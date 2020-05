KMRL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Manager and Deputy General Manager Posts @kochimetro.org

KMRL Recruitment 2020: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has invited applications for Deputy General Manager and Manager Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post through official website from 15 May to 27 May 2020.

Important Dates

Opening Date of Application: 15 May 2020

Last Date of Application: 27 May 2020

KMRL Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager(Rolling Stock) - 1 Post

Deputy General Manager(P&T) - 2 Posts

Deputy General Manager(E&M) - 1 Post

Manager (E & M) - 3 Posts

Manager (Lifts & Escalators) - 1 Post

Manager (Rolling Stock) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Deputy General Manager and Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

Deputy General Manager(Rolling Stock) - Graduate in Electrical engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Electronics & communication Engineering. Minimum 10 years of post qualification experience in Planning, Procurement, Contract Management, testing and commissioning of Train/Rail cars of Metro Railway/Indian Railway Systems.

Deputy General Manager(P&T) - Graduate in Electrical engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering. Minimum 10 years of post qualification experience in Planning, Procurement, Contract Management, installation, testing and commissioning of Power supply system and/or Traction power gears in Metro/Railway

Deputy General Manager(E&M) - Graduate in Electrical engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Electronics & Communication Engineering Or Mechanical Engineering. Minimum 10 years of post-qualification experience in Planning, Procurement, Contract Management, installation, testing and commissioning of Mechanical & Electrical gears in Metro/Railway

Manager(E & M) - Graduate in Electrical engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Electronics & Communication Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Diploma in Electrical engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Electronics & Communication Engineering or Mechanical Engineering and minimum 7 years of post-qualification experience

Manager (Lifts & Escalators) - Graduate in Electrical engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Electronics & Communication Engineering or Diploma in Electrical engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering Electronics & Communication Engineering and minimum 7 years of post-qualification experience

Manager (Rolling Stock) - Graduate in Electrical engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Electronics & Communication Engineering or Diploma in Electrical engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Electronics & Communication Engineering and Minimum 7 years of post qualification experience i

Age Limit:

Deputy General Manager - 48 Years

Manager - 40 Years

How to Apply for the Kochi Metro Rail Limited Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the KMRL’s Website www.kochimetro.org on or before 25 May 2020.

Application Fees:

No Fee

KMRl Recruitment Notification PDF