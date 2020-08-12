Kirori Mal College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Kirori Mal College Cut-Off 2020: Many aspirants seeking to pursue undergraduate degree courses in the University of Delhi seek consider Kirori Mal college as one of their top priority colleges. Known for its wide range of courses, candidates are often found flocking to Kirori Mal college to pursue them. Given, its status as one of the top colleges in the north campus of the University of Delhi, candidates can expect the cut off for Kirori Mal college 2020 to be on the higher side. The Kirori Mal college cut off is also famous for its brackets, i.e., having a lower as well as an upper limit. Candidates willing to pursue a certain undergraduate degree course via merit based admission in the college are required to meet the exact requirements of the Kirori Mal college cut off 2020 bracket. As soon as the registrations for DU 2020 admissions are complete, candidates can expect the cut off for Kirori Mal college 2020 to be released along with the DU cut off list. For those aiming for a seat in the college, read below to find out all about the cut of Kirori Mal College 2020, past year cut off trends, admission procedure, fees for different courses and more.

Kirori Mal College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events Dates* Last date of Application 31st August 2020 Kirori Mal College first cutoff list To be notified Kirori Mal College second cutoff list To be notified Kirori Mal College third cutoff list To be notified Kirori Mal College fourth cutoff list To be notified Kirori Mal College fifth cutoff list To be notified

Kirori Mal College Cut-off 2020 - Details

The Kirori Mal College 2020 cut off will be determined by the individual departments and will be released course-wise. Besides, the cut off of Kirori Mal college will also include a lower as well as an upper limit. Candidates seeking admission to any course in the college must ensure that their marks fall with the defined bracket of Kirori Mal college 2020 cut off. The criteria for calculation of percentage will be based on the ‘Best-of-four’ rule specified by the University of Delhi wherein the marks scored by an aspirant in the Class 12 exam will be accounted for.

A variety of factors such as the number of available seats, number of applicants, category, etc., will govern the cut off of Kirori Mal College 2020. Candidates can have a fair idea about what they can expect from the Kirori Mal college cut off 2020 by knowing about the previous year cut off trends, the details of which are provided below.

Kirori Mal College Cut-off 2019

A total of five cut off lists were released by the Kirori Mal College in 2019. Candidates can study the cut off requirements of some of the popular courses and know what to expect from Kirori Mal College 2020 cut off.

Kirori Mal College 2019 First Cut-off

The popular courses in the field of Science, Humanities and Commerce saw demanded high scores in the Kirori Mal college 1st cut off 2019. The first cut off did not include the cut off brackets for the courses.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) English 97 93 91 90 93 93 96 B.A (Hons) History 95 94 92 91 90 93 94 B.A (Hons) Urdu 80 79 78 77 77 77 79 B.A (Hons) Economics 98.25 96 91.75 90.5 92.25 95.25 97.75 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 96.5 70 70 70 70 70 70 B.A (Hons) Geography 96.5 95.5 95 95 93 93.5 96.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi 89.5 89 87 87 87 88 89 B.A (Hons) Political Science 96 94.75 93.25 93.25 90.5 93.5 95.75 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 94 92 90 90 85 93 93 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 96 95.33 91 89 85 95 95.66 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 97 96.5 93 91 92 95.5 96.5 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96.66 96 92 89 86 95 96.33 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 97.33 95.33 90.33 89.33 85.33 95 97 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 97 96 93 91 94 94 96.5 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 93 91 85 84 82 89 92 B.Sc. Applied Sciences Chemistry 93 91.33 88 85 81 92.66 B.Sc. Physical Science 93.66 93 88 85 82 87 93.33 B.Com 97.5 96.5 94 91.5 89 91 97.25 B.Com (Hons) 98.5 97.5 94.5 92.5 90 92 98.25

Kirori Mal College 2019 Second Cut-off

With the release of the second cut off of Kirori Mal college last year, cut off brackets were introduced and several courses in the field of Humanities witness a sharp dip in the marks required.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) History Closed 94 Closed Closed 89.5 - 90 92.5 - 93 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 93.25 - 93.5 Closed B.A (Hons) English 96.5 - 97 Closed 90 - 91 89 - 90 92 - 93 92 - 93 95.75 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 69.5 - 70 69.5 - 70 69.5 - 70 Closed 69.5 - 70 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi 88.5 - 89.5 87.5 - 89 86 - 87 86 - 87 87 86 - 88 88 B.A (Hons) Economics 98 - 98.25 95.75 - 96 91.5 - 91.75 90.25 - 90.5 91 - 92.25 95 - 95.25 97.50 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed 78.5 - 79 77 - 78 76-77 76 - 77 76 - 77 79 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 95.5 94.75 - 95 Closed 92 - 93 93 - 93.5 96.25 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 94 92 89.66 - 90 89.66 - 90 84 - 85 92 - 93 93 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95.66 - 96 95 - 95.33 90 - 91 87 - 89 84 - 85 94 - 95 95.33 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96.5 - 97 96 - 96.5 92.75 - 93 90.75 - 91 91 - 92 94.5 - 95.5 96 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96.33 - 96.66 95.66 - 96 91.33 - 92 87.66 - 89 85 - 86 93 - 95 95.66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 96 - 97.33 94 - 95.33 89.33 - 90.33 88 - 89.3 84 - 85.33 94 - 95 95.66 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 96.5 - 97 95.5 - 96 92 - 93 90.5 - 91 93 - 94 93.5 - 94 96 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Admsiion Closed 90.66 - 91 Closed Closed 80 - 82 87 - 89 Closed B.Sc. Physical Science 93.66 92.66 - 93 87 - 88 83 - 83.5 80 - 82 83.66 - 87 Closed B.Sc. Applied Sciences Chemistry 92.66 - 93 90.66 - 91.33 87.33 - 88 84 - 85 80 - 81 88 - 89 92.33 B.Com 97.25 - 97.5 96.25 - 96.5 93.75 - 94 91.25 - 91.5 89 90.75 - 91 97 B.Com (Hons) 97.75 - 98.5 95.75 - 97.5 92.5 - 94.5 87.5 - 92.5 89.5 - 90 88 - 92 96.5

Kirori Mal College 2019 Third Cut-off

Many of the courses had already closed their admissions by the release of the third cut of Kirori Mal college last year.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) English 96-96.5 92.5-93 Closed Closed 91-92 91-92 95.5 - 95.75 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 89.5-90 92.25-92.5 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 93.25-93.5 Closed B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 69-69.5 Closed 68.5-69.5 Closed 68.5-69.5 Closed B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 95.25-95.5 94.5-94.75 Closed 91-92 92.5-93 96 - 96.25 B.A (Hons) Economics 97.5-98 95.25-95.75 91.25-91.5 89.75-90.25 89-91 94.5-95 97.25 - 97.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 86.75-87.5 Closed 85-86 86.25-87 85-86 87.5 - 88 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed 78-78.5 75-77 75-76 74-76 75-76 77 - 79 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 90.33-90.66 Closed Closed 79-80 86-87 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Botany 93.66-94 Closed 88.66-89.66 88.33-89.66 82-84 91-92 92.66 - 93 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96.25-96.5 95.75-96 92.25-92.75 90.5-90.75 90-91 94-94.5 95.75 - 96 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95.33-95.66 94.66-95 89-90 85.33-87 83-84 93-94 95 - 95.33 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96-96.33 95.33-95.66 91-91.33 86-87.66 80-85 90-93 95.33 - 95.66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 95.33-96 93.66-94 88.33-89.33 87-88 82-84 93-94 95 - 95.66 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 95-95.5 91-92 88.5-90.5 92-93 93-93.5 95.75 - 96 B.Sc. Applied Physical Science with Chemistry 92.66-93 90.33-90.66 86.66-87.33 83-84 79-80 87-88 Closed B.Sc. Physical Science Closed 92.33-92.66 86-87 82-83 79-80 85.66-86.33 Closed B.Com 97-97.25 96-96.25 93.5-93.75 91-91.25 88.75-89 90.5-90.75 B.Com (Hons) 97-97.75 94.25-95.75 90.25-92.5 85-87.5 87.5-89.5 87-88

Kirori Mal College 2019 Fourth Cut-off

The fourth cut of Kirori Mal college 2019 saw closing of admissions for even more courses.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A. (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 89 90 95 - 95.5 B.A. (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 89.5 92.25 Closed B.A. (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 93 Closed B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 68 68.5 67.5 Closed 67 Closed B.A. (Hons) Urdu Closed 76.5 72 74 72 70 Closed B.A. (Hons) Economics 97.25 94.25 91 88.75 87.5 92 96.75 - 97.25 B.A. (Hons) Geography Closed 95.25 94.25 Closed 90 92 Closed B.A. (Hons) Hindi Closed 85 Closed 80 86 82 87 - 87.5 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 93 91 87.33 86.33 78 90 92 - 92.66 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95 94.33 87 79 82 92 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96 95.25 92 90.25 89.75 93.5 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 94.75 89.5 86.5 91 92.5 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95.66 95 90.66 84.33 78 88 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94.33 92.66 87.66 86 80 92 94 - 95 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 90 Closed Closed 78 85 Closed B.Sc. Physical Science Closed 92 84 78 78.66 85 93.33 - 93.66 B.Sc. Applied Physical Science with Chemistry 92.33 90 82.66 75 78 86 Closed B.Com 96.75 95.75 93.25 90.75 Closed 90 96.5 - 96.75 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed 90 84.75 86.75 87 95.75 - 96.25

Kirori Mal College 2019 Fifth Cut-off

The fifth cut-off of Kirori Mal College 2019 saw only a few courses open for admissions.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons.) Economics 97 94 90.5 88 87 91 97 - 97.25 B.A (Hons.) Hindi Closed 84 Closed 79 85.5 80 Closed B.A (Hons.) History Closed 94 Closed Closed 89.25 92.25 Closed B.A (Hons.) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 92.75 Closed B.A (Hons.) Sanskrit Closed 67.5 67.5 66.5 Closed 66 Closed B.A (Hons.) Urdu 79.5 75 71 72 70 70 79.5 - 80 B.A (Hons.) Geography Closed 95 94 Closed 89 91.5 Closed B.A (Hons.) English 96 Closed Closed Closed 87 89 96 -96.5 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 90 82.66 75 85.66 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94 92 87 84 79 91 94 - 94.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 89.66 84.66 Closed 77 84 Closed B.Sc. Physical Science Closed 91.66 83 75 74 84.66 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 94 86 77 81 90 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92 90 85.33 82.33 75 88 92 - 93 B.Sc Applied Physical Sciences with Chemistry 91.66 89.33 80 70 77 85 91.66 - 92.33 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96 94.75 91.75 90 89.25 93 96 - 96.25 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 94.5 89 85.5 90 92 Closed B.Com 96.5 95.25 92.75 90.5 Closed 89.5 96.5 - 96.75 B.Com (Hons) Closed 94.25 89.25 82 85 87 Closed

Kirori Mal College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

Once the candidates are familiar with the cut off trends of Kirori Mal college, they should also seek to understand its admission procedure. After the release of the Kirori Mal 2020 cut off, candidates will be provided with a window of three days to complete the admission formalities. This includes verification of the original documents and payment of admission fees. When the candidates are able to get their documents successfully verified, they will find a link to submit the Kirori Mal college admission fee online in their individual candidate registration portal on the official website of the Delhi University. To confirm their admission, candidates will be required to deposit the requisite fee online.

Kirori Mal College Fee Structure 2020

The Kirori Mal college has a definitive fee structure for different categories of candidates applying for admission. Candidates can have a look at the tentative fee structure of Kirori Mal College 2020 for various courses below.

Course Annual Course Fee General Foreign SC/ST Staff PWD OBC B.A Hons Economics 12345 19245 12160 2155 125 12345 B.A Hons English 12345 19245 12160 2155 125 12345 B.A Hons Hindi 12245 19145 12060 2055 125 12245 B.A Hons History 12245 19145 12060 2055 125 12245 B.A Hons Pol. Science 12245 19145 12060 2055 125 12245 B.A Hons Sanskrit 12245 19145 12060 2055 125 12245 B.A Hons Urdu 12345 19245 12160 2155 125 12345 B.A Hons Geography 13945 20845 13760 2655 125 13945 B.Com Hons 13745 20645 13560 2455 125 13745 B.Sc Hons Botany 14895 21795 14710 3555 125 14895 B.Sc Hons Chemistry 14695 21595 14510 3355 125 14695 B.Sc Hons Mathematics 13695 20595 13510 2355 125 13695 B.Sc Hons Physics 14295 21195 14110 2955 125 14295 B.Sc Hons Statistics 14195 21095 14010 2855 125 14195 B.Sc Hons Zoology 14895 21795 14710 3555 125 14895

*Based on the information provided on the official website

Kirori Mal College: Facilities on Campus

As one of the famous colleges in the University of Delhi, Kirori Mal college offers its students with some of the best facilities. Candidates can find out about the facilities provided by the Kirori Mal college below.

Wi-Fi enabled campus

Library: Wi-Fi enabled, connected to Delhi University network with access to DULS databases and e-resources. It is member of N-LIST (a programme of INFLIBNET) to provide remote access to users to huge number of e-resource

Academic Auditorium

Hostel: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel for boys with 170 seats

Cafeteria: Spacious, competitively priced with a capacity of 200 seats

Wellness Centre

Sports and Gymnasium

About Kirori Mal College

Established in 1954, Kirori Mal college has always maintained its position as one among the finest colleges in the University of Delhi. Ranked among the top 12 colleges in DU in the NIRF ranking 2020, the college believes in providing its students with an environment rich in knowledge and supportive of their extracurricular interests. The Kirori Mal college aims to produce students who are socially responsible and are equipped in the academic as well as the extracurricular atmosphere.