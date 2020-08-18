Study at Home
Lady Shri Ram College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Aspirants, do you wish to grab a seat to an undergraduate course in Lady Shri Ram College this year?! if yes, then find out all about Lady Shri Ram College 2020 cut off here including cut off trends, admission process, fee structure and more.

Aug 18, 2020 09:25 IST
Lady Shri Ram College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities
Lady Shri Ram College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Lady Shri Ram College Cut-Off 2020: Among the top ten colleges of the University of Delhi, Lady Shri Ram College in the university’s south campus is one of the most sought after colleges for undergraduate DU admissions. Being an all-women institution, every year, Lady Shri Ram college sees a host of female applicants seeking to pursue their Bachelor degree programmes in the renowned institution. Candidates who have applied for DU 2020 admissions can expect the cut off Lady Shri Ram College 2020 to be announced soon. Lady Shri Ram College or LSR, as it is popularly known, is known for its popular courses in the fields of Arts, Science and Commerce and as one of the distinguished colleges of the University of Delhi, aspirants can expect the LSR 2020 cut off to be on the higher end. To know all about the cut off of Lady Shri Ram College 2020, candidates are advised to go through the article below wherein they will also find details about the cut off trends, admission process, fee structure and facilities of the prestigious college.

Lady Shri Ram College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events

Dates*

Last date of Application

31st August 2020

LSR first cutoff list

To be notified

LSR second cutoff list

To be notified

LSR third cutoff list

To be notified

LSR fourth cutoff list

To be notified

LSR fifth cutoff list

To be notified

LSR sixth cutoff list

To be notified

LSRseventh cutoff list

To be notified

LSReighth cutoff list

To be notified

Lady Shri Ram College Cut-off 2020 - Details

The cut off marks of Lady Shri Ram college 2020 for the various courses will be determined by the individual departments concerned. The Lady Shri Ram cut off 2020 set by the college will require candidates to obtain the minimum percentage of marks based on the University of Delhi’s ‘Best-of-Four’ rule specified. A particular candidate, in order to be considered for admission, has to meet the requirements of the LSR cut off 2020. For calculating ‘Best-of-four’, candidates are required to utilise the marks obtained in the Class 12 or the qualifying examination.

Aspirants must note that several aspects such as the number of available seats, number of applicants, etc., will govern the cut off of Lady Shri Ram College 2020. As candidates expectantly await the Lady Shri Ram College 2020 cut off, we have provided the previous year cut off trends in order to help aspirants what they can expect this year. 

Lady Shri Ram College Cut-off 2019

Last Year, Lady Shri Ram College released a total of 8 cut-offs for the various courses. We have provided below five cut off list of the most popular courses in chronological order below. 

Lady Shri Ram College 2019 First Cut-off

The first cut-off of Lady Shri Ram College witnessed high demand of percentages from its applicants. The LSR 2019 first cut off for most popular courses is mentioned below. 

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) Economics

98

95

91.5

89

88.5

95

97

B.A (Hons) Hindi

86

82

80

76

77

79.5

85

B.A (Hons) History

97

92.75

92

92.5

88

92

96

B.A (Hons) English

97.75

95

94

93

91.5

94.5

96.5

B.A (Hons) Political Science

98

96

94.5

95.25

90

95

97.5

B.A (Hons) Philosophy

93

89

87

87

86

89

92.5

B.A (Hons) Journalism

97.5

94

92

92

90

94

97

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

66

62

62

60

60

60

65.25

B.A (Hons) Psychology

98.75

96.25

95.25

96

96

96.5

98

B.A (Hons) Sociology

97

93.5

91.75

91.75

90

93

96

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

97

93.25

88

86

85

93.25

96

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

96.75

93.5

92

90

87

93.5

96

B.Com (Hons)

98

95.5

91

89

89

95

97

Lady Shri Ram College 2019 Second Cut-off

Many of the popular courses already showed closing of admissions with the release of the Lady Shri Ram College 2019 cut off.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) English

97.5

94.5

93.5

92.75

91.25

94.25

96.25

B.A (Hons) Hindi

Closed

82

Closed

76

Closed

79.25

84.75

B.A (Hons) History

Closed

Closed

Closed

92.5

88

91.5

96

B.A (Hons) Economics

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

88.25

94.5

Closed

B.A (Hons) Journalism

Closed

93.75

Closed

91.75

89.75

Closed

97

B.A (Hons) Philosophy

Closed

89

86.75

86.75

85.75

88.75

92.50

B.A (Hons) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

89.75

94.75

97.50

B.A (Hons) Psychology

Closed

96.25

95.25

95.75

95.75

96.25

97.75

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

61.75

61.5

60

Closed

60

65

B.A (Hons) Sociology

Closed

Closed

91.5

Closed

Closed

92.75

95.75

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

Closed

Closed

88

86

85

93.25

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

96.5

Closed

91.75

89.75

86.5

93

Closed

B.Com (Hons)

Closed

Closed

Closed

89

89

95

97.5

Lady Shri Ram College 2019 Third Cut-off

By the release of the Lady Shri Ram college third cut off 2019, many of the popular courses across  various categories closed admission process.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) Journalism

