KVS Assistant Commissioner Result 2023 Out @kvsangathan.nic.in: Check Admit Card Download Link Here

KVS Assistant Commissioner Result 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya has declared the result for the post of Assistant Commissioner on its official website. Organization has uploaded the PDF of the list of candidates shortlisted for the interview round for the post of Assistant Commissioner On its official website.

All such candidates who are part of the selection process for the Assistant Commissioner post can download the list of provisionally selected candidates from the website of Kendriya Vidyalaya. i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the KVS Assistant Commissioner Result 2023 directly through the link given below.

The candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Computer Based Test held on 7th February, 2023.

Interview Schedule For Assistant Commissioner Post

As per the selection process for the Assistant Commissioner post, now qualified candidates will have to appear in the interview round. Kendriya Vidyalaya will be conducting the interview for the same from 10 April 2023 onwards.

Candidates can check the detailed interview schedule for the Assistant Commissioner post which will be conducted from 10 to 17 April 2023.

Interview Admit Card/Login Credentials Update

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Assistant Commissioner can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can get your login credentials from the information you have provided during the application process for the above post.

How to Download KVS Assistant Commissioner Result/Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of KVS i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘List of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of Assistant Commissioner’ on the home page.

Step 3: Go to ‘Click here to download interview letter for the post of Assistant Commissioner’

Step 4: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 5: Download KVS Assistant Commissioner Result/Admit Card 2023 for future reference.