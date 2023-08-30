Kolkata Police Recruitment 2023: Form Fill Up Direct Link For 309 SI Posts

Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2023: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has invited applications for the 309 SI posts on the official website. Check online application link, pdf, eligibility criteria and others.

Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2023 Notification: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications for the posts of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police. A total of 309 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the state.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 21, 2023. The process of online application will be commerce from September 1, 2023 through the official website.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the preliminary examination i.e. screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test.

Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2023

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications for the 309 Sub-Inspector posts in various wings including Unarmed Branch, Armed Branch and Sergeant in Kolkata Police. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Pay level as Level - 10 in the pay matrix (Rs. 32,100 - Rs. 82,900).

Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation West Bengal Police Recruitment Board Name of posts Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch Number of posts 309 Opening date for submission of application September 1, 2023 Closing date for submission of application September 21, 2023 Job Type Govt Jobs Pay scale Level - 10 in the pay matrix (Rs. 32,100 - Rs. 82,900). Official website https://wbpolice.gov.in/

Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: September 1, 2023

Closing date of application: September 21, 2023

Editing Window: From September 24 to 30, 2023

Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total no. of Vacancy 309 Department wise Vacancy Unarmed Branch Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police 212 SubInspectress of Kolkata Police 27 Armed Branch (Applicable for Male applicants only) Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police 34 Sergeant in Kolkata Police (Applicable for Male applicants only) 36



Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

The applicant must have passed the bachelor examination in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 01.01.2023)

The applicant must not be below 20 years and not more than 27 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided as per government norms.

Physical Efficiency Tests Norms

Sub-Inspector (both Unarmed Branch & Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 800 meters run within 3 (three) minutes Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) in Kolkata Police 400 meters run within 2 (two) minutes. Transgender person for the post Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch) in Kolkata Police 400 meters run within 1 (one) minute 40 seconds.

Preliminary Examination

Candidates applying for these posts will be provisionally considered as eligible will be called for a Preliminary Examination which will be held in OMR based MCQ type written examination.

Subjects : General Studies, Logical & analytical reasoning and Arithmetic

: General Studies, Logical & analytical reasoning and Arithmetic Full Marks - 200

- 200 Duration of the examination- 90 minutes

90 minutes There will be Negative marking for each incorrect answer in the preliminary examination. ¼th of the

allotted marks for a particular question will be deducted for each incorrect answer.



How To Apply for Kolkata Police SI Recruitment 2023?



You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.