Closed

Closed

Closed

91.5

89.5

Closed

96.75

B.A (Hons) Philosophy

Closed

Closed

86.5

86.25

85.25

88.25

92.25

B.A (Hons) Hindi

Closed

Closed

80

Closed

Closed

79

84.5

B.A (Hons) English

Closed

94

93

92.25

90.75

94

96

B.A (Hons) History

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

88

91

95.75

B.A (Hons) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

89.5

94.5

97.25

B.A (Hons) Economics

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

88

94

Closed

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

61.5

61

59

Closed

60

Closed

B.A (Hons) Sociology

Closed

Closed

91

Closed

Closed

92.5

95.5

B.A (Hons) Psychology

Closed

96

95

95.5

95.5

96

97.5

B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics

Closed

Closed

Closed

86

85

93.25

Closed

B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics

96.25

Closed

91.25

89.5

86

92.5

Closed

B.Com (Hons)

97.75

95.5

Closed

88.75

88.75

94.75

97.25

Lady Shri Ram College 2019 Fourth Cut-off

Similarly, the fourth cut off list of LSR 2019 also saw closing of admissions for many courses.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A. (Hons) Journalism

Closed

Closed

Closed

91.25

89.25

Closed

96.5

B.A. (Hons) History

Closed

Closed

Closed

92.5

87.75

90.75

95.5

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

89.25

94.25

97

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

78.75

84.25

B.A. (Hons) Economics

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

87.75

93.75

96.75

B.A. (Hons) Psychology

Closed

96

94.75

95.25

95.25

95.75

97.25

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

61.25

60.5

58.5

Closed

60

Closed

B.A. (Hons) English

Closed

93.25

92.5

92

90.5

93.75

95.5

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy

Closed

Closed

86.25

85.75

85

87.75

87.75

B.A. (Hons) Sociology

Closed

Closed

90.75

Closed

Closed

92.25

95.25

B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics

Closed

Closed

90.75

89.25

85.5

92.25

92.25

B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

85

93.25

93.25

B.Com (Hons)

97.5

95.25

Closed

88.5

88.5

94.5

97

Lady Shri Ram College 2019 Fifth Cut-off

Only a handful of courses were open for admissions mainly for candidates belonging to specific categories in the fifth cut-off of Lady Shri Ram College 2019.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) History

Closed

Closed

Closed

92.25

87.75

90.5

95.25

B.A (Hons) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

89

94.25

96.75

B.A (Hons) Economics

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

87.25

93.5

96.5

B.A (Hons) Hindi

Closed

81.75

Closed

Closed

Closed

78.25

83.75

B.A (Hons) Psychology

Closed

Closed

94.5

95

95

95.75

97

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

60.75

60

58

Closed

59

Closed

B.A (Hons) Sociology

Closed

Closed

90.25

Closed

Closed

92

95

B.A (Hons) Journalism

Closed

Closed

Closed

91

Closed

Closed

96.25

B.A (Hons) Philosophy

Closed

Closed

85.75

85.25

84.5

87.25

92

B.A (Hons) English

Closed

92.25

92

91.5

89.5

93

94.75

B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

85

93.25

Closed

B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics

Closed

Closed

90

88.75

84.5

92

95.5

B.Com (Hons)

97.5

94.75

Closed

86.5

88.25

94.25

96.75

Lady Shri Ram College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

Post the release of the cut off of Lady Shri Ram College 2020, candidates will be required to complete the admission formalities. As candidates will be provided with a time frame of only three days to complete the admission process, it is important that they are aware of the same. Applicants who meet the specified cut off of Lady Shri Ram College 2020 will be required to first undergo the document verification process. Once their documents are verified, candidates will find a link to pay the admission fee on their individual registration portal on the official website of the University of Delhi. Candidates will be required to click on that link and pay the requisite admission fee online to complete the admission process. 

Lady Shri Ram College Fee Structure 2020

As candidates will be required to deposit the admission fee within 3 days of release of LSR 2020 cut off, it is important that they are aware of the fee amount. Candidates can have a look at the tentative fee structure of Lady Shri Ram College for various courses below.

Course

Total Annual Fee (Rs.)

General Fee

PWD

B. A. (H) Eng/History/Philosophy/Sanskrit/Hindi/Eco/Pol Sc.

16390

1550

B. A. (H) Sociology

19390

1550

B. A. (H) Psychology

17890

1550

B. A. (H) Journalism

27190

1550

B. Sc. (H) Mathematics

21290

1550

B. Sc. (H) Statistics

21590

1550

B.Com (H)

21290

1550

*Based on the information provided on the official website

Lady Shri Ram College: Facilities on Campus

As candidates compete to make it through the high cut off of Lady Shri Ram college, it is possible that they expect the facilities of the college to be top-notch. Well the good news is that when it comes to on campus facilities, candidates are unlikely to be disappointed by the Lady Sri Ram college. If you get a chance to be a part of this prestigious institution, here are some of the facilities that you can look forward to:

  • Wi-Fi enabled campus
  • Library: Wi-Fi enabled with a computerized user-friendly data filing system
  • On Campus Residence: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel for 300 students
  • Cafeteria: offering delectable food at moderate prices
  • Auditorium: Fully air-conditioned equipped with advanced light and sound system and a seating capacity of 700
  • Bank: A branch of Punjab National Bank within the college premises
  • Bookstore-cum-stationery outlet
  • Medical Facilities
  • Sports complex

About Lady Shri Ram College

The Lady Shri Ram College was established in 1956 by the late Sir Shri Ram in memory of his wife. An all-women institution, the college aims to groom women to become critical thinkers and assume leadership positions in the fast paced world of today. LSR thrives to enhance quality education. As the college visualises in providing learning the uplifts professionalism, humanism as well as social responsibility, its students are believed to make remarkable contributions in terms of new perspectives to the world. The Lady Shri Ram College has been ranked second among the colleges of the University of Delhi in the NIRF ranking 2020.

