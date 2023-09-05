Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Prelims, Mains Topics, Exam Pattern

Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) releases an official Kolkata Police SI notification every year to recruit eligible aspirants for Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police. The candidates are selected for Kolkata Police SI posts based on the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination, and Personality Test. All interested and eligible candidates should download the latest Kolkata Police SI syllabus and exam pattern and commence their preparation accordingly.
Along with the Kolkata Police SI syllabus, aspirants must know the Kolkata Police SI exam pattern to know the paper structure, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme defined by the officials. As per the previous year's exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the Kolkata Police SI exam were of moderate level. So, aspirants must follow the Kolkata Police Sub-Inspector syllabus for effective preparation.
In this blog, we have shared a detailed Kolkata Police SI syllabus PDF, including the Kolkata Police SI exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.
Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023
Here are the key highlights of the Kolkata Police SI syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.
|
Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
|
Post Name
|
Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police
|
Category
|
Kolkata Police SI Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Preliminary Examination, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination, and Personality Test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Preliminary Exam-200
Final Combined Competitive Exam-200
Personality Test-30
|
Duration
|
Preliminary Exam-90 minutes
Final Combined Competitive Exam-4 hours
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023 PDF
Aspirants must download the Kolkata Police SI syllabus PDF from the link below to understand the exam-relevant topics. Get the direct link to download the Kolkata Police SI Syllabus below:
|
Kolkata Police SI Syllabus PDF
Kolkata Police SI Paper 1 Syllabus 2023
The Kolkata Police SI syllabus for prelims and paper 1 comprises three sections, i.e., General Studies, Logical and analytical Reasoning, and Arithmetic. Check the subject-wise Kolkata Police SI syllabus PDF for the preliminary exam and paper I of the Final Combined Competitive Examination discussed below.
|
Kolkata Police SI Prelims Syllabus 2023
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
Arithmetic
|
Simplification/ Approximation
Percentage
Number Systems
Profit and Loss
Permutation and Combination
Trigonometry
Probability
Time and Work
Data Interpretation
Linear Equations
Speed, Time, and Distance
Mixtures and Allegations
Ratio and Proportion
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
Mensuration, etc
|
Logical and analytical Reasoning
|
Syllogism
Similarities and Differences
Logical Reasoning
Alphabet Test
Blood Relations
Alphanumeric Series
Coded Inequalities
Ranking and Order
Coding-Decoding
Puzzles
Directions
Tabulation
Seating Arrangement
Input-Output, etc
|
General Studies
|
History
Polity
Current Affairs
Economy
Geography
Art and Culture
Science and Technology
Sports
Awards and Authors, etc
Kolkata Police SI Paper 2, 3 Syllabus 2023
Here is the Kolkata Police SI Syllabus for Paper II, and Paper III of the Final Combined Competitive Examination shared below.
|
Paper
|
Important Topics
|
Paper II - English
|
Drafting of a report from the points or material supplied;
Translation from Bengali/Hindi/ Urdu/ Nepali, as the case may be to English,
Condensing of a prose passage (summary/precis)
Correct use of words, correction of sentences, use of common phrases, synonyms and antonyms, etc.
|
Paper III - Bengali / Hindi /Urdu / Nepali
|
Drafting of a report from the points or material supplied.
Translation from English to Bengali and English to Nepali for the candidates who have opted for ‘Bengali’ or ‘Nepali’, respectively, and translation from Hindi/Urdu to Bengali for the candidates who have opted for Hindi or Urdu.
Weightage of Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023
- The Kolkata Police SI preliminary examination will be an OMR-based MCQ-type written examination.
- The medium of the question paper will be two languages i.e. English and Bengali.
- There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect answer in the preliminary examination.
- The marks secured by the candidate in the preliminary exam shall not be counted to determine the final merit list.
- The final combined competitive examination comprises three papers of conventional-type questions.
- The question paper for Paper - I (General Studies and Arithmetic) of the Final Combined Competitive Examination will be set in three languages (English, Bengali, and Nepali).
|
Kolkata Police SI Prelims Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
Number of Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies
|
50
|
100
|
90 minutes
|
Logical & Analytical Reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
Arithmetic
|
25
|
50
|
Kolkata Police SI Final Combined Competitive Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper I
|
General Studies
|
50 marks
|
2 hours
|
Logical & Analytical Reasoning
|
25 marks
|
Arithmetic
|
25 marks
|
Paper-II-English
|
50 marks
|
1 hour
|
Paper-III-Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali
|
50 marks
|
1 hour
|
Personality Test
|
30 marks
Kolkata Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
The second stage of the Kolkata Police SI selection process is the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Check the exam pattern for the Kolkata Police SI PMT and PET shared below.
Kolkata Police SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
Aspirants must satisfy all the physical standard requirements before applying for the Kolkata Police SI recruitment. The post-wise Kolkata Police SI physical measurements for the aspirants are shared below.
|
Post Name
|
Class
|
Height (in cm)
|
Chest (in cm)
|
Weight (in kg.)
|
Sub-Inspector of Police [Unarmed Branch (UB) in Kolkata Police]
|
Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes)
|
167 cm
|
79 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm
|
56 kg
|
Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes
|
160 cm
|
76 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm
|
52 kg
|
Sub-Inspectress of Police [Unarmed Branch (UB) in Kolkata Police]
|
Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes)
|
160 cm
|
-
|
49 kg
|
Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes
|
155 cm
|
-
|
45 kg
|
Sergeant in Kolkata Police
|
Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes)
|
173 cm
|
86 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm
|
60 kg
|
Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes
|
163 cm
|
81 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm
|
54 kg
|
Sub-Inspector of Police [Unarmed Branch (UB) in Kolkata Police] for Transgender persons
|
Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes)
|
162 cm
|
-
|
51 kg
|
Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes
|
157 cm
|
-
|
47 kg
Kolkata Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Candidates who are declared qualified in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Only qualified candidates of both PMT & PET shall be eligible to participate in the Final Combined Competitive Examination. Check the exam pattern for the Kolkata Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) shared below.
|
Post Name
|
Test
|
Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police
|
800 meters run within 3 (three) minutes.
|
Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) in Kolkata Police
|
400 meters run within 2 (two) minutes.
|
Transgender person for the post
Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch) in Kolkata Police
|
400 meters run within 1 (one) minute 40 seconds
How to Cover Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023?
Kolkata Police Sub-Inspector is one of the most popular competitive exams in the country. Many candidates appear for this prelims exam yearly, making it highly competitive against limited vacancies. So, aspirants must analyse the Kolkata Police SI syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack the Kolkata Police Sub-Inspector exam in one attempt.
- Check the Kolkata Police SI syllabus and exam pattern carefully to prepare the list of important topics and prioritise accordingly in their preparation.
- Candidates must pick the best Kolkata Police SI books and study materials to clear the basic concepts of topics and easily understand the core topics.
- Attempt mock tests and Kolkata Police SI previous year's question papers to determine their preparation level and focus more on the weak points that need improvement.
- Revise all the covered chapters/topics, formulas, current affairs, short-cut tricks, etc. for the retention of important topics for a longer period.
Best Books for Kolkata Police SI Syllabus 2023
Candidates should choose the best Kolkata Police SI books for every section based on the latest pattern and syllabus. The right study resources will help them to cover all the topics prescribed in the subject-wise Kolkata Police SI syllabus. The list of best Kolkata Police SI exam books is shared below:
A
|
Kolkata Police SI Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Book Names
|
English
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
|
Arithmetic
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal
|
Logical & Analytical Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
|
General Studies
|
Lucent’s General Knowledge by Dr Binay Karna
