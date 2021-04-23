Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 4000 Vacancies, Apply Online @ksp.gov.in

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at ksp.gov.in. Check KSP Constable application process, KSP Constable Eligibility, KSP Constable Educational Qualification, KSP Constable Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 23, 2021 13:06 IST
KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police Department has released the recruitment notification for Constable (Civil) Posts. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts from today onwards. i.e. 23 April 2021. The direct link to the online application is given below. Candidates can apply to the posts till 31 May 2021. All candidates are advised to read all instructions before applying to the posts.

Around 4000 vacancies of Constable (Civil) will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can refer to this recruitment notification to know eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 23 April 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 31 May 2021

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Division

No. Of. Vacancies

Bangalore (Nagara)          

1500

Mysore (Nagara)   

180

Hubli – Dharward 

200

Mangalore  

155

Belgavi          

150

Bangalore (District)          

135

Tumkur        

126

Chikbalapur

110

Ramanagara           

130

Mysore (District)   

115

Chamarajnagar      

65

Hassan          

105

Kodagu         

55

Mandya       

145

Shimogga    

180

Chitradurga

70

Dakshina Kannada Mangalore  

75

Udupi

90

Uttarakannada      

130

Chikkamagaluru    

57

Belagavi       

78

Gadag           

79

Railways Bangalore

70

Total

4000

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding the qualification of 10th, 12th or equivalent are eligible to apply.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021  Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download KSP Constable Recruitment 2021  Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Selection Procedure
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

How to apply for KSP Constable Recruitment 2021  
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 23 April 2021 to 31 May 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021  Application Fee

  • General/ 2A/ 2B/ 3A/ 3B Applicants: Rs.250/-
  •  SC/ ST Candidates: Rs.100/-

 

Job Summary
NotificationKSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 4000 Vacancies, Apply Online @ksp.gov.in
Notification DateApr 23, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 31, 2021
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Organization Karnataka Police
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration
