KSRTC Technical Assistant and Security Assistant Exam Date 2019 Announced @ksrtc.in, Check Details Here

KSRTC Technical Assistant Exam Date 2019: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has released the exam dates for the post of Technical Assistant and Security Assistant Grade-3. As per the official website, KSRTC Technical Assistant is scheduled to be held on 02 February 2020 (Sunday).

All candidates who have applied for KSRTC Technical Assistant and KSRTC Security Assistant Grade-3Posts can appear for the exam on scheduled date and time.

KSRTC Technical Assistant Exam Date PDF

KSRTC Technical Assistant exam will be conducted from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM while KSRTC Security Assistant exam will be held from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. There will be 100 questions of 100 marks. The total time allotted to complete the test is 75 mins.

KSRTC Technical Assistant will have questions from the subjects such as General Knowledge, Arithmetic, Reasoning and Kannada/ English Language.

KSRTC will also release the admit card soon on its official website.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has invited online applications for filling up 726 post of Technical Assistant and 200 Posts of Security Assistant. The last for submitting applications for Technical Assistant was 28 April 2018 and for Security Assistant 16 July 2018.

Selected candidates will be paid Rs.15700/- per plus all other allowances as per the norms of the Karnataka Government for the post of Technical Assistant.







