

92.66-93

90.33-90.66

86.66-87.33

83-84

79-80

87-88

Closed

B.Sc. Physical Science

Closed

92.33-92.66

86-87

82-83

79-80

85.66-86.33

Closed

B.Com

97-97.25

96-96.25

93.5-93.75

91-91.25

88.75-89

90.5-90.75

 

B.Com (Hons)

97-97.75

94.25-95.75

90.25-92.5

85-87.5

87.5-89.5

87-88

 

Kirori Mal College 2019 Fourth Cut-off

The fourth cut of Kirori Mal college 2019 saw closing of admissions for even more courses. 

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A. (Hons) English

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

89

90

95 - 95.5

B.A. (Hons) History

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

89.5

92.25

Closed

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

93

Closed

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

68

68.5

67.5

Closed

67

Closed

B.A. (Hons) Urdu

Closed

76.5

72

74

72

70

Closed

B.A. (Hons) Economics

97.25

94.25

91

88.75

87.5

92

96.75 - 97.25

B.A. (Hons) Geography

Closed

95.25

94.25

Closed

90

92

Closed

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

Closed

85

Closed

80

86

82

87 - 87.5

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

93

91

87.33

86.33

78

90

92 - 92.66

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

95

94.33

87

79

82

92

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

96

95.25

92

90.25

89.75

93.5

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

Closed

94.75

89.5

86.5

91

92.5

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

95.66

95

90.66

84.33

78

88

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

94.33

92.66

87.66

86

80

92

94 - 95

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

Closed

90

Closed

Closed

78

85

Closed

B.Sc. Physical Science

Closed

92

84

78

78.66

85

93.33 - 93.66

B.Sc. Applied Physical Science with Chemistry

92.33

90

82.66

75

78

86

Closed

B.Com

96.75

95.75

93.25

90.75

Closed

90

96.5 - 96.75

B.Com (Hons)

Closed

Closed

90

84.75

86.75

87

95.75 - 96.25

Kirori Mal College 2019 Fifth Cut-off

The fifth cut-off of Kirori Mal College 2019 saw only a few courses open for admissions.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons.) Economics

97

94

90.5

88

87

91

97 - 97.25

B.A (Hons.) Hindi

Closed

84

Closed

79

85.5

80

Closed

B.A (Hons.) History

Closed

94

Closed

Closed

89.25

92.25

Closed

B.A (Hons.) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

92.75

Closed

B.A (Hons.) Sanskrit

Closed

67.5

67.5

66.5

Closed

66

Closed

B.A (Hons.) Urdu

79.5

75

71

72

70

70

79.5 - 80

B.A (Hons.) Geography

Closed

95

94

Closed

89

91.5

Closed

B.A (Hons.) English

96

Closed

Closed

Closed

87

89

96 -96.5

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

Closed

Closed

90

82.66

75

85.66

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

94

92

87

84

79

91

94 - 94.33

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

Closed

89.66

84.66

Closed

77

84

Closed

B.Sc. Physical Science

Closed

91.66

83

75

74

84.66

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

Closed

94

86

77

81

90

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

92

90

85.33

82.33

75

88

92 - 93

B.Sc Applied Physical Sciences with Chemistry

91.66

89.33

80

70

77

85

91.66 - 92.33

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

96

94.75

91.75

90

89.25

93

96 - 96.25

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

Closed

94.5

89

85.5

90

92

Closed

B.Com

96.5

95.25

92.75

90.5

Closed

89.5

96.5 - 96.75

B.Com (Hons)

Closed

94.25

89.25

82

85

87

Closed

Kirori Mal College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

Once the candidates are familiar with the cut off trends of Kirori Mal college, they should also seek to understand its admission procedure. After the release of the Kirori Mal 2020 cut off, candidates will be provided with a window of three days to complete the admission formalities. This includes verification of the original documents and payment of admission fees. When the candidates are able to get their documents successfully verified, they will find a link to submit the Kirori Mal college admission fee online in their individual candidate registration portal on the official website of the Delhi University. To confirm their admission, candidates will be required to deposit the requisite fee online.

Kirori Mal College Fee Structure 2020

The Kirori Mal college has a definitive fee structure for different categories of candidates applying for admission. Candidates can have a look at the tentative fee structure of Kirori Mal College 2020 for various courses below.

Course

Annual Course Fee

General

Foreign

SC/ST

Staff

PWD

OBC

B.A Hons Economics

12345

19245

12160

2155

125

12345

B.A Hons English

12345

19245

12160

2155

125

12345

B.A Hons Hindi

12245

19145

12060

2055

125

12245

B.A Hons History

12245

19145

12060

2055

125

12245

B.A Hons Pol. Science

12245

19145

12060

2055

125

12245

B.A Hons Sanskrit

12245

19145

12060

2055

125

12245

B.A Hons Urdu

12345

19245

12160

2155

125

12345

B.A Hons Geography

13945

20845

13760

2655

125

13945

B.Com Hons

13745

20645

13560

2455

125

13745

B.Sc Hons Botany

14895

21795

14710

3555

125

14895

B.Sc Hons Chemistry

14695

21595

14510

3355

125

14695

B.Sc Hons Mathematics

13695

20595

13510

2355

125

13695

B.Sc Hons Physics

14295

21195

14110

2955

125

14295

B.Sc Hons Statistics

14195

21095

14010

2855

125

14195

B.Sc Hons Zoology

14895

21795

14710

3555

125

14895

*Based on the information provided on the official website

Kirori Mal College: Facilities on Campus

As one of the famous colleges in the University of Delhi, Kirori Mal college offers its students with some of the best facilities. Candidates can find out about the facilities provided by the Kirori Mal college below.

  • Wi-Fi enabled campus
  • Library: Wi-Fi enabled, connected to Delhi University network with access to DULS databases and e-resources. It is member of N-LIST (a programme of INFLIBNET) to provide remote access to users to huge number of e-resource
  • Academic Auditorium
  • Hostel: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel for boys with 170 seats
  • Cafeteria: Spacious, competitively priced with a capacity of 200 seats
  • Wellness Centre
  • Sports and Gymnasium

About Kirori Mal College

Established in 1954, Kirori Mal college has always maintained its position as one among the finest colleges in the University of Delhi. Ranked among the top 12 colleges in DU in the NIRF ranking 2020, the college believes in providing its students with an environment rich in knowledge and supportive of their extracurricular interests. The Kirori Mal college aims to produce students who are socially responsible and are equipped in the academic as well as the extracurricular atmosphere.

