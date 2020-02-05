KTET Admit Card 2020 to release @ktet.kerala.gov.in on 5 February: Download here directly

KTET Admit Card 2020 will release today on 5 February 2020 at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will issue the Kerala TET Admit Card 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the KTET 2020 exam will be able to download their KTET Hall Ticket on the Pareeksha Bhawan website. We have shared here the direct link on which candidates can download their admit cards without any difficulty. The link will be activated soon after the release of KTET 2020 admit card. Till then, have a look at the detailed exam schedule of the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test.

KTET Category 1 and Category 2 exam will be held on 15 February and KTET Category 3 & 4 exam will be held on 16 February. The full schedule of the KTET Exam 2020 is mentioned below along with exam timings. Moreover, the KTET February Admit Card 2020 contains the latest exam schedule along with other details. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their Kerala TET Admit Card to the exam centre on the day of examination. The KTET Hall Ticket 2020 also mentions important exam day instructions which each candidate need to follow.

So, download KTET I, KTET II, KTET III and KTET IV admit card from the direct link below and know your exam date and time now.

Download KTET Admit Card 2020 - Direct Link

How to download KTET Admit Card 2020?

Get your Kerala TET Admit Card or Hall Ticket by following the given easy steps:

Step 1: Visit ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Admit Card for KTET 2020

Step 3: Enter your Credentials

Step 4: Download KTET 2020 admit card

KTET 2020 Exam Schedule

KTET Category Date Duration Time KTET Category 1 15 February 2020 2.30 Hours 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM KTET Category 2 15 February 2020 2.30 Hours 2:00 PM to 4.30 PM KTET Category 3 16 February 2020 2.30 Hours 2:00 PM to 4.30 PM KTET Category 4 16 February 2020 2.30 Hours 2:00 PM to 4.30 PM

Candidates need to reach the exam centre on the reporting time as mentioned on the KTET admit card. do not forget to carry your admit card, photo ID proof and photographs along with ball point pens. Candidates who forget to carry admit card or any other important document will not be allowed to appear for KTET Exam 2020 in any case. The admit card acts as a entry ticket to KTET Exam centre.