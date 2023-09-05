Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Prelims, Mains Topics, Exam Pattern

Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) invites applications to recruit Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police. Download the Kolkata Police SI Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here

Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) releases an official Kolkata Police SI notification every year to recruit eligible aspirants for Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police. The candidates are selected for Kolkata Police SI posts based on the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination, and Personality Test. All interested and eligible candidates should download the latest Kolkata Police SI syllabus and exam pattern and commence their preparation accordingly.

Along with the Kolkata Police SI syllabus, aspirants must know the Kolkata Police SI exam pattern to know the paper structure, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme defined by the officials. As per the previous year's exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the Kolkata Police SI exam were of moderate level. So, aspirants must follow the Kolkata Police Sub-Inspector syllabus for effective preparation.

In this blog, we have shared a detailed Kolkata Police SI syllabus PDF, including the Kolkata Police SI exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.

Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the Kolkata Police SI syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.

Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023 Exam Conducting Body West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Post Name Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police Category Kolkata Police SI Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Preliminary Examination, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination, and Personality Test Maximum Marks Preliminary Exam-200 Final Combined Competitive Exam-200 Personality Test-30 Duration Preliminary Exam-90 minutes Final Combined Competitive Exam-4 hours Negative Marking 1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the Kolkata Police SI syllabus PDF from the link below to understand the exam-relevant topics. Get the direct link to download the Kolkata Police SI Syllabus below:

Kolkata Police SI Syllabus PDF Download Here

Kolkata Police SI Paper 1 Syllabus 2023

The Kolkata Police SI syllabus for prelims and paper 1 comprises three sections, i.e., General Studies, Logical and analytical Reasoning, and Arithmetic. Check the subject-wise Kolkata Police SI syllabus PDF for the preliminary exam and paper I of the Final Combined Competitive Examination discussed below.

Kolkata Police SI Prelims Syllabus 2023 Subject Important Topics Arithmetic Simplification/ Approximation Percentage Number Systems Profit and Loss Permutation and Combination Trigonometry Probability Time and Work Data Interpretation Linear Equations Speed, Time, and Distance Mixtures and Allegations Ratio and Proportion Simple Interest and Compound Interest Mensuration, etc Logical and analytical Reasoning Syllogism Similarities and Differences Logical Reasoning Alphabet Test Blood Relations Alphanumeric Series Coded Inequalities Ranking and Order Coding-Decoding Puzzles Directions Tabulation Seating Arrangement Input-Output, etc General Studies History Polity Current Affairs Economy Geography Art and Culture Science and Technology Sports Awards and Authors, etc

Kolkata Police SI Paper 2, 3 Syllabus 2023

Here is the Kolkata Police SI Syllabus for Paper II, and Paper III of the Final Combined Competitive Examination shared below.

Paper Important Topics Paper II - English Drafting of a report from the points or material supplied; Translation from Bengali/Hindi/ Urdu/ Nepali, as the case may be to English, Condensing of a prose passage (summary/precis) Correct use of words, correction of sentences, use of common phrases, synonyms and antonyms, etc. Paper III - Bengali / Hindi /Urdu / Nepali Drafting of a report from the points or material supplied. Translation from English to Bengali and English to Nepali for the candidates who have opted for ‘Bengali’ or ‘Nepali’, respectively, and translation from Hindi/Urdu to Bengali for the candidates who have opted for Hindi or Urdu.

Weightage of Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023

The Kolkata Police SI preliminary examination will be an OMR-based MCQ-type written examination.

The medium of the question paper will be two languages i.e. English and Bengali.

There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect answer in the preliminary examination.

The marks secured by the candidate in the preliminary exam shall not be counted to determine the final merit list.

The final combined competitive examination comprises three papers of conventional-type questions.

The question paper for Paper - I (General Studies and Arithmetic) of the Final Combined Competitive Examination will be set in three languages (English, Bengali, and Nepali).

Kolkata Police SI Prelims Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Number of Question Maximum Marks Duration General Studies 50 100 90 minutes Logical & Analytical Reasoning 25 50 Arithmetic 25 50 Kolkata Police SI Final Combined Competitive Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Maximum Marks Duration Paper I General Studies 50 marks 2 hours Logical & Analytical Reasoning 25 marks Arithmetic 25 marks Paper-II-English 50 marks 1 hour Paper-III-Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali 50 marks 1 hour Personality Test 30 marks

Kolkata Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The second stage of the Kolkata Police SI selection process is the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Check the exam pattern for the Kolkata Police SI PMT and PET shared below.

Kolkata Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Aspirants must satisfy all the physical standard requirements before applying for the Kolkata Police SI recruitment. The post-wise Kolkata Police SI physical measurements for the aspirants are shared below.

Post Name Class Height (in cm) Chest (in cm) Weight (in kg.) Sub-Inspector of Police [Unarmed Branch (UB) in Kolkata Police] Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes) 167 cm 79 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm 56 kg Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes 160 cm 76 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm 52 kg Sub-Inspectress of Police [Unarmed Branch (UB) in Kolkata Police] Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes) 160 cm - 49 kg Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes 155 cm - 45 kg Sergeant in Kolkata Police Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes) 173 cm 86 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm 60 kg Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes 163 cm 81 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm 54 kg Sub-Inspector of Police [Unarmed Branch (UB) in Kolkata Police] for Transgender persons Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes) 162 cm - 51 kg Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes 157 cm - 47 kg

Kolkata Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates who are declared qualified in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Only qualified candidates of both PMT & PET shall be eligible to participate in the Final Combined Competitive Examination. Check the exam pattern for the Kolkata Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) shared below.

Post Name Test Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 800 meters run within 3 (three) minutes. Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) in Kolkata Police 400 meters run within 2 (two) minutes. Transgender person for the post Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch) in Kolkata Police 400 meters run within 1 (one) minute 40 seconds

How to Cover Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023?

Kolkata Police Sub-Inspector is one of the most popular competitive exams in the country. Many candidates appear for this prelims exam yearly, making it highly competitive against limited vacancies. So, aspirants must analyse the Kolkata Police SI syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack the Kolkata Police Sub-Inspector exam in one attempt.

Check the Kolkata Police SI syllabus and exam pattern carefully to prepare the list of important topics and prioritise accordingly in their preparation.

Candidates must pick the best Kolkata Police SI books and study materials to clear the basic concepts of topics and easily understand the core topics.

Attempt mock tests and Kolkata Police SI previous year's question papers to determine their preparation level and focus more on the weak points that need improvement.

Revise all the covered chapters/topics, formulas, current affairs, short-cut tricks, etc. for the retention of important topics for a longer period.

Best Books for Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023

Candidates should choose the best Kolkata Police SI books for every section based on the latest pattern and syllabus. The right study resources will help them to cover all the topics prescribed in the subject-wise Kolkata Police SI syllabus. The list of best Kolkata Police SI exam books is shared below:

Kolkata Police SI Books 2023 Subject Book Names English Objective General English by SP Bakshi Arithmetic Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal Logical & Analytical Reasoning A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal General Studies Lucent’s General Knowledge by Dr Binay Karna

