Kirori Mal College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Kirori Mal College Cut-Off 2020: Many aspirants seeking to pursue undergraduate degree courses in the University of Delhi seek consider Kirori Mal college as one of their top priority colleges. Known for its wide range of courses, candidates are often found flocking to Kirori Mal college to pursue them. Given, its status as one of the top colleges in the north campus of the University of Delhi, candidates can expect the cut off for Kirori Mal college 2020 to be on the higher side. The Kirori Mal college cut off is also famous for its brackets, i.e., having a lower as well as an upper limit. Candidates willing to pursue a certain undergraduate degree course via merit based admission in the college are required to meet the exact requirements of the Kirori Mal college cut off 2020 bracket. As soon as the registrations for DU 2020 admissions are complete, candidates can expect the cut off for Kirori Mal college 2020 to be released along with the DU cut off list. For those aiming for a seat in the college, read below to find out all about the cut of Kirori Mal College 2020, past year cut off trends, admission procedure, fees for different courses and more.
Kirori Mal College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates*
|
Last date of Application
|
31st August 2020
|
Kirori Mal College first cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Kirori Mal College second cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Kirori Mal College third cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Kirori Mal College fourth cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Kirori Mal College fifth cutoff list
|
To be notified
Kirori Mal College Cut-off 2020 - Details
The Kirori Mal College 2020 cut off will be determined by the individual departments and will be released course-wise. Besides, the cut off of Kirori Mal college will also include a lower as well as an upper limit. Candidates seeking admission to any course in the college must ensure that their marks fall with the defined bracket of Kirori Mal college 2020 cut off. The criteria for calculation of percentage will be based on the ‘Best-of-four’ rule specified by the University of Delhi wherein the marks scored by an aspirant in the Class 12 exam will be accounted for.
A variety of factors such as the number of available seats, number of applicants, category, etc., will govern the cut off of Kirori Mal College 2020. Candidates can have a fair idea about what they can expect from the Kirori Mal college cut off 2020 by knowing about the previous year cut off trends, the details of which are provided below.
Kirori Mal College Cut-off 2019
A total of five cut off lists were released by the Kirori Mal College in 2019. Candidates can study the cut off requirements of some of the popular courses and know what to expect from Kirori Mal College 2020 cut off.
Kirori Mal College 2019 First Cut-off
The popular courses in the field of Science, Humanities and Commerce saw demanded high scores in the Kirori Mal college 1st cut off 2019. The first cut off did not include the cut off brackets for the courses.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
97
|
93
|
91
|
90
|
93
|
93
|
96
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
95
|
94
|
92
|
91
|
90
|
93
|
94
|
B.A (Hons) Urdu
|
80
|
79
|
78
|
77
|
77
|
77
|
79
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
98.25
|
96
|
91.75
|
90.5
|
92.25
|
95.25
|
97.75
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
96.5
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
B.A (Hons) Geography
|
96.5
|
95.5
|
95
|
95
|
93
|
93.5
|
96.25
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
89.5
|
89
|
87
|
87
|
87
|
88
|
89
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
96
|
94.75
|
93.25
|
93.25
|
90.5
|
93.5
|
95.75
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
94
|
92
|
90
|
90
|
85
|
93
|
93
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
96
|
95.33
|
91
|
89
|
85
|
95
|
95.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
97
|
96.5
|
93
|
91
|
92
|
95.5
|
96.5
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
96.66
|
96
|
92
|
89
|
86
|
95
|
96.33
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
97.33
|
95.33
|
90.33
|
89.33
|
85.33
|
95
|
97
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
97
|
96
|
93
|
91
|
94
|
94
|
96.5
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
93
|
91
|
85
|
84
|
82
|
89
|
92
|
B.Sc. Applied Sciences Chemistry
|
93
|
91.33
|
88
|
85
|
81
|
|
92.66
|
B.Sc. Physical Science
|
93.66
|
93
|
88
|
85
|
82
|
87
|
93.33
|
B.Com
|
97.5
|
96.5
|
94
|
91.5
|
89
|
91
|
97.25
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
