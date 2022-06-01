KTET Result 2022 Released: Check Feb Marks Link for Category 1, 2, 3, 4 Here

KTET Result 2022 Download: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, on 01 Jun 2022, has announced the marks of the candidates who appeared in the KTET Feenruary Exam on 04 and 05 May 2022 on its official website i.e. ktet.kerala.gov.in. KPB has also uploaded the final answer along with the KTET Feb 2022 Result. The link to download KTET Result 2022 and Final Answer Key are given below:

KTET 2022 Events Dates KTET Registration Dates 09 to 19 February 2022 KTET Admit Card Date 25 April 2022 KTET Category 1 Exam Date 2022 04 May 2022 KTET Category 2 Exam Date 2022 04 May 2022 KTET Category 3 Exam Date 2022 05 May 2022 KTET Category 4 Exam Date 2022 05 May 2022 Kerala TET Result Date 01 June 2022

The candidates who have scored the minimum eligibility marks are now eligible to apply for the post of teacher in the government schools of Kerala Kerala TET Exam consists of four categories for lower primary, upper primary, high school teacher positions etc. Category 1 qualified teacher will teach Lower Primary Teacher (Classes 1 to 5), Category 2 for Upper Primary Teacher (Classes 6 to 8), Category 3 for High School Teacher (Classes 9 to 12) and Category 4 are Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers.

How to Download KTET Result 2022 ?