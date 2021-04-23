KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 4000 Vacancies, Apply Online @ksp.gov.in

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police Department has released the recruitment notification for Constable (Civil) Posts. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts from today onwards. i.e. 23 April 2021. The direct link to the online application is given below. Candidates can apply to the posts till 31 May 2021. All candidates are advised to read all instructions before applying to the posts.

Around 4000 vacancies of Constable (Civil) will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can refer to this recruitment notification to know eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 April 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 31 May 2021

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Division No. Of. Vacancies Bangalore (Nagara) 1500 Mysore (Nagara) 180 Hubli – Dharward 200 Mangalore 155 Belgavi 150 Bangalore (District) 135 Tumkur 126 Chikbalapur 110 Ramanagara 130 Mysore (District) 115 Chamarajnagar 65 Hassan 105 Kodagu 55 Mandya 145 Shimogga 180 Chitradurga 70 Dakshina Kannada Mangalore 75 Udupi 90 Uttarakannada 130 Chikkamagaluru 57 Belagavi 78 Gadag 79 Railways Bangalore 70 Total 4000

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding the qualification of 10th, 12th or equivalent are eligible to apply.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

How to apply for KSP Constable Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 23 April 2021 to 31 May 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Application Fee