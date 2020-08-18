Lady Shri Ram College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Lady Shri Ram College Cut-Off 2020: Among the top ten colleges of the University of Delhi, Lady Shri Ram College in the university’s south campus is one of the most sought after colleges for undergraduate DU admissions. Being an all-women institution, every year, Lady Shri Ram college sees a host of female applicants seeking to pursue their Bachelor degree programmes in the renowned institution. Candidates who have applied for DU 2020 admissions can expect the cut off Lady Shri Ram College 2020 to be announced soon. Lady Shri Ram College or LSR, as it is popularly known, is known for its popular courses in the fields of Arts, Science and Commerce and as one of the distinguished colleges of the University of Delhi, aspirants can expect the LSR 2020 cut off to be on the higher end. To know all about the cut off of Lady Shri Ram College 2020, candidates are advised to go through the article below wherein they will also find details about the cut off trends, admission process, fee structure and facilities of the prestigious college.

Lady Shri Ram College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events Dates* Last date of Application 31st August 2020 LSR first cutoff list To be notified LSR second cutoff list To be notified LSR third cutoff list To be notified LSR fourth cutoff list To be notified LSR fifth cutoff list To be notified LSR sixth cutoff list To be notified LSRseventh cutoff list To be notified LSReighth cutoff list To be notified

Lady Shri Ram College Cut-off 2020 - Details

The cut off marks of Lady Shri Ram college 2020 for the various courses will be determined by the individual departments concerned. The Lady Shri Ram cut off 2020 set by the college will require candidates to obtain the minimum percentage of marks based on the University of Delhi’s ‘Best-of-Four’ rule specified. A particular candidate, in order to be considered for admission, has to meet the requirements of the LSR cut off 2020. For calculating ‘Best-of-four’, candidates are required to utilise the marks obtained in the Class 12 or the qualifying examination.

Aspirants must note that several aspects such as the number of available seats, number of applicants, etc., will govern the cut off of Lady Shri Ram College 2020. As candidates expectantly await the Lady Shri Ram College 2020 cut off, we have provided the previous year cut off trends in order to help aspirants what they can expect this year.

Lady Shri Ram College Cut-off 2019

Last Year, Lady Shri Ram College released a total of 8 cut-offs for the various courses. We have provided below five cut off list of the most popular courses in chronological order below.

Lady Shri Ram College 2019 First Cut-off

The first cut-off of Lady Shri Ram College witnessed high demand of percentages from its applicants. The LSR 2019 first cut off for most popular courses is mentioned below.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) Economics 98 95 91.5 89 88.5 95 97 B.A (Hons) Hindi 86 82 80 76 77 79.5 85 B.A (Hons) History 97 92.75 92 92.5 88 92 96 B.A (Hons) English 97.75 95 94 93 91.5 94.5 96.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 98 96 94.5 95.25 90 95 97.5 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 93 89 87 87 86 89 92.5 B.A (Hons) Journalism 97.5 94 92 92 90 94 97 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 66 62 62 60 60 60 65.25 B.A (Hons) Psychology 98.75 96.25 95.25 96 96 96.5 98 B.A (Hons) Sociology 97 93.5 91.75 91.75 90 93 96 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 97 93.25 88 86 85 93.25 96 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96.75 93.5 92 90 87 93.5 96 B.Com (Hons) 98 95.5 91 89 89 95 97

Lady Shri Ram College 2019 Second Cut-off

Many of the popular courses already showed closing of admissions with the release of the Lady Shri Ram College 2019 cut off.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) English 97.5 94.5 93.5 92.75 91.25 94.25 96.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 82 Closed 76 Closed 79.25 84.75 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 92.5 88 91.5 96 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed Closed Closed 88.25 94.5 Closed B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 93.75 Closed 91.75 89.75 Closed 97 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 89 86.75 86.75 85.75 88.75 92.50 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 89.75 94.75 97.50 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 96.25 95.25 95.75 95.75 96.25 97.75 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 61.75 61.5 60 Closed 60 65 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed 91.5 Closed Closed 92.75 95.75 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed Closed 88 86 85 93.25 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96.5 Closed 91.75 89.75 86.5 93 Closed B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 89 89 95 97.5

Lady Shri Ram College 2019 Third Cut-off

By the release of the Lady Shri Ram college third cut off 2019, many of the popular courses across various categories closed admission process.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed Closed Closed 91.5 89.5 Closed 96.75 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed 86.5 86.25 85.25 88.25 92.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed 80 Closed Closed 79 84.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed 94 93 92.25 90.75 94 96 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 88 91 95.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 89.5 94.5 97.25 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed Closed Closed 88 94 Closed B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 61.5 61 59 Closed 60 Closed B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed 91 Closed Closed 92.5 95.5 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 96 95 95.5 95.5 96 97.5 B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics Closed Closed Closed 86 85 93.25 Closed B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics 96.25 Closed 91.25 89.5 86 92.5 Closed B.Com (Hons) 97.75 95.5 Closed 88.75 88.75 94.75 97.25

Lady Shri Ram College 2019 Fourth Cut-off

Similarly, the fourth cut off list of LSR 2019 also saw closing of admissions for many courses.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A. (Hons) Journalism Closed Closed Closed 91.25 89.25 Closed 96.5 B.A. (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 92.5 87.75 90.75 95.5 B.A. (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 89.25 94.25 97 B.A. (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 78.75 84.25 B.A. (Hons) Economics Closed Closed Closed Closed 87.75 93.75 96.75 B.A. (Hons) Psychology Closed 96 94.75 95.25 95.25 95.75 97.25 B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 61.25 60.5 58.5 Closed 60 Closed B.A. (Hons) English Closed 93.25 92.5 92 90.5 93.75 95.5 B.A. (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed 86.25 85.75 85 87.75 87.75 B.A. (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed 90.75 Closed Closed 92.25 95.25 B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics Closed Closed 90.75 89.25 85.5 92.25 92.25 B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics Closed Closed Closed Closed 85 93.25 93.25 B.Com (Hons) 97.5 95.25 Closed 88.5 88.5 94.5 97

Lady Shri Ram College 2019 Fifth Cut-off

Only a handful of courses were open for admissions mainly for candidates belonging to specific categories in the fifth cut-off of Lady Shri Ram College 2019.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 92.25 87.75 90.5 95.25 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 89 94.25 96.75 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed Closed Closed 87.25 93.5 96.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 81.75 Closed Closed Closed 78.25 83.75 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed Closed 94.5 95 95 95.75 97 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 60.75 60 58 Closed 59 Closed B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed 90.25 Closed Closed 92 95 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed Closed Closed 91 Closed Closed 96.25 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed 85.75 85.25 84.5 87.25 92 B.A (Hons) English Closed 92.25 92 91.5 89.5 93 94.75 B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics Closed Closed Closed Closed 85 93.25 Closed B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics Closed Closed 90 88.75 84.5 92 95.5 B.Com (Hons) 97.5 94.75 Closed 86.5 88.25 94.25 96.75

Lady Shri Ram College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

Post the release of the cut off of Lady Shri Ram College 2020, candidates will be required to complete the admission formalities. As candidates will be provided with a time frame of only three days to complete the admission process, it is important that they are aware of the same. Applicants who meet the specified cut off of Lady Shri Ram College 2020 will be required to first undergo the document verification process. Once their documents are verified, candidates will find a link to pay the admission fee on their individual registration portal on the official website of the University of Delhi. Candidates will be required to click on that link and pay the requisite admission fee online to complete the admission process.

Lady Shri Ram College Fee Structure 2020

As candidates will be required to deposit the admission fee within 3 days of release of LSR 2020 cut off, it is important that they are aware of the fee amount. Candidates can have a look at the tentative fee structure of Lady Shri Ram College for various courses below.

Course Total Annual Fee (Rs.) General Fee PWD B. A. (H) Eng/History/Philosophy/Sanskrit/Hindi/Eco/Pol Sc. 16390 1550 B. A. (H) Sociology 19390 1550 B. A. (H) Psychology 17890 1550 B. A. (H) Journalism 27190 1550 B. Sc. (H) Mathematics 21290 1550 B. Sc. (H) Statistics 21590 1550 B.Com (H) 21290 1550

*Based on the information provided on the official website

Lady Shri Ram College: Facilities on Campus

As candidates compete to make it through the high cut off of Lady Shri Ram college, it is possible that they expect the facilities of the college to be top-notch. Well the good news is that when it comes to on campus facilities, candidates are unlikely to be disappointed by the Lady Sri Ram college. If you get a chance to be a part of this prestigious institution, here are some of the facilities that you can look forward to:

Wi-Fi enabled campus

Library: Wi-Fi enabled with a computerized user-friendly data filing system

On Campus Residence: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel for 300 students

Cafeteria: offering delectable food at moderate prices

Auditorium: Fully air-conditioned equipped with advanced light and sound system and a seating capacity of 700

Bank: A branch of Punjab National Bank within the college premises

Bookstore-cum-stationery outlet

Medical Facilities

Sports complex

About Lady Shri Ram College

The Lady Shri Ram College was established in 1956 by the late Sir Shri Ram in memory of his wife. An all-women institution, the college aims to groom women to become critical thinkers and assume leadership positions in the fast paced world of today. LSR thrives to enhance quality education. As the college visualises in providing learning the uplifts professionalism, humanism as well as social responsibility, its students are believed to make remarkable contributions in terms of new perspectives to the world. The Lady Shri Ram College has been ranked second among the colleges of the University of Delhi in the NIRF ranking 2020.