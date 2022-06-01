Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

KTET Result 2022 Released: Check Feb Marks Link for Category 1, 2, 3, 4 Here

KTET Result 2022 Link for Category 1, 2, 3, 4 has been announced by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Check Here.

Updated: Jun 1, 2022 18:58 IST
KTET Result 2022
KTET Result 2022

KTET Result 2022 Download: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, on 01 Jun 2022, has announced the marks of the candidates who appeared in the KTET Feenruary Exam on 04 and 05 May 2022 on its official website i.e. ktet.kerala.gov.in. KPB has also uploaded the final answer along with the KTET Feb 2022 Result. The link to download KTET Result 2022 and Final Answer Key are given below:

KTET Result Download Link

KTET Final Answer Key Link

KTET 2022 Events

Dates

KTET Registration Dates

09 to 19 February 2022

KTET Admit Card Date

 25 April 2022

KTET Category 1 Exam Date 2022

 04 May 2022

KTET Category 2 Exam Date 2022

 04 May 2022

KTET Category 3 Exam Date 2022

 05 May 2022

KTET Category 4 Exam Date 2022

 05 May 2022

Kerala TET Result Date

 01 June 2022

The candidates who have scored the minimum eligibility marks are now eligible to apply for the post of teacher in the government schools of Kerala Kerala TET Exam consists of four categories for lower primary, upper primary, high school teacher positions etc. Category 1 qualified teacher will teach Lower Primary Teacher (Classes 1 to 5), Category 2 for Upper Primary Teacher (Classes 6 to 8), Category 3 for High School Teacher (Classes 9 to 12) and Category 4 are Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers.

How to Download KTET Result 2022 ?

  1. Visit the Kerala Pariksha Bhavan KTET website (https://ktet.kerala.gov.in)
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘KTET FEB 2022 RESULT PUBLISHED- Click Here’
  3. It will redirect to result page where you need to select the category, register number and date of birth
  4. Now, click on ‘Check Results’
  5. Download KTET Marks 2022

 

