Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Prelims, Mains Topics, Exam Pattern

Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) invites applications to recruit Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police. Download the Kolkata Police SI Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here

Kolkata Police SI Syllabus PDF Download
Kolkata Police SI Syllabus PDF Download

Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) releases an official Kolkata Police SI notification every year to recruit eligible aspirants for Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police. The candidates are selected for Kolkata Police SI posts based on the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination, and Personality Test. All interested and eligible candidates should download the latest Kolkata Police SI syllabus and exam pattern and commence their preparation accordingly.

Along with the Kolkata Police SI syllabus, aspirants must know the Kolkata Police SI exam pattern to know the paper structure, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme defined by the officials. As per the previous year's exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the Kolkata Police SI exam were of moderate level. So, aspirants must follow the Kolkata Police Sub-Inspector syllabus for effective preparation.

In this blog, we have shared a detailed Kolkata Police SI syllabus PDF, including the Kolkata Police SI exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.

Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the Kolkata Police SI syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.

Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023

Exam Conducting Body

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)

Post Name

Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police

Category

Kolkata Police SI Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Preliminary Examination, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination, and Personality Test

Maximum Marks

Preliminary Exam-200

Final Combined Competitive Exam-200

Personality Test-30

Duration

Preliminary Exam-90 minutes

Final Combined Competitive Exam-4 hours

Negative Marking

1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the Kolkata Police SI syllabus PDF from the link below to understand the exam-relevant topics. Get the direct link to download the Kolkata Police SI Syllabus below:

Kolkata Police SI Syllabus PDF

Download Here

Kolkata Police SI Paper 1 Syllabus 2023

The Kolkata Police SI syllabus for prelims and paper 1 comprises three sections, i.e., General Studies, Logical and analytical Reasoning, and Arithmetic.  Check the subject-wise Kolkata Police SI syllabus PDF for the preliminary exam and paper I of the Final Combined Competitive Examination discussed below.

Kolkata Police SI Prelims Syllabus 2023

Subject

Important Topics

Arithmetic

Simplification/ Approximation

Percentage

Number Systems

Profit and Loss

Permutation and Combination

Trigonometry

Probability

Time and Work

Data Interpretation

Linear Equations

Speed, Time, and Distance

Mixtures and Allegations

Ratio and Proportion

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Mensuration, etc

Logical and analytical Reasoning

Syllogism

Similarities and Differences

Logical Reasoning

Alphabet Test

Blood Relations

Alphanumeric Series

Coded Inequalities

Ranking and Order

Coding-Decoding

Puzzles

Directions

Tabulation

Seating Arrangement

Input-Output, etc

General Studies

History

Polity

Current Affairs

Economy

Geography

Art and Culture

Science and Technology

Sports

Awards and Authors, etc

Kolkata Police SI Paper 2, 3 Syllabus 2023

Here is the Kolkata Police SI Syllabus for Paper II, and Paper III of the Final Combined Competitive Examination shared below.

Paper

Important Topics

Paper II - English

Drafting of a report from the points or material supplied;

Translation from Bengali/Hindi/ Urdu/ Nepali, as the case may be to English, 

Condensing of a prose passage (summary/precis) 

Correct use of words, correction of sentences, use of common phrases, synonyms and antonyms, etc.

Paper III - Bengali / Hindi /Urdu / Nepali

Drafting of a report from the points or material supplied.

Translation from English to Bengali and English to Nepali for the candidates who have opted for ‘Bengali’ or ‘Nepali’, respectively, and translation from Hindi/Urdu to Bengali for the candidates who have opted for Hindi or Urdu.

Weightage of Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023

  • The Kolkata Police SI preliminary examination will be an OMR-based MCQ-type written examination. 
  • The medium of the question paper will be two languages i.e. English and Bengali.
  • There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect answer in the preliminary examination.
  • The marks secured by the candidate in the preliminary exam shall not be counted to determine the final merit list.
  • The final combined competitive examination comprises three papers of conventional-type questions.
  • The question paper for Paper - I (General Studies and Arithmetic) of the Final Combined Competitive Examination will be set in three languages (English, Bengali, and Nepali).

Kolkata Police SI Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Number of Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Studies

50

100

90 minutes

Logical & Analytical Reasoning

25

50

Arithmetic

25

50

Kolkata Police SI Final Combined Competitive Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Maximum Marks

Duration

Paper I

General Studies

50 marks

2 hours

Logical & Analytical Reasoning

25 marks

Arithmetic

25 marks

Paper-II-English

50 marks

1 hour

Paper-III-Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali

50 marks

1 hour

Personality Test

30 marks

Kolkata Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The second stage of the Kolkata Police SI selection process is the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Check the exam pattern for the Kolkata Police SI PMT and PET shared below.

Kolkata Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Aspirants must satisfy all the physical standard requirements before applying for the  Kolkata Police SI recruitment. The post-wise Kolkata Police SI physical measurements for the aspirants are shared below.

Post Name

Class

Height (in cm)

Chest (in cm)

Weight (in kg.)

Sub-Inspector of Police [Unarmed Branch (UB) in Kolkata Police]

Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes)

167 cm

79 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm

56 kg

Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes

160 cm

76 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm

52 kg

Sub-Inspectress of Police [Unarmed Branch (UB) in Kolkata Police]

Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes)

160 cm

-

49 kg

Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes

155 cm

-

45 kg

Sergeant in Kolkata Police

Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes)

173 cm

86 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm

60 kg

Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes

163 cm

81 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm

54 kg

Sub-Inspector of Police [Unarmed Branch (UB) in Kolkata Police] for Transgender persons

Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes)

162 cm

-

51 kg

Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes

157 cm

-

47 kg

Kolkata Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates who are declared qualified in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Only qualified candidates of both PMT & PET shall be eligible to participate in the Final Combined Competitive Examination. Check the exam pattern for the Kolkata Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) shared below.

Post Name

Test

Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police

800 meters run within 3 (three) minutes.

Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) in Kolkata Police

400 meters run within 2 (two) minutes.

Transgender person for the post

Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch) in Kolkata Police

400 meters run within 1 (one) minute 40 seconds

How to Cover Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023?

Kolkata Police Sub-Inspector is one of the most popular competitive exams in the country. Many candidates appear for this prelims exam yearly, making it highly competitive against limited vacancies. So, aspirants must analyse the Kolkata Police SI syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack the Kolkata Police Sub-Inspector exam in one attempt.

  • Check the Kolkata Police SI syllabus and exam pattern carefully to prepare the list of important topics and prioritise accordingly in their preparation.
  • Candidates must pick the best Kolkata Police SI books and study materials to clear the basic concepts of topics and easily understand the core topics.
  • Attempt mock tests and Kolkata Police SI previous year's question papers to determine their preparation level and focus more on the weak points that need improvement.
  • Revise all the covered chapters/topics, formulas, current affairs, short-cut tricks, etc. for the retention of important topics for a longer period.

Best Books for Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023

Candidates should choose the best Kolkata Police SI books for every section based on the latest pattern and syllabus. The right study resources will help them to cover all the topics prescribed in the subject-wise Kolkata Police SI syllabus. The list of best Kolkata Police SI exam books is shared below:

 

A

Kolkata Police SI Books 2023

Subject

Book Names

English

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Arithmetic

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal

Logical & Analytical Reasoning 

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

General Studies

Lucent’s General Knowledge by Dr Binay Karna

FAQ

What is Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023?

The Kolkata Police SI Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e., General Studies, Logical and analytical Reasoning, and Arithmetic.

Is there any negative marking in the Kolkata Police SI 2023 Exam?

Yes. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for every incorrect response in the Kolkata Police SI 2023 prelims exam.

What is the Kolkata Police SI 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the Kolkata Police SI exam pattern, the preliminary exam comprises three MCQ-type papers. The preliminary exam comprises 100 questions for 200 marks. The exam duration is 90 minutes

How to prepare for the Kolkata Police SI Syllabus?

To excel in the Kolkata Police SI exam, one should follow the Kolkata Police SI syllabus, learn basic concepts, and attempt mock tests and previous papers to score high in the exam.

