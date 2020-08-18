Lady Shri Ram College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Lady Shri Ram College Cut-Off 2020: Among the top ten colleges of the University of Delhi, Lady Shri Ram College in the university’s south campus is one of the most sought after colleges for undergraduate DU admissions. Being an all-women institution, every year, Lady Shri Ram college sees a host of female applicants seeking to pursue their Bachelor degree programmes in the renowned institution. Candidates who have applied for DU 2020 admissions can expect the cut off Lady Shri Ram College 2020 to be announced soon. Lady Shri Ram College or LSR, as it is popularly known, is known for its popular courses in the fields of Arts, Science and Commerce and as one of the distinguished colleges of the University of Delhi, aspirants can expect the LSR 2020 cut off to be on the higher end. To know all about the cut off of Lady Shri Ram College 2020, candidates are advised to go through the article below wherein they will also find details about the cut off trends, admission process, fee structure and facilities of the prestigious college.
Lady Shri Ram College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates*
|
Last date of Application
|
31st August 2020
|
LSR first cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
LSR second cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
LSR third cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
LSR fourth cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
LSR fifth cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
LSR sixth cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
LSRseventh cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
LSReighth cutoff list
|
To be notified
Lady Shri Ram College Cut-off 2020 - Details
The cut off marks of Lady Shri Ram college 2020 for the various courses will be determined by the individual departments concerned. The Lady Shri Ram cut off 2020 set by the college will require candidates to obtain the minimum percentage of marks based on the University of Delhi’s ‘Best-of-Four’ rule specified. A particular candidate, in order to be considered for admission, has to meet the requirements of the LSR cut off 2020. For calculating ‘Best-of-four’, candidates are required to utilise the marks obtained in the Class 12 or the qualifying examination.
Aspirants must note that several aspects such as the number of available seats, number of applicants, etc., will govern the cut off of Lady Shri Ram College 2020. As candidates expectantly await the Lady Shri Ram College 2020 cut off, we have provided the previous year cut off trends in order to help aspirants what they can expect this year.
Lady Shri Ram College Cut-off 2019
Last Year, Lady Shri Ram College released a total of 8 cut-offs for the various courses. We have provided below five cut off list of the most popular courses in chronological order below.
Lady Shri Ram College 2019 First Cut-off
The first cut-off of Lady Shri Ram College witnessed high demand of percentages from its applicants. The LSR 2019 first cut off for most popular courses is mentioned below.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
98
|
95
|
91.5
|
89
|
88.5
|
95
|
97
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
86
|
82
|
80
|
76
|
77
|
79.5
|
85
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
97
|
92.75
|
92
|
92.5
|
88
|
92
|
96
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
97.75
|
95
|
94
|
93
|
91.5
|
94.5
|
96.5
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
98
|
96
|
94.5
|
95.25
|
90
|
95
|
97.5
|
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
|
93
|
89
|
87
|
87
|
86
|
89
|
92.5
|
B.A (Hons) Journalism
|
97.5
|
94
|
92
|
92
|
90
|
94
|
97
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
66
|
62
|
62
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
65.25
|
B.A (Hons) Psychology
|
98.75
|
96.25
|
95.25
|
96
|
96
|
96.5
|
98
|
B.A (Hons) Sociology
|
97
|
93.5
|
91.75
|
91.75
|
90
|
93
|
96
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
97
|
93.25
|
88
|
86
|
85
|
93.25
|
96
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
96.75
|
93.5
|
92
|
90
|
87
|
93.5
|
96
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
98
|
95.5
|
91
|
89
|
89
|
95
|
97
Lady Shri Ram College 2019 Second Cut-off
Many of the popular courses already showed closing of admissions with the release of the Lady Shri Ram College 2019 cut off.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
97.5
|
94.5
|
93.5
|
92.75
|
91.25
|
94.25
|
96.25
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
Closed
|
82
|
Closed
|
76
|
Closed
|
79.25
|
84.75
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
92.5
|
88
|
91.5
|
96
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
88.25
|
94.5
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Journalism
|
Closed
|
93.75
|
Closed
|
91.75
|
89.75
|
Closed
|
97
|
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
|
Closed
|
89
|
86.75
|
86.75
|
85.75
|
88.75
|
92.50
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
89.75
|
94.75
|
97.50
|
B.A (Hons) Psychology
|
Closed
|
96.25
|
95.25
|
95.75
|
95.75
|
96.25
|
97.75
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
61.75
|
61.5
|
60
|
Closed
|
60
|
65
|
B.A (Hons) Sociology
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
91.5
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
92.75
|
95.75
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
88
|
86
|
85
|
93.25
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
96.5
|
Closed
|
91.75
|
89.75
|
86.5
|
93
|
Closed
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
89
|
89
|
95
|
97.5
Lady Shri Ram College 2019 Third Cut-off
By the release of the Lady Shri Ram college third cut off 2019, many of the popular courses across various categories closed admission process.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A (Hons) Journalism
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
91.5
|
89.5
|
Closed
|
96.75
|
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
86.5
|
86.25
|
85.25
|
88.25
|
92.25
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
80
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
79
|
84.5
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
Closed
|
94
|
93
|
92.25
|
90.75
|
94
|
96
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
88
|
91
|
95.75
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
89.5
|
94.5
|
97.25
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
88
|
94
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