98.5
|
97.5
|
94.5
|
92.5
|
90
|
92
|
98.25
Kirori Mal College 2019 Second Cut-off
With the release of the second cut off of Kirori Mal college last year, cut off brackets were introduced and several courses in the field of Humanities witness a sharp dip in the marks required.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
Closed
|
94
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
89.5 - 90
|
92.5 - 93
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
93.25 - 93.5
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
96.5 - 97
|
Closed
|
90 - 91
|
89 - 90
|
92 - 93
|
92 - 93
|
95.75
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
69.5 - 70
|
69.5 - 70
|
69.5 - 70
|
Closed
|
69.5 - 70
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
88.5 - 89.5
|
87.5 - 89
|
86 - 87
|
86 - 87
|
87
|
86 - 88
|
88
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
98 - 98.25
|
95.75 - 96
|
91.5 - 91.75
|
90.25 - 90.5
|
91 - 92.25
|
95 - 95.25
|
97.50
|
B.A (Hons) Urdu
|
Closed
|
78.5 - 79
|
77 - 78
|
76-77
|
76 - 77
|
76 - 77
|
79
|
B.A (Hons) Geography
|
Closed
|
95.5
|
94.75 - 95
|
Closed
|
92 - 93
|
93 - 93.5
|
96.25
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
94
|
92
|
89.66 - 90
|
89.66 - 90
|
84 - 85
|
92 - 93
|
93
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
95.66 - 96
|
95 - 95.33
|
90 - 91
|
87 - 89
|
84 - 85
|
94 - 95
|
95.33
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
96.5 - 97
|
96 - 96.5
|
92.75 - 93
|
90.75 - 91
|
91 - 92
|
94.5 - 95.5
|
96
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
96.33 - 96.66
|
95.66 - 96
|
91.33 - 92
|
87.66 - 89
|
85 - 86
|
93 - 95
|
95.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
96 - 97.33
|
94 - 95.33
|
89.33 - 90.33
|
88 - 89.3
|
84 - 85.33
|
94 - 95
|
95.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
96.5 - 97
|
95.5 - 96
|
92 - 93
|
90.5 - 91
|
93 - 94
|
93.5 - 94
|
96
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
Admsiion Closed
|
90.66 - 91
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
80 - 82
|
87 - 89
|
Closed
|
B.Sc. Physical Science
|
93.66
|
92.66 - 93
|
87 - 88
|
83 - 83.5
|
80 - 82
|
83.66 - 87
|
Closed
|
B.Sc. Applied Sciences Chemistry
|
92.66 - 93
|
90.66 - 91.33
|
87.33 - 88
|
84 - 85
|
80 - 81
|
88 - 89
|
92.33
|
B.Com
|
97.25 - 97.5
|
96.25 - 96.5
|
93.75 - 94
|
91.25 - 91.5
|
89
|
90.75 - 91
|
97
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
97.75 - 98.5
|
95.75 - 97.5
|
92.5 - 94.5
|
87.5 - 92.5
|
89.5 - 90
|
88 - 92
|
96.5
Kirori Mal College 2019 Third Cut-off
Many of the courses had already closed their admissions by the release of the third cut of Kirori Mal college last year.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
96-96.5
|
92.5-93
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
91-92
|
91-92
|
95.5 - 95.75
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
89.5-90
|
92.25-92.5
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
93.25-93.5
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
69-69.5
|
Closed
|
68.5-69.5
|
Closed
|
68.5-69.5
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Geography
|
Closed
|
95.25-95.5
|
94.5-94.75
|
Closed
|
91-92
|
92.5-93
|
96 - 96.25
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
97.5-98
|
95.25-95.75
|
91.25-91.5
|
89.75-90.25
|
89-91
|
94.5-95
|
97.25 - 97.5
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
Closed
|
86.75-87.5
|
Closed
|
85-86
|
86.25-87
|
85-86
|
87.5 - 88
|
B.A (Hons) Urdu
|
Closed
|
78-78.5
|
75-77
|
75-76
|
74-76
|
75-76
|
77 - 79
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
Closed
|
90.33-90.66
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
79-80
|
86-87
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
93.66-94
|
Closed
|
88.66-89.66
|
88.33-89.66
|
82-84
|
91-92
|
92.66 - 93
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
96.25-96.5
|
95.75-96
|
92.25-92.75
|
90.5-90.75
|
90-91
|
94-94.5
|
95.75 - 96
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
95.33-95.66
|
94.66-95
|
89-90
|
85.33-87
|
83-84
|
93-94
|
95 - 95.33
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
96-96.33
|
95.33-95.66
|
91-91.33
|
86-87.66
|
80-85
|
90-93
|
95.33 - 95.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
95.33-96
|
93.66-94
|
88.33-89.33
|
87-88
|
82-84
|
93-94
|
95 - 95.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
Closed
|
95-95.5
|
91-92
|
88.5-90.5
|
92-93
|
93-93.5
|
95.75 - 96
|
B.Sc. Applied Physical Science with Chemistry
|
92.66-93
|
90.33-90.66
|
86.66-87.33
|
83-84
|
79-80
|
87-88
|
Closed
|
B.Sc. Physical Science
|
Closed
|
92.33-92.66
|
86-87
|
82-83
|
79-80
|
85.66-86.33
|
Closed
|
B.Com
|
97-97.25
|
96-96.25
|
93.5-93.75
|
91-91.25
|
88.75-89
|
90.5-90.75
|
