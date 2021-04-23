KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 4000 Vacancies, Apply Online @ksp.gov.in
KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at ksp.gov.in. Check KSP Constable application process, KSP Constable Eligibility, KSP Constable Educational Qualification, KSP Constable Selection Criteria and other details here.
KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police Department has released the recruitment notification for Constable (Civil) Posts. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts from today onwards. i.e. 23 April 2021. The direct link to the online application is given below. Candidates can apply to the posts till 31 May 2021. All candidates are advised to read all instructions before applying to the posts.
Around 4000 vacancies of Constable (Civil) will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can refer to this recruitment notification to know eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 23 April 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 31 May 2021
KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
|
Division
|
No. Of. Vacancies
|
Bangalore (Nagara)
|
1500
|
Mysore (Nagara)
|
180
|
Hubli – Dharward
|
200
|
Mangalore
|
155
|
Belgavi
|
150
|
Bangalore (District)
|
135
|
Tumkur
|
126
|
Chikbalapur
|
110
|
Ramanagara
|
130
|
Mysore (District)
|
115
|
Chamarajnagar
|
65
|
Hassan
|
105
|
Kodagu
|
55
|
Mandya
|
145
|
Shimogga
|
180
|
Chitradurga
|
70
|
Dakshina Kannada Mangalore
|
75
|
Udupi
|
90
|
Uttarakannada
|
130
|
Chikkamagaluru
|
57
|
Belagavi
|
78
|
Gadag
|
79
|
Railways Bangalore
|
70
|
Total
|
4000
KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding the qualification of 10th, 12th or equivalent are eligible to apply.
KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Selection Procedure
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.
How to apply for KSP Constable Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 23 April 2021 to 31 May 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- General/ 2A/ 2B/ 3A/ 3B Applicants: Rs.250/-
- SC/ ST Candidates: Rs.100/-