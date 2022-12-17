KVS Recruitment New Notification 2022-23 Released: Download Application Form Here

KVS Recruitment New Notification 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya has issued a new notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Commissioner in the employment newspaper dated 17 December 2022. The recruitment will be done through direct recruitment in the Pay Level-12 (Rs.78,800-2,09,200/-) plus allowances as applicable to KV. Applications should be submitted through the proper channel on or before the last date.

The officer selected will be posted in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Headquarters / various Regional Offices/ Zonal Institutes of Education &Training across India.

KVS Notification and Application Form

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 31 January 2023

KV Deputy Commissioner Eligibility Criteria

At least a Second Class Master's Degree.

B.Ed. or equivalent degree.

05 years regular service as Assistant Commissioner. OR 08 years experience as Assistant Commissioner and Principal together with minimum 01 years experience as Assistant Commissioner (Both Principal, as well as Assistant Commissioner, are in the same band of Rs. 15,600-39,100+Grade Pay Rs. 7600 pre-revised)/(Level-12, Rs. 78,800 to Rs.209200 as per 7th CPC)

KV Deputy Commissioner Age Limit:

50 years

No age bar in case of employees of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Age relaxation for OBC/SC/ST/PH/ EX-SERVICEMAN as applicable under the Govt. of India Rules would be applicable

Selection Process for KV Deputy Commissioner Recruitment 2022

Applicants will be called for the interview round.

How to Apply KVS Deputy Commissioner Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application via offline mode to Joint Commissioner (Admn.-I), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, 18, Institutional Area, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, New Delhi-110016 latest by 31 January 2023.

Application Fee:

Rs. 2300/-