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
97-97.75
|
94.25-95.75
|
90.25-92.5
|
85-87.5
|
87.5-89.5
|
87-88
|
Kirori Mal College 2019 Fourth Cut-off
The fourth cut of Kirori Mal college 2019 saw closing of admissions for even more courses.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons) English
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
89
|
90
|
95 - 95.5
|
B.A. (Hons) History
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
89.5
|
92.25
|
Closed
|
B.A. (Hons) Political Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
93
|
Closed
|
B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
68
|
68.5
|
67.5
|
Closed
|
67
|
Closed
|
B.A. (Hons) Urdu
|
Closed
|
76.5
|
72
|
74
|
72
|
70
|
Closed
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
97.25
|
94.25
|
91
|
88.75
|
87.5
|
92
|
96.75 - 97.25
|
B.A. (Hons) Geography
|
Closed
|
95.25
|
94.25
|
Closed
|
90
|
92
|
Closed
|
B.A. (Hons) Hindi
|
Closed
|
85
|
Closed
|
80
|
86
|
82
|
87 - 87.5
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
93
|
91
|
87.33
|
86.33
|
78
|
90
|
92 - 92.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
95
|
94.33
|
87
|
79
|
82
|
92
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
96
|
95.25
|
92
|
90.25
|
89.75
|
93.5
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
Closed
|
94.75
|
89.5
|
86.5
|
91
|
92.5
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
95.66
|
95
|
90.66
|
84.33
|
78
|
88
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
94.33
|
92.66
|
87.66
|
86
|
80
|
92
|
94 - 95
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
Closed
|
90
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
78
|
85
|
Closed
|
B.Sc. Physical Science
|
Closed
|
92
|
84
|
78
|
78.66
|
85
|
93.33 - 93.66
|
B.Sc. Applied Physical Science with Chemistry
|
92.33
|
90
|
82.66
|
75
|
78
|
86
|
Closed
|
B.Com
|
96.75
|
95.75
|
93.25
|
90.75
|
Closed
|
90
|
96.5 - 96.75
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
90
|
84.75
|
86.75
|
87
|
95.75 - 96.25
Kirori Mal College 2019 Fifth Cut-off
The fifth cut-off of Kirori Mal College 2019 saw only a few courses open for admissions.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A (Hons.) Economics
|
97
|
94
|
90.5
|
88
|
87
|
91
|
97 - 97.25
|
B.A (Hons.) Hindi
|
Closed
|
84
|
Closed
|
79
|
85.5
|
80
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons.) History
|
Closed
|
94
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
89.25
|
92.25
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons.) Political Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
92.75
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
67.5
|
67.5
|
66.5
|
Closed
|
66
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons.) Urdu
|
79.5
|
75
|
71
|
72
|
70
|
70
|
79.5 - 80
|
B.A (Hons.) Geography
|
Closed
|
95
|
94
|
Closed
|
89
|
91.5
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons.) English
|
96
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
87
|
89
|
96 -96.5
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
90
|
82.66
|
75
|
85.66
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
94
|
92
|
87
|
84
|
79
|
91
|
94 - 94.33
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
Closed
|
89.66
|
84.66
|
Closed
|
77
|
84
|
Closed
|
B.Sc. Physical Science
|
Closed
|
91.66
|
83
|
75
|
74
|
84.66
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
Closed
|
94
|
86
|
77
|
81
|
90
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
92
|
90
|
85.33
|
82.33
|
75
|
88
|
92 - 93
|
B.Sc Applied Physical Sciences with Chemistry
|
91.66
|
89.33
|
80
|
70
|
77
|
85
|
91.66 - 92.33
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
96
|
94.75
|
91.75
|
90
|
89.25
|
93
|
96 - 96.25
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
Closed
|
94.5
|
89
|
85.5
|
90
|
92
|
Closed
|
B.Com
|
96.5
|
95.25
|
92.75
|
90.5
|
Closed
|
89.5
|
96.5 - 96.75
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
Closed
|
94.25
|
89.25
|
82
|
85
|
87
|
Closed
Kirori Mal College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure
Once the candidates are familiar with the cut off trends of Kirori Mal college, they should also seek to understand its admission procedure. After the release of the Kirori Mal 2020 cut off, candidates will be provided with a window of three days to complete the admission formalities. This includes verification of the original documents and payment of admission fees. When the candidates are able to get their documents successfully verified, they will find a link to submit the Kirori Mal college admission fee online in their individual candidate registration portal on the official website of the Delhi University. To confirm their admission, candidates will be required to deposit the requisite fee online.