61.5
|
61
|
59
|
Closed
|
60
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Sociology
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
91
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
92.5
|
95.5
|
B.A (Hons) Psychology
|
Closed
|
96
|
95
|
95.5
|
95.5
|
96
|
97.5
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
86
|
85
|
93.25
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics
|
96.25
|
Closed
|
91.25
|
89.5
|
86
|
92.5
|
Closed
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
97.75
|
95.5
|
Closed
|
88.75
|
88.75
|
94.75
|
97.25
Lady Shri Ram College 2019 Fourth Cut-off
Similarly, the fourth cut off list of LSR 2019 also saw closing of admissions for many courses.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons) Journalism
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
91.25
|
89.25
|
Closed
|
96.5
|
B.A. (Hons) History
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
92.5
|
87.75
|
90.75
|
95.5
|
B.A. (Hons) Political Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
89.25
|
94.25
|
97
|
B.A. (Hons) Hindi
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
78.75
|
84.25
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
87.75
|
93.75
|
96.75
|
B.A. (Hons) Psychology
|
Closed
|
96
|
94.75
|
95.25
|
95.25
|
95.75
|
97.25
|
B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
61.25
|
60.5
|
58.5
|
Closed
|
60
|
Closed
|
B.A. (Hons) English
|
Closed
|
93.25
|
92.5
|
92
|
90.5
|
93.75
|
95.5
|
B.A. (Hons) Philosophy
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
86.25
|
85.75
|
85
|
87.75
|
87.75
|
B.A. (Hons) Sociology
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
90.75
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
92.25
|
95.25
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
90.75
|
89.25
|
85.5
|
92.25
|
92.25
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
85
|
93.25
|
93.25
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
97.5
|
95.25
|
Closed
|
88.5
|
88.5
|
94.5
|
97
Lady Shri Ram College 2019 Fifth Cut-off
Only a handful of courses were open for admissions mainly for candidates belonging to specific categories in the fifth cut-off of Lady Shri Ram College 2019.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
92.25
|
87.75
|
90.5
|
95.25
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
89
|
94.25
|
96.75
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
87.25
|
93.5
|
96.5
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
Closed
|
81.75
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
78.25
|
83.75
|
B.A (Hons) Psychology
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
94.5
|
95
|
95
|
95.75
|
97
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
60.75
|
60
|
58
|
Closed
|
59
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Sociology
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
90.25
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
92
|
95
|
B.A (Hons) Journalism
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
91
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
96.25
|
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
85.75
|
85.25
|
84.5
|
87.25
|
92
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
Closed
|
92.25
|
92
|
91.5
|
89.5
|
93
|
94.75
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
85
|
93.25
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
90
|
88.75
|
84.5
|
92
|
95.5
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
97.5
|
94.75
|
Closed
|
86.5
|
88.25
|
94.25
|
96.75
Lady Shri Ram College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure
Post the release of the cut off of Lady Shri Ram College 2020, candidates will be required to complete the admission formalities. As candidates will be provided with a time frame of only three days to complete the admission process, it is important that they are aware of the same. Applicants who meet the specified cut off of Lady Shri Ram College 2020 will be required to first undergo the document verification process. Once their documents are verified, candidates will find a link to pay the admission fee on their individual registration portal on the official website of the University of Delhi. Candidates will be required to click on that link and pay the requisite admission fee online to complete the admission process.
Lady Shri Ram College Fee Structure 2020
As candidates will be required to deposit the admission fee within 3 days of release of LSR 2020 cut off, it is important that they are aware of the fee amount. Candidates can have a look at the tentative fee structure of Lady Shri Ram College for various courses below.
|
Course
|
Total Annual Fee (Rs.)
|
General Fee
|
PWD
|
B. A. (H) Eng/History/Philosophy/Sanskrit/Hindi/Eco/Pol Sc.
|
16390
|
1550
|
B. A. (H) Sociology
|
19390
|
1550
|
B. A. (H) Psychology
|
17890
|
1550
|
B. A. (H) Journalism
|
27190
|
1550
|
B. Sc. (H) Mathematics
|
21290
|
1550
|
B. Sc. (H) Statistics
|
21590
|
1550
|
B.Com (H)
|
21290
|
1550
*Based on the information provided on the official website
Lady Shri Ram College: Facilities on Campus
As candidates compete to make it through the high cut off of Lady Shri Ram college, it is possible that they expect the facilities of the college to be top-notch. Well the good news is that when it comes to on campus facilities, candidates are unlikely to be disappointed by the Lady Sri Ram college. If you get a chance to be a part of this prestigious institution, here are some of the facilities that you can look forward to:
- Wi-Fi enabled campus
- Library: Wi-Fi enabled with a computerized user-friendly data filing system
- On Campus Residence: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel for 300 students
- Cafeteria: offering delectable food at moderate prices
- Auditorium: Fully air-conditioned equipped with advanced light and sound system and a seating capacity of 700
- Bank: A branch of Punjab National Bank within the college premises
- Bookstore-cum-stationery outlet
- Medical Facilities
- Sports complex
About Lady Shri Ram College
The Lady Shri Ram College was established in 1956 by the late Sir Shri Ram in memory of his wife. An all-women institution, the college aims to groom women to become critical thinkers and assume leadership positions in the fast paced world of today. LSR thrives to enhance quality education. As the college visualises in providing learning the uplifts professionalism, humanism as well as social responsibility, its students are believed to make remarkable contributions in terms of new perspectives to the world. The Lady Shri Ram College has been ranked second among the colleges of the University of Delhi in the NIRF ranking 2020.