Kolkata Police SI Eligibility 2023: Age Limit, Qualification, And Physical Requirement

Kolkata Police SI Eligibility 2023: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) released the Kolkata Police SI Eligibility through the official notification. Check the age limit, educational qualification, and experience.

Kolkata Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2023: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Kolkata Police SI Eligibility Criteria through the official notification on the website. Candidates must fulfill all the Kolkata Police SI eligibility criteria requirements before applying for Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police posts. Female candidates are only eligible for the post of Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) in Kolkata Police.

Aspirants should enter only valid, genuine, and correct details in the Kolkata Police SI application form to avoid rejection of their candidature at any recruitment stage. All the graduates who are at least 20 years old are eligible for the post. The Kolkata Police SI Eligibility Criteria consists of various components, i.e., age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and so on.

In this article, we have discussed complete details on the Kolkata Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2023, including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and much more.

Kolkata Police SI Eligibility 2023

The Kolkata Police SI Eligibility Criteria are an important condition in the recruitment process. Check the key highlights of the Kolkata Police Sub Inspector/Sub Inspectress Eligibility Criteria 2023 shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

Kolkata Police SI Eligibility 2023 Overview Exam Name Kolkata Police SI Conducting Body West Bengal Police Recruitment Board Minimum Age 20 years Age Relaxation Varies as per category Educational Qualification Graduates Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No Information Given Previous Experience Not Required

Kolkata Police SI Age Limit

Aspirants must fulfill the Kolkata Police SI age limit criteria before applying for the post. The age of the candidates must be between 20-27 years as of January 1, 2023, to be eligible for Kolkata Police SI posts. The date of birth as recorded in Madhyamik or equivalent admit card/certificate will only be approved as valid proof for age verification. Check the minimum and maximum Kolkata Police SI Age Limit criteria shared in the table below.

Kolkata Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2023 Post Kolkata Police SI Age Limit Minimum 20 years Maximum 27 years

Kolkata Police SI 2023 Age Relaxation

There shall be a relaxation on the upper Kolkata Police SI age limit of the candidates belonging to the reserved categories as tabulated below.

Category Kolkata Police SI Age Limit Relaxation SC/ ST 5 years OBC candidates of West Bengal only 3 years Transgender person 3 years Departmental candidates of Kolkata Police only 35 years Departmental candidates for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category 5 years Departmental candidates for Other Backward Classes category 3 years

Note: The departmental candidates who have already appeared at the competitive examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police conducted by PSC, WBPRB and/or formerly KPRB on three (03) earlier occasions shall not be eligible to apply.

Kolkata Police SI 2023 Qualification

Aspirants must fulfill all the Kolkata Police SI educational qualification requirements before applying for the recruitment process. They should use valid and correct details about their qualifications before applying for the Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress post. The Kolkata Police SI education qualification is shared below.

Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Candidates must be able to speak, read, and write Bengali Language. However, this provision will not be applicable to persons who are permanent residents of the hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.

For the candidates of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong District, the provisions described in the West Bengal Official language Act, 1961 (24 of 1961) will be applicable.

Candidates must possess the above Kolkata Police SI educational qualifications on or before the date of release of the advertisement.

Kolkata Police SI 2023: Nationality

Along with the Kolkata Police SI age limit, education qualification criteria, and other eligibility conditions, candidates must satisfy the nationality criteria before filling out the application form. A candidate must be a citizen of India in order to be eligible for Kolkata Police SI recruitment.

Kolkata Police SI 2023: Physical Standard Test

Aspirants must fulfill all the physical standard requirements before applying for the Kolkata Police SI recruitment. The post-wise Kolkata Police SI physical measurements for the candidates are tabulated below.

Post Name Class Height (in cm) Chest (in cm) Weight (in kg.) Sub-Inspector of Police [Unarmed Branch (UB) in Kolkata Police] Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes) 167 cm 79 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm 56 kg Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes 160 cm 76 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm 52 kg Sub-Inspectress of Police [Unarmed Branch (UB) in Kolkata Police] Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes) 160 cm - 49 kg Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes 155 cm - 45 kg Sergeant in Kolkata Police Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes) 173 cm 86 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm 60 kg Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes 163 cm 81 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm 54 kg Sub-Inspector of Police [Unarmed Branch (UB) in Kolkata Police] for Transgender persons Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes) 162 cm - 51 kg Gorkhas, Rajbansis, Garwalis and Scheduled Tribes 157 cm - 47 kg

Kolkata Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2023: Experience

It is not necessary to have any work experience to apply for Kolkata Police SI recruitment. Candidates with or without any previous working experience can apply for the Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police posts.

Kolkata Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2023: Required Documents

Candidates are advised to enter valid and correct details in the Kolkata Police SI application form. Moreover, they will also be asked to submit original documents to prove their eligibility claims for verification. The list of documents is given below.