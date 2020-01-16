KSRTC Admit Card 2020 for Technical Assistant and Security Guard Posts to Release Soon @kea.kar.nic.in

KSRTC Admit Card 2020: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will soon release the admit card of Common Aptitude Test (CAT) for the post of Technical Assistant and Security Guard. Candidates can download KSRTC Admit Card 2020 from KSRTC official website www.kea.kar.nic.in, once released.

KSRTC will be conducted on 02 February 2020 (Sunday) from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM for the post of Technical Assistant and from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM for Security Assistant Posts. A total of 100 questions will be framed of 100 marks. The duration of the KSRTC exam is 75 mins.

There will be questions from Current Events, General Knowledge of Indian History, Economic, Constitution, Geography, Day to day life science and Technology, Basic Knowledge of Public Transport and Labour Relations, Leadership Communication, Inter Personal Relation and Decision Making Skill and Computer Knowledge. For the post of Technical Assistant the questions will also be framed on Knowledge of Automobile and Mechanical Engineering. Candidates can check all details regarding the KSRTC Exam 2020 through the link given below.

KSRTC Exam Date Notice

KSRTC Recruitment is being done to fill 726 post of Technical Assistant and 200 Posts of Security Assistant Posts. The last for submitting applications for KSRTC Technical Assistant was 28 April 2018 and for KSRTC Security Assistant 16 July 2018.