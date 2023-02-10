KVS CBT Exam Date 2023: Check Here Revised KVS Computer Test Date & Exam Schedules

KVS CBT Revised Exam Date has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Know here revised Computer Test dates for Finance Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant & PGT

KVS Exam Date 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released revised exam dates for Computer Based Test for the post of Finance Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant & PGT and various other posts. All the posts are through Direct Recruitment.

Candidates who have applied for above mentioned posts and other posts in the Advt. No. 15 & 16 are informed that the Computer Based Test schedule has been changed due to elections in some states and now KVS has released a revised CBT schedule for the Direct Recruitment Exam. Candidates can view and download the revised schedule from the official website of KVS at- https://kvsangathan.nic.in/

Candidates can also download the revised schedule from the direct link given below.

Alternatively the revised schedule can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Visit the official website of KVS at- https://kvsangathan.nic.in/

Step 2: On the Homepage go to the announcements section

Step 3: Check for link titled- “Revised Schedule of Computer Based Test (Direct Recruitment)”

Step 4: Download and check the schedule by clicking on the given link.

Check for revised Dates in the table below

Post Name Old CBT Date Revised Date PGT 16-20 February 2023 17,18,20 & 23 February 2023 Finance Officer, AE(Civil) 20 February 2023 22 February 2023 Assistant Section Officer & Senior Secretariat Assistant 6 March 2023 11 March 2023

According to the revised schedule KVS CBT 2023 for various posts has started from 7 February 2023 as per the schedule released earlier. However CBT exam dates for Finance Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant and various PGT have been changed and these exams have been allotted new exam dates. Earlier the exams were schedule from 7 February to 6 March 2023 and now with revised schedule CBT Exam will be conducted from 7 February to 11 March 2023. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official KVS website for further updates related to CBT exam.

The KVS aims to fill various vacancies of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, TGT, PGT, Translator, Finance Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant librarian etc via direct recruitment.