Kirori Mal College Fee Structure 2020
The Kirori Mal college has a definitive fee structure for different categories of candidates applying for admission. Candidates can have a look at the tentative fee structure of Kirori Mal College 2020 for various courses below.
|
Course
|
Annual Course Fee
|
General
|
Foreign
|
SC/ST
|
Staff
|
PWD
|
OBC
|
B.A Hons Economics
|
12345
|
19245
|
12160
|
2155
|
125
|
12345
|
B.A Hons English
|
12345
|
19245
|
12160
|
2155
|
125
|
12345
|
B.A Hons Hindi
|
12245
|
19145
|
12060
|
2055
|
125
|
12245
|
B.A Hons History
|
12245
|
19145
|
12060
|
2055
|
125
|
12245
|
B.A Hons Pol. Science
|
12245
|
19145
|
12060
|
2055
|
125
|
12245
|
B.A Hons Sanskrit
|
12245
|
19145
|
12060
|
2055
|
125
|
12245
|
B.A Hons Urdu
|
12345
|
19245
|
12160
|
2155
|
125
|
12345
|
B.A Hons Geography
|
13945
|
20845
|
13760
|
2655
|
125
|
13945
|
B.Com Hons
|
13745
|
20645
|
13560
|
2455
|
125
|
13745
|
B.Sc Hons Botany
|
14895
|
21795
|
14710
|
3555
|
125
|
14895
|
B.Sc Hons Chemistry
|
14695
|
21595
|
14510
|
3355
|
125
|
14695
|
B.Sc Hons Mathematics
|
13695
|
20595
|
13510
|
2355
|
125
|
13695
|
B.Sc Hons Physics
|
14295
|
21195
|
14110
|
2955
|
125
|
14295
|
B.Sc Hons Statistics
|
14195
|
21095
|
14010
|
2855
|
125
|
14195
|
B.Sc Hons Zoology
|
14895
|
21795
|
14710
|
3555
|
125
|
14895
*Based on the information provided on the official website
Kirori Mal College: Facilities on Campus
As one of the famous colleges in the University of Delhi, Kirori Mal college offers its students with some of the best facilities. Candidates can find out about the facilities provided by the Kirori Mal college below.
- Wi-Fi enabled campus
- Library: Wi-Fi enabled, connected to Delhi University network with access to DULS databases and e-resources. It is member of N-LIST (a programme of INFLIBNET) to provide remote access to users to huge number of e-resource
- Academic Auditorium
- Hostel: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel for boys with 170 seats
- Cafeteria: Spacious, competitively priced with a capacity of 200 seats
- Wellness Centre
- Sports and Gymnasium
About Kirori Mal College
Established in 1954, Kirori Mal college has always maintained its position as one among the finest colleges in the University of Delhi. Ranked among the top 12 colleges in DU in the NIRF ranking 2020, the college believes in providing its students with an environment rich in knowledge and supportive of their extracurricular interests. The Kirori Mal college aims to produce students who are socially responsible and are equipped in the academic as well as the extracurricular atmosphere.