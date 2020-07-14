KPSC Exam Date 2020-21 Released: Departmental Exams Postponed; PDF Download Revised KPSC Time Table & Calendar

KPSC Exam Calendar 2020: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the revised exam time table and calendar of various recruitment exams that will be conducted in 2020-21 to fill vacancies in Karnataka state services. The KPSC Time Table 2020 contains the new exam dates & schedule of Departmental Exams, Group A & Group B posts exam, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and others. The KPSC Departmental exams which were scheduled to be held from 17th July to 11th August have been postponed as of now. The new exam dates of all the departmental examinations will be released on the official website. Candidates should frequently visit the official website to know the new dates. We have shared below the KPSC Exam Calendar and Time Table in PDF Download format that contains the schedule of all exams and interviews. Have a look at these exam details below.

Karnataka Commission conducts the KPSC Departmental Exams for the recruitment of Government servants in the state. The exams are conducted under the Karnataka Civil Services (Service & Kannada Language Exams) Rules, 1974 and KPSC (Conduct of Service Examination) Rules, 1965. The exams are conducted twice in a year; one session is held during January-June and the other session in held during July-December. The KPSC Departmental exam is held in three stages. These stages are:

Stage 1: Exam is held in all districts.

Stage 2: Exam is held only in 9 districts

Stage 3: Exam is held in Bengaluru only

KPSC Departmental Exam Postponed

KPSC has postponed the state departmental exams for recruitment of civil servants in the state. Check the official notice below:

KPSC Exam Calendar & Time Table 2020

Every year, the KPSC notifies the candidates about the exam dates and schedule of recruitments to be carried out in that particular year. Likewise, this year as well, the KPSC Time Table has been notified @ kpsc.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the KPSC Recruitment 2020 earlier can check the exam calendar by visiting the official website. Also, all the exams which were postponed earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic have also been rescheduled. The new exam dates of such examinations can also be checked at KPSC website. Download the complete exam schedule of all KPSC exams in PDF file format from the link mentioned below.

How to download KPSC Calendar 2020?

Candidates can download the KPSC Exam calendar by following the steps given below. Have a look:

Step 1: Visit the official website @kpsc.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll to the right side on the Home page

Step 3: Click on the "Time Table" link mentioned under " For Applicants"

Step 4: Check the complete calendar and PDF Download the file

Once you download the calendar or time table, you get to know the exam schedule of departmental exams, KPSC First Division Assistant (FDA) exams